The Ultimate Fisch Season Timer and Weather, Explained

If you’ve been playing Roblox Fisch, you may have noticed the weather changes drastically; days turn into nights in the blink of an eye, sudden seasonal changes, and… Aurora Borealis (?). The weather in Fisch is anything but normal, but understanding it can give you a huge boon when fishing. In this guide we’ll tell you everything you need to know about Seasons, Season Timers, and the Weather in Fisch.

What is the point of seasons and different weather in Fisch

Depending on the season and the weather, you can improve or hinder your chances of catching certain fish. When you fish at a certain location, you have a certain percentage of catching each fish native to that pool. Some fish have a 100% chance, others 50%, and then there are those with 10% or less, going down into decimals. Of course, those rarest fish are the ones we want to catch because they are worth the most, right? This is where weather and seasons can help us.

If a rare fish prefers night over day, the chance of catching it increases if we fish when it’s dark. Some fish prefer the rain, and other fish mostly come out if it’s snowing outside. At any point, you can check the current time of the day, weather, and season by looking at the bottom right corner of your screen.

It’s important to note you can still catch these fish during any weather, but your chances will be very (if not extremely) low, so it’s in your best interest to fish during ideal weather if you’re going for that super-rare fish.

Day and Night cycle in Fisch

One day in Fisch lasts 25 minutes, with 12,5 minutes of daylight and the other half being nighttime. Nocturnal fish such as Shrimp, Phantom Ray, Eel, Flounder, or even the Kraken are much easier to catch during the Night than they are during the day. If you try to catch a nocturnal fish during the day, you have 90% less chance of catching it, so keep that in mind.

Weather in Fisch

Weather doesn’t play a huge role, such as the day and night cycle, but it’s still worth knowing if a Fish prefers a certain type of weather. If you try to catch a specific fish during its preferred weather, your chances are increased by about 35%. Here are all the weather’s available:

Clear

Foggy

Windy

Rain

Eclipse

Aurora Borealis

Seasons in Fisch

Just like the weather, specific seasons can help you in catching a certain fish. If you are trying to catch a fish during its preferred season, your chances are increased by 25%; however, if you try catching it during any other season, your chances are reduced by 15%. In a way, this doesn’t have a huge impact, but when you’re going for those Mythical fish, every little bit helps. Each Season in Fish lasts for exactly 576 minutes (about 10 hours).

Changing the time of the day and weather

The reason why you sometimes see days change into nights in seconds is because of Totems. Any player on any server can change the time of day and weather using a specific totem. Seasons can’t be changed using Totems. Because a lot of players are trying to catch specific fish, they end up buying a bunch of these Totems, and days end up lasting less than a minute. If you find this annoying, you can simply hop to a different server, or you can host your own private server. Here’s every totem in the game you can buy, it’s location and cost:

Totem name Cost Location Effect Sundial Totem C$ 2,000 Sunstone Cave Speeds up the celestial cycle (makes the day go faster) Tempest Totem C$ 2,000 Terrapin Cave Summons Rain Eclipse Totem C$ 250,000 Ancient Isles Causes an Eclipse Windset Totem C$ 2,000 Snowcap Cave Summons Wind Smokescreen Totem C$ 2,000 Mushgrove Swamp Summons Fog Meteor Totem C$ 75,000 Roslit Volcano Summons a Meteor (don’t give this to Sephiroth) Avalanche Totem C$ 150,000 Northern Expedition Causes an Avalanche Aurora Totem C$ 500,000 Brine Pool Summons Aurora Borealis (so pretty) Zeus Storm Totem C$ 1,500,000 Zeus Trial (Atlantis) Summons a Zeus Storm Poseidon Wrath Totem C$ 1,500,000 Poseidon Temple (Atlantis) Summons Poseidon’s Wrath Blizzard Totem C$ 275,000 Northern Expedition Summons a Blizzard

And there you have it. Learn how to read and summon weather, and you’re going to have a lot more luck with catching those elusive fish. If you need a boost, check out our Fisch codes guide.

