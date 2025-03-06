How to install Perks in Two Point Museum

Exhibits lie at the core of Two Point Museum‘s gameplay loop, so it’s unsurprising how many stats and buffs can be improved on them. Besides all the decorating and cleaning you’ll be doing for your favorite Exhibits, you’ll want to equip them with Perks. The game doesn’t really have a tutorial on how to equip Perks, though, so we’ll help you go through the process step-by-step.

What do Perks do?

Perks buff an Exhibit’s stats in a variety of ways. Perk abilities range from Entertainment boosts to thief-protecting abilities that prevent Exhibit theft. The most immediately useful Perks happen to be the Buzz Boost and Dust Proof Perks, which generate more Buzz and prevent Exhibit decay, respectively.

How to unlock Perks

But before you can install Perks, you first have to unlock them. One method of unlocking Perks is through Deconstruction. You’ll need to build an Analysis Room to deconstruct Exhibits, but the Exhibit is permanently destroyed once deconstructed. Analysis Rooms cost $30,100 and take up 4 x 4 of space, while the necessary Deconstructor costs $25,000.

A Deconstructor destroys an Exhibit to unlock perks and additional Knowledge. screenshot by Dot Esports

But simply building an Analysis Room and placing an Exhibit in the Deconstructor isn’t enough; you need an expert in the Exhibit’s particular field to research it properly. The time it takes to fully research an Exhibit varies between 20 to 50 days, but the rewards are worth it.

The other method of obtaining Perks is going on Expeditions with your Bungle Wasteland museum staff. To unlock the Bungle Wasteland museum, you first need to obtain some stars within the Memento Mile, Passwater Cove, and Wailon Lodge museums. There are many useful Perks to unlock through the expeditions across Bungle Burrows, though this method is exclusive to the science themed Bungle Wasteland Hospital.

How to install Perks

Now that you have a Perk or two unlocked, it’s time to install them onto your exhibits. First, click on an exhibit; Perks are located right below Traits on the main Overview tab. See that plus sign next to your Exhibit’s quality? Just click on the plus to add a Perk to the Exhibit.

Perks are located on the overview menu of any Exhibit, indicated with a plus sign. Screenshot by Dot Esports

On consoles, you have to press the Square button or X to snap onto the Exhibit menu, then scroll down with the control pad or control stick to click on it. You simply glide your mouse cursor to the Perk plus sign on PC.

Janitors perform the Perk installation, so be sure to have some available. Thankfully, Perks do not fade or disappear over time. You can delete Perks manually if you wish to substitute it with a different Perk, but once deleted, that Perk is gone forever.

You’ll notice that some incompatible Exhibits can’t equip certain Perks, so you may need to click on multiple different Exhibits to find the compatible one. Also, you may notice that some Exhibits have more Perk slots than others. This is because the quality of an Exhibit determines how many Perks can be equipped to it. You can only add Perks to Exhibits of a Great or higher quality, while Pristine offers the most Perk slots available.

