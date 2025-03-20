How to get Car Crushers 2 Mega Token in The Hunt Mega Edition

We’re already up to the 16th Mega Token in Roblox The Hunt: Mega Edition! This one is located inside Car Crushers 2. Thankfully, it’s an easier one… as long as you know what you need to do (otherwise, you could be stuck scratching your head for hours, like we did).

Thankfully, with this guide, you should have this Mega Token in the bag in less than 15 minutes.

Car Crushers 2 Mega Token: How to find the Secret Room

Take the portal to the OG Destruction Facility. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Make sure to have the Eat the World Mega Token before you try for one in this game. If you’ve never played Car Crushers 2, the first thing you need to know is that the game got a complete makeover some time ago, but the developers still kept the original (OG) stages. During this hunt, you’ll need to switch between the new and the OG facilities.

When you first spawn, you’ll be in the new Destruction Facility, and you’ll need to make your way to the OG one. Climb down the stairs and find the Portal to the OG Destruction Facility against a wall (between Row 3 and Row 4).

Find the secret room downstairs. Screenshot by Dot Esports Interact with the safe. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you go through the portal, you’ll be in a very similar room you spawned in, but older-looking. Take the same spiral stairs you took in the modern Destruction Facility, and before you exit the hall with all the rows, check out the gray wall between Row 1 and Row 3. In between is a secret room, and it will likely be open because many players are trying to get the Mega Token. Inside, you’ll see a safe in front of you with 10 unlit lightbulbs with the word “Row 1” between them. Interact with the keyhole on the safe (this lets the game know you’re trying to get the Mega Token so it can track your progress). Now, we need to go and find that key.

Car Crushers 2 Mega Token: How to find the Key

The Key is actually fiendishly hidden in the background of the winning screen, kind of like the recipe pieces in the Hell’s Kitchen Mega Token challenge.

Get in and wait for the winning screen. Screenshot by Dot Esports

First, make your way back to the modern Destruction Facility. Then, enter Derby Arena (it’s in the main tower on the top). It doesn’t matter which one you enter, because all you really need to do is get to the Winner announcement screen. You will either join a game that’s about to start or (if you’re lucky) you’ll get to spectate an ongoing match that’s already going on.

Click on the key. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Either way, wait for the winner announcement screen and get ready to tap or click. As soon as you see the stage where the Winner is standing, look to the left side (where the curtains are). It’s a little hard to spot, but you should see a rectangular plate with the key in the middle—CLICK IT. It will disappear as soon as you do. If you miss it, you’ll need to wait for the end of another game so you can click it again.

Once the key is in, we can start crushing cars. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’ve clicked on the key, make your way back to the safe room (remember, it’s in the OG Destruction Facility). Insert the key into the safe door. Now, you’ll be able to light up all of the 10 lightbulbs on the safe. To do this, you need to… wait for it… crush cars! We know, we were surprised too!

Car Crushers 2 Mega Token: How to open the Safe

You can spawn as many cars as you want. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As you’ve probably guessed, all of the 10 lightbulbs need to be lit in order to open the safe door. Each lightbulb will get lit if you crush your car in a specific way. Thankfully, you only need to do this in one row in the Destruction Facility – Row 1. Make your way back to the modern Destruction Facility and start destroying your car.

To destroy your car, click on the Dealership button on top of the screen, pick one of your unlocked cars (there are a couple of free ones, too, so no need to worry), and drive it into one of the rooms in Row 1. Each room is essentially a different crash test. Here’s every crash test you need to do in Row 1:

The Stairfall

The Sideway Spinner

The Sawmill

The Spike Pit

The Lasers

The Slicer

The Speed Crash test

The Pillar Crusher

That’s gotta hurt. Screenshot by Dot Esports Crushing Cars is really fun. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Don’t worry about dying in these sections because that’s part of Car Crushers 2. Once you complete one of the challenges above, you may notice there’s a bright green line underneath each of the rooms’ entrances. This is just so you have an easier time keeping track of which challenges you’ve done.

Notice the green lines underneath the door name. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Also, you’ve probably noticed that we only mentioned eight challenges instead of 10. This is because the last two challenges are special and can’t be done by simply going into their rooms in Row 1. We aren’t going to lie; we were really annoyed when we finally figured out how to do The Land Slide and The Freezer.

How to complete The Land Slide Mega Token

You can’t complete The Land Slide by simply going into the room. Instead, you need to go into the open world, find a deep hole, and drop in (obviously in your car). Here’s how you get there:

Exit Row 1 and turn right. Screenshot by Dot Esports Zig-zag up this roadScreenshot by Dot Esports Drive off road up the hill. Screenshot by Dot Esports Get ready for the fall. Screenshot by Dot Esports Challenge complete. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Go outside the Destruction Facility through Row 1

Follow the main road and take the first right

and take the Keep following this road, and you’ll notice how it goes up the nearby hill

Follow the road leading up until you get to the top of the hill, where a circular race track is

until you get to the top of the hill, where a is Ditch the road and drive into the middle of this racetrack (yes, drive on the grassy field) until you see a hole

(yes, drive on the grassy field) until you see a hole Drive into the hole and fall all the way down

When you reach the bottom, there should be a button that’s turned green

This means you’ve completed The Land Slide

How to complete The Freezer Mega Token

Those old freezers truly were built to last. Screenshot by Dot Esports Freeze the car using the OG Freezer. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For some strange reason, you can only complete The Freezer from the OG Destruction Facility. Head through the portal to reach the OG Facility, and the Freezer will be the first door on your left in Row 1. It’s pretty much the same as the one in the modern Destruction Facility, except that one doesn’t count for the progress. If this is the last one you need, make your way to the Safe Room, which is inside this OG Facility.

Car Crushers 2 Mega Token: How to collect the Mega Token

All the lights are green. Screenshot by Dot Esports Grab that Token. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you’ve crushed your car using every method in Row 1 (including the special method for The Land Slide and The Freezer), head back to the OG Destruction Facility and head back to the secret room where the safe is. Inside, all the lightbulbs should be green.

On the right of the safe, there is a door. Open them and collect the Mega Token inside. Congrats!

That’s all there is to it. Have fun collecting the other Mega Tokens. If you haven’t already, check out our The Hunt Mega Edition codes for some cool freebies.

