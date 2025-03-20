How to complete the Hunt quest in Drive World – Roblox

While there’s no mystery to solve, getting yourself to learn how to complete The Hunt quest in Drive World is a doozie. The concept of the challenge requires maximum concentration, as one fall can cost you a chance at $1 million and a lot of nerves in the process.

This guide will show you how to get The Hunt badge in Drive World and not look like a clown in the process.

How to start the Hunt quest in Drive World

You really can’t miss it. Image via Roblox

There are two ways to start the Hunt quest in Drive World, with the differences being minimal. The first involves entering the game through the Roblox app or website, after which you only have to drive a few feet towards The Hunt hub.

The second one, of course, requires going to The Hunt lobby and finding the portal to Drive World. Once you enter the portal, the rest is the same as in the first way—put those wheels to good use and be

How to get the Hunt badge in Drive World

Unlike other games, such as Pet Simulator 99, getting The Hunt badge in Drive World is pretty straightforward. There are no gimmicks involved, as you’ll have to do what you’d otherwise do—complete obstacle courses (obbies). In total, there are four courses/obbies you have to complete.

Pick your poison and good luck. Image via Roblox

Although they share many of the same characteristics, these Obbies can be either simple or convoluted, depending on what you prefer. But overall, I’d say you can complete them in any order. For me, starting with the Corrupted Obby is all but mandatory since it’s far from a pushover.

Corrupted Obby guide

The first one is always the hardest, eh?

If you ask me, this is perhaps the hardest part of the entire Hunt quest in Drive Quest, as you have to adapt quickly to the changing environments. It begins with static obstacles, so I’d advise you to pick a car with good handling. That means a Mustang is out of the question. Likewise, don’t overdo it with acceleration. After the first checkpoint, you should stop and observe the pattern of the rising cubes and you’re almost there. Once you’re there, it’s just the propellers and rising blocks to worry about. That wasn’t the end of the world now, was it?

Fractured Obby guide

Mind the gap! Image via Roblox

As for this obstacle course, you must time your boosts wisely. Another factor in this particular Obby is that you must time your turns around the walls correctly. The first four stages are mostly easy peasy, but it’s 6h one you have to watch out for. There will be a tunnel with two possible paths—a blue one and a white one. One will make you fall done, while the other is stable ground. So, how do you find out which is which?

Initially, the devs meant for it to be a trial-and-error type of thing, but there’s a way to cheese it. If you go right to the corner of the turn and slow down, you’ll be able to dip your car slightly to see if it falls down. If it doesn’t, you’re pretty much good to go.

Rifted Obby guide

We’re bringing it back, baby! Image via Roblox

Now it’s time for an OG Roblox map, and honestly, this one was by far the easiest for me. In the first stage, you just have to climb the stairwell, so a little bit of slow driving will get the job done just fine.

Afterwards, you just need to avoid the rotating beer bottles, so just drive fast and swerve around. Now, you have to slow down and learn the pattern of the red and blue blocks speeding left and right. Finally, just use the boosts to reach the finish line and you’re almost there.

Splintered Obby guide

Don’t give up now. Image via Roblox

Now, I know what you want to say—who in the right mind thinks 8 stages don’t make the hardest Obby? Well, the stages aren’t just short (you always see the next checkpoint). The first and second ones are basically repeats of what you did in other Obbies, with only the third one being even slightly problematic due to the fast wall rushing back and forth. Afterwards, all you have to do is drive slow, avoid the flying tokens in stage 6 and you should be good to go. Congrats on your token!

I know it seems like a lot, but you can do it. That marks the end of this guide on how to complete The Hunt quest in Drive World. Don’t forget to check out our detailed guide on obtaining the Dusty Trip badge, too. Gotta get them all, right? The clock is ticking, so don’t waste any time.

