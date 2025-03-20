How to get Arsenal Mega Token in The Hunt Mega Edition

Before you try to get the Arsenal Mega Token, you’ll need all the previous Mega Tokens, with the Hell’s Kitchen one being the last. You’ll also need the regular Beam Zone badge token from Arsenal. Once you have all that, here’s how to get the Arsenal Mega Token in The Hunt Mega Edition.

How to get The Hunt Mega Token in Arsenal

Join the event – Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you have all the previous Mega Tokens we mentioned above, go into the Arsenal main menu. From there, select The Hunt event at the bottom. You’ll be teleported to a special stage to solve some puzzles, craft a special helmet and potion, and transfer yourself into a virtual turn-based RPG world for the Mega Token. The entire Arsenal Mega Token quest takes about 20 to 30 minutes. Here’s a step-by-step guide.

Arsenal Mega Token Valve Puzzle guide

Keep going forward – Screenshot by Dot Esports

This is where the target is – Screenshot by Dot Esports

Shoot this ceiling target – Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rotate each valve color according to the key – Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rotate the valves in these directions – Screenshot by Dot Esports

Follow these steps to solve the first Arsenal Mega Token puzzle:

When you click on The Hunt event, you’ll enter a special stage and keep heading forward while defeating some basic enemies .

while . Once you reach an underground hallway area like the pictures above , look above you to shoot a hidden target in the ceiling.

, look in the ceiling. Your screen will go blurry and have that old-school TV effect saying “You’re not welcome here.”

You’ll then be transported to a room with four vertical yellow pipes , each with a corresponding colored valve .

, each with a . Look at the top wall for the valve puzzle key and rotate all corresponding valves by interacting with them to arrange them the same way as the puzzle key ( The puzzle key is unique for everyone so don’t copy mine ).

and by interacting with them to arrange them the same way as the puzzle key ( ). Once you’re done the doors will open beneath the puzzle key and you can continue on to the Laboratory puzzle.

Arsenal Helmet Puzzle guide

Check for helmet parts – Screenshot by Dot Esports

Check Research and Development – Screenshot by Dot Esports

Assemble helmet here – Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’re in the Laboratory, follow these steps to craft the helmet and potion:

Go right at the first door in the lab called Research and Development to check and note what three parts you’ll need for the helmet later (These parts are unique for each player).

to check and note what for the helmet later (These parts are unique for each player). Then, once you’ve memorized or written down the parts, go ahead through the lab into the Phys Lab and pick up the parts that you’ve noted from Research and Development.

and that you’ve noted from Research and Development. Bring all three parts you need in the main room where it says STRL LAB and place them in the appropriate slots .

. Once all the parts are placed interact with them to rotate them and form the helmet.

Now, we need to craft the potion.

Arsenal Potion Puzzle guide

Sticky notes are on the walls – Screenshot by Dot Esports

Up and down – Screenshot by Dot Esports

Place and wait – Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you have the helmet puzzle done, go into the Chem Lab and do the following:

Once inside the Chem Lab , check the four yellow sticky notes for clues about the color order of the vials that you need to pour into the beaker (Vial color order combinations are unique for each player).

, check the four (Vial color order combinations are unique for each player). I recommend writing all four sticky notes in one place to easily figure out the correct order but don’t worry, you can make mistakes and start over by interacting with the beaker to restart.

Once you pour the vials in the correct order of colors , grab the beaker and go to the Freezer outside and to the left.

, outside and to the left. Set the freezer temperature to the correct one using the sticky note below the temperature terminal (The temperature required is unique for each player).

to the correct one using the sticky note below the temperature terminal (The temperature required is unique for each player). This will open the freezer door so go in, place the beaker in the green-marked spot , and go out and close the freezer door.

, and go out and close the freezer door. Wait for the door to open after a short while as the beaker liquid turns pink and pick it up .

after a short while as the beaker liquid turns pink and . Go over to the helmet you made and interact with it to pour the liquid over it.

over it. Your character will then put it on by interacting with it and you’ll be transported to the last segment of the Arsenal Mega Token quest.

Getting the Mega Token in Arsenal

Welcome to Final Fantasy – Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pick up chests for potions – Screenshot by Dot Esports

Blue for damage, Yellow for flying, Red for healing – Screenshot by Dot Esports

Final tank boss – Screenshot by Dot Esports

The last part of this quest is the virtual turn-based RPG world inspired by Final Fantasy games. It’s simple to complete since it’s linear and there are no puzzles. You just progress down the street fighting gray-armored mobs and eventually a tank boss for the Mega Token. Here are some tips to look out for as you fight your way down the linear street:

Between fights, always speak to NPCs and look for chests in side streets to get healing potions and revives.

You’ll eventually meet a red woman NPC who can heal (Ability menu) so use her to keep your blue and yellow damage characters alive when damaged or revived when down.

You’ll eventually meet a yellow ninja NPC who is the only one who can deal with flying enemies with his Throw action.

Focus Medic Units first in fights.

If a unit uses Defend, switch targets.

Use a mix of Abilities and Attacks, not just the Attack options.

Each fight earns you XP to level up and get stronger for the final boss so I wouldn’t skip fights.

If you die you get to retry the fight as many times as you need.

The tank boss fight is at the end of the street in the military base.

Damage rush the boss down for the win.

Once you defeat the final tank boss, you’ll get the Arsenal Mega Token. That’s it for my guide on how to get The Hunt Mega Token in Arsenal. Next, check out our Natural Disaster Survival Mega Token guide.

