How to complete The Hunt quest in Pet Simulator 99 – Roblox

If you’re looking to get the token badge for Pet Simulator 99 in Roblox: The Hunt Mega Edition event, you’ll need to complete a few steps. Don’t worry—it’s not too tricky, and you’ll have a chance to earn some powerful Pets along the way. Here’s everything you need to know to complete it:

Recommended Videos

Pet Simulator 99 St. Patrick’s Day Raid guide

Eggs behind you, building to the right! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before you jump into the event, you’ll need to head to the St. Patrick’s Day building. It’s easy to find—it’s bright green and located to the right of the spawn area. Once inside, you’ll gain access to the event activities, including The Hunt quest.

What to do inside the St. Patrick’s Day building

A special chest! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before you head to the portals to start a raid, you can spend some time collecting green coins inside the St. Patrick’s Day event building. You can do this the same way you would normally collect coins in Pet Simulator 99 (by clicking on a stack or box of coins to direct your pets towards it). As long as you’re next to a stack of coins, your pets should continue collecting them without your input.

As you collect coins, you may see a special chest appear. They’re usually red and gold, pink and silver, or gold and silver, and have sparkles coming off them. Opening these chests takes a little longer than collecting coins, but they can reward you with various rare items, including potions.

While collecting coins, you’ll see your raid level go up on the right side of the screen. When you level up, you get gifted a Lucky Raid Orb, which can be used in one of the machines inside the St. Patrick’s Day building.

There is also a green pet egg next to the leaderboard where you can roll for Leprechaun Dogs and Lucki Cats.

Special machines in the St. Patrick’s Day building

The two event machines. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are two special machines near the coin field that you can use to get more advantages in a raid. The Lucky Raid Upgrades cauldron on the left gives you different upgrades for the raid, and the Leprechaun Machine on the right lets you turn Clovers into Lucky Gifts (which may contain a Leprechaun Key). Clovers are obtained by collecting coins, and Leprechaun Keys are used in the second to last room of the St. Patrick’s Day raid to open another kind of special chest.

How to complete the event raid

We love signposts. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Head to the Raid Portals inside the event building. Select Create a Raid or join an existing one. Choose Level 2 difficulty—this is required for The Hunt quest. Collect the coins in each room and continue through every new door that opens. Reach the second to last room with four special chests and open any that you can. Enter the final room of the raid and roll for Leprechaun Dogs and Lucki Cats at a higher chance if you want to.

If you’ve been playing Pet Simulator 99 for a while and have strong Pets, you should have no trouble completing the raid. However, if you’re new to the game, consider joining another player’s raid. There are plenty of players currently grinding for the token, so finding a group should be easy.

You can also increase your own damage output and speed by using Fruits and Potions, and equipping Enchantments in your inventory.

How to get The Hunt badge in Roblox Pet Simulator 99

All four chests! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you successfully clear a Level 2 or Level 3 raid, you’ll unlock the The Hunt badge at the end. Along with the badge, you’ll also find three chests as rewards that you can open, a fourth one that you can access with a Leprechaun Key, and a pet roll egg with higher chances than the one outside the raid area.

You can continue to complete more raids and get more items from the chests without any limit (until the event ends). This isn’t an event that you can only do once. You can also raise the level of the raid for better XP and more coins.

Remember to turn your Clovers into Lucky Gifts to try and get more Leprechaun Keys for the second to last room of the raid because this is the only chest that lets you roll for Huge Leprechaun Dogs.

If you’re trying to get other The Hunt tokens, check out our guide to all the quests, and detailed guides to the tasks in Fisch, Pressure, and World Zero.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy