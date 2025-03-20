How to get Eat The World Mega Token in The Hunt: Mega Edition

The hunger strengthens, and the void lurks on every corner as you search for the Mega Token.

Welcome, Hunters, to our guide on how to get the Mega Token in Eat the World The Hunt: Mega Edition. Unlike some other Mega Tokens in The Hunt, this one is relatively easy to obtain. All you need to do is muster a little bit of patience and jumping skills, and you’ll be on top of the world in no time. Literally! Now, let The Hunt for the Eat The World Mega Token begin.

Get the The Hunt Mega Token in Eat The World

The Island holds all the fun. Screenshot by Dot Esports

First things first. To get a Mega Token in the Eat the World Roblox game, you must complete Natural Disaster Survival and claim the Mega Token from the game. If you are experiencing difficulties, use our Natural Disaster Survival Mega Token guide and take it from there.

Once you are all set, go to The Hunt menu and teleport to the event Island map. Your first task is to locate the hidden token button. It spawns in random places, but it is usually placed on surfaces covered with brown walls and bricks.

Leave no stones unturned and mind the walls. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Eat the World Stage Two: Solve the Memory Game

When you find it, press the token button, then open The Hunt menu and click on any of the four arrows to activate a memory game. You have to complete this task at this stage of the game, but no worries, the memory game is quite easy. Arrows will blink in a sequence you have to replicate, and the memory game will repeat the same pattern over and over again, each time adding one more “blink” to the sequence.

Put your brain in top gear and bust the game. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As soon as you complete the memory game in Eat the World, the game will stop, and you will hear a noise coming from somewhere. Go to the opposite side of the map and find a cave entrance.

This opening looks quite suspicious. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Eat the World Stage Three: Feed the Giant Noob

Go inside the cave and find a crack in the cave wall. Grab a piece of ground, throw it into the crack, and break the wall.

All gamers are triggered by cracked walls. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Inside the hole is the Egg of All-Devouring Darkness. Take it and be prepared to feed it to the Giant Noob.

Oh, look what the Void hatched! Screenshot by Dot Esports

With the Egg in your possession, run to the Giant Noob. When the Giant Noob opens its mouth, come close and throw the Egg inside.

Well, he looks hungry indeed. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Do not be alarmed if the Giant Noob feels a bit… disappointed by the meal you just provided. Once you feed him, you will be teleported into the unfamiliar underground area, most likely from the Egg Hunt 2012 map.

“Not the meal I was hoping for.” Screenshot by Dot Esports

Use the stairs, then turn left and climb to the surface. You’ll be shown a short cut scene with the location of the Mega Token, high on top of the hill in some sort of a temple.

Eat the World Stage Four: Dodge the Eggs and Voids

Your final destination, not without obstacles mind you. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Your task is to climb the mountain and avoid the Egg of All-Devouring Darkness popping from the ground, only to collapse it when the Egg disappears. If you get sucked into it, you will fall into the void, so be careful.

The glory path leads to the top. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There will be a lot of jumping involved and you have to be accurate, especially when you start crossing the bridge. Do not be afraid to jump on the bridge railing, because at some point it will be the only place you can safely land due to voids created by the Eggs.

“No chickens here, I hatch only darkness.” Screenshot by Dot Esports

Eat the World Stage Five: Claim Your Mega Token

As you approach the top, the Eggs will become more aggressive and spawn more quickly. When you come to the final stage stairs, the Eggs will stop spawning and you can enter the temple. The Mega Token will first turn into an Egg, then explode and remove all the darkness from that world. Enter the temple in sunny weather and claim your Eat the World Mega Token.

Ah, totally worth the trouble. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Great job, Hunter! Now you know how to get the Mega Token in Eat The World The Hunt: Mega Edition. But, if you are falling behind the competition in The Hunt you can always take a peek at our Mega Guide on how to get all Mega Tokens in The Hunt: Mega Edition.

