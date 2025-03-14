How to complete The Hunt quest in Dusty Trip

Get that token ASAP and take all the bosses out!

Dusty Trip is one of the key games featured in The Hunt: Mega Edition, and if you’re aiming for the $1 million cash prize, finding its hidden token is a must. The token is locked behind a quest, so you’ll need to take on and defeat three bosses to claim it. If you’re unsure where to start, this guide breaks it all down for you.

Recommended Videos

For a full breakdown of The Hunt: Mega Edition event, check out our full list of Roblox The Hunt: Mega Edition games.

How to start The Hunt in Dusty Trip

The entrance to the Dusty Trip The Hunt challenge. Image via Roblox

The entrance to the Dusty Trip The Hunt challenge. Image via Roblox

You’ll need to load into the Highlands map to kick things off. Here’s how:

Launch the game in its standalone version or go to The Hunt: Mega Edition lobby, where you can access all 25 games. If you use this method, everything else is the same once you enter the game. Create a game in a slot with the writing THE HUNT above it. Be careful about randos joining in, though. I had to exit the lobby a thousand times and even had a couple of attempts ruined because of people trolling. Select the Highlands map. This is the only map you should play since Desert doesn’t count for The Hunt rewards. Spawn in and do the usual. Build a car as you normally would and get to the cabin. Unless it’s fuel or buying a specific weapon for good measure, don’t stop for anything until you reach the first boss.

There is no need to learn how to redeem the Hunt badge in Dusty Trip. It automatically appears once you defeat the first boss. And speaking of which, let’s get ready to discuss how to

How to get The Hunt badge in Dusty Trip

The main gist of the challenge is to beat all three bosses. No other gimmicks are required. They’re all relatively straightforward, but you should still go through this guide to get the Dusty Trip The Hunt token.

First boss: The Lumberjack

Watch out for those axes. Image via Roblox

Where to find him: 830-meter mark; he’s in the cabin in the woods after

The Lumberjack spawns near a cabin in the woods once you hit 830 meters. You won’t see him immediately, but you’ll get a message to “stop and look around.” This is exactly after the end of the paved road, right up ahead, so you won’t miss it. Walk around and you’ll trigger a cutscene where he jumps on a stump and initiates the encounter. He’ll attack with an axe, falling trees, and spinning saw blades. Luckily, an AK-47 drops mid-fight, giving you a fighting chance.

How to dodge his attacks:

Axe Throw: Sidestep to avoid the axe as it flies back to the boss. There’s no need to fight it or try to do any complex maneuvers. The damage doesn’t get lower once the axe is on its returning path. Don’t ask me how I know.

Sidestep to avoid the axe as it flies back to the boss. There’s no need to fight it or try to do any complex maneuvers. The damage doesn’t get lower once the axe is on its returning path. Don’t ask me how I know. Falling Trees: Stay out of the red-highlighted areas to avoid getting crushed. Once a tree (or trees) is slated to fall, you’ll see a large red line pointing in the direction in which it’ll fall. Just steer clear of that line until the tree falls.

Stay out of the red-highlighted areas to avoid getting crushed. Once a tree (or trees) is slated to fall, you’ll see a large red line pointing in the direction in which it’ll fall. Just steer clear of that line until the tree falls. Spinning Saw Blades: Keep moving to dodge the blades as they bounce around. It’s like a harder, more interactive version of the Falling trees ability. There will be a big enough window to damage him, so don’t worry and just be patient.

Good luck, what can I say. Image via Roblox

The axes can be tricky. Image via Roblox

Don’t move too much when the trees are falling.Image via Roblox

Second boss: The Miner

Deep underground. Image via Roblox

Where to find him: 2,100-meter mark (inside the volcanic mine, just by driving straight from the forested area)

To start the Miner encounter, just drive from where the first boss is. The road will slowly begin meandering to the right, before entering a straight tunnel that leads towards a mountain. Enter the mine and you’ll suddenly be stopped by a nudge to look ahead. The Miner will then jump out of the lava and start the encounter. Like the first boss, weapons will appear during the fight. You’ll need to dodge falling rocks, explosive dynamite, and slow-moving minions.

How to dodge his attacks:

Red Shockwave: Jump over it when it appears. These things are slow-moving, something interjecting circles. Time your jumps correctly and don’t be like me and try to jump over multiple.

Jump over it when it appears. These things are slow-moving, something interjecting circles. Time your jumps correctly and don’t be like me and try to jump over multiple. Dynamite Throw: Sidestep to avoid getting hit. The trick is to sit in one place for a second, while the laser is targeting you, and then move. It’s a foolproof approach because the dynamite doesn’t track your movement.

Sidestep to avoid getting hit. The trick is to sit in one place for a second, while the laser is targeting you, and then move. It’s a foolproof approach because the dynamite doesn’t track your movement. Summoning Minions: Take them out with your AK-47. There will be five AKs right next to the boxes in the back. Make sure you outrun the minions and any dynamites thrown in your direction.

Take them out with your AK-47. There will be five AKs right next to the boxes in the back. Make sure you outrun the minions and any dynamites thrown in your direction. Pickaxe Smash: The boss will smash the ground with his pickaxe, resulting in rocks raining down on the arena. Keep moving to avoid falling debris and don’t be distracted by shooting at minions.

Heads up! Image via Roblox

Give it to ’em! Image via Roblox

A bit of firepower never hurt anyone, right? Image via Roblox

These can get tricky. Image via Roblox

Third boss: The Ice Witch

Time to slay. Image via Roblox

Where to find her: 3,000-meter mark (inside an Ice Castle)

After defeating the Miner, return to your vehicle and drive past his corpse. Be very fast, since boxes of explosives will detonate on your sides. Once the coast is clear, drive until you see a castle in the distance. Drive into it and past the antechamber. Don’t waste time looking for loot or hidden rooms.

Be careful, as this is perhaps the hardest part of mastering how to complete the The Hunt quest in Dusty Trip. The Ice Witch wields a powerful ice staff and summons deadly blizzards, ice projectiles, and fast-moving minions. But fortunately, it’s the last obstacle between your token.

How to dodge her attacks:

Blizzards: Stay out of their path to avoid damage. They don’t move too fast and, in my experience, they’ll be concentrated on two main points in the boss arena.

Stay out of their path to avoid damage. They don’t move too fast and, in my experience, they’ll be concentrated on two main points in the boss arena. Ice Projectiles: Avoid standing in the highlighted areas. This is my least favorite ability in this entire The Hunt quest in Dusty Trip.

Avoid standing in the highlighted areas. This is my least favorite ability in this entire The Hunt quest in Dusty Trip. Sharp Icy Rocks: Keep moving to dodge incoming ice spikes. Although the rocks do a lot of damage, they will leave a large part of the arena safe. Stick to it and try to zig zag any variations in placements.

Keep moving to dodge incoming ice spikes. Although the rocks do a lot of damage, they will leave a large part of the arena safe. Stick to it and try to zig zag any variations in placements. Summoning Minions: Use one of the dropped AKs to down them quickly. There will be five total rifles, all by the boxes left of the witch’s throne (your left).

Waste no time and bring ’em down. Image via Roblox

These are hardest projectile of all three bosses. Image via Roblox

Don’t get blitzed by the blizzards. Image via Roblox

Light that witch up! Image via Roblox

How to get The Hunt Token in Dusty Trip

Once you defeat the Ice Witch, you’ll secure The Hunt: Mega Edition token for A Dusty Trip automatically. After that, feel free to move onto other tokens. I’d go for the Good luck!

It’s not technically the most complex thing in the world, but that’s basically how to complete the Hunt quest in Dusty Trip. Looking for more help with The Hunt? Check out our guide for completing the quest in Pet Simulator 99.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy