Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
A Fisch player is fishing and smiling during the night
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Roblox
Guides

The Ultimate Fisch Season Timer and Weather, Explained

Are they biting in this weather?
Image of Aleksandar Perisic
Aleksandar Perisic
|

Published: Feb 12, 2025 08:25 am

If you’ve been playing Roblox Fisch, you may have noticed the weather changes drastically; days turn into nights in the blink of an eye, sudden seasonal changes, and… Aurora Borealis (?). The weather in Fisch is anything but normal, but understanding it can give you a huge boon when fishing. In this guide we’ll tell you everything you need to know about Seasons, Season Timers, and the Weather in Fisch.

Recommended Videos

What is the point of seasons and different weather in Fisch

Depending on the season and the weather, you can improve or hinder your chances of catching certain fish. When you fish at a certain location, you have a certain percentage of catching each fish native to that pool. Some fish have a 100% chance, others 50%, and then there are those with 10% or less, going down into decimals. Of course, those rarest fish are the ones we want to catch because they are worth the most, right? This is where weather and seasons can help us.

If a rare fish prefers night over day, the chance of catching it increases if we fish when it’s dark. Some fish prefer the rain, and other fish mostly come out if it’s snowing outside. At any point, you can check the current time of the day, weather, and season by looking at the bottom right corner of your screen.

It’s important to note you can still catch these fish during any weather, but your chances will be very (if not extremely) low, so it’s in your best interest to fish during ideal weather if you’re going for that super-rare fish.

Day and Night cycle in Fisch

One day in Fisch lasts 25 minutes, with 12,5 minutes of daylight and the other half being nighttime. Nocturnal fish such as Shrimp, Phantom Ray, Eel, Flounder, or even the Kraken are much easier to catch during the Night than they are during the day. If you try to catch a nocturnal fish during the day, you have 90% less chance of catching it, so keep that in mind.

Weather in Fisch

Weather doesn’t play a huge role, such as the day and night cycle, but it’s still worth knowing if a Fish prefers a certain type of weather. If you try to catch a specific fish during its preferred weather, your chances are increased by about 35%. Here are all the weather’s available:

  • Clear
  • Foggy
  • Windy
  • Rain
  • Eclipse
  • Aurora Borealis

Seasons in Fisch

Just like the weather, specific seasons can help you in catching a certain fish. If you are trying to catch a fish during its preferred season, your chances are increased by 25%; however, if you try catching it during any other season, your chances are reduced by 15%. In a way, this doesn’t have a huge impact, but when you’re going for those Mythical fish, every little bit helps. Each Season in Fish lasts for exactly 576 minutes (about 10 hours).

Changing the time of the day and weather

A Celestial Totem from Roblox Fisch is on the table
Screenshot by Dot Esports

The reason why you sometimes see days change into nights in seconds is because of Totems. Any player on any server can change the time of day and weather using a specific totem. Seasons can’t be changed using Totems. Because a lot of players are trying to catch specific fish, they end up buying a bunch of these Totems, and days end up lasting less than a minute. If you find this annoying, you can simply hop to a different server, or you can host your own private server. Here’s every totem in the game you can buy, it’s location and cost:

Totem nameCostLocationEffect
Sundial TotemC$ 2,000Sunstone CaveSpeeds up the celestial cycle (makes the day go faster)
Tempest TotemC$ 2,000Terrapin CaveSummons Rain
Eclipse TotemC$ 250,000Ancient IslesCauses an Eclipse
Windset TotemC$ 2,000Snowcap CaveSummons Wind
Smokescreen TotemC$ 2,000Mushgrove SwampSummons Fog
Meteor TotemC$ 75,000Roslit VolcanoSummons a Meteor (don’t give this to Sephiroth)
Avalanche TotemC$ 150,000Northern ExpeditionCauses an Avalanche
Aurora TotemC$ 500,000Brine PoolSummons Aurora Borealis (so pretty)
Zeus Storm TotemC$ 1,500,000Zeus Trial (Atlantis)Summons a Zeus Storm
Poseidon Wrath TotemC$ 1,500,000Poseidon Temple (Atlantis)Summons Poseidon’s Wrath
Blizzard TotemC$ 275,000Northern ExpeditionSummons a Blizzard

And there you have it. Learn how to read and summon weather, and you’re going to have a lot more luck with catching those elusive fish. If you need a boost, check out our Fisch codes guide.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Aleksandar Perisic
Aleksandar Perisic