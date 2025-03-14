Roblox The Hunt quest in Gravetower’s Past in World Zero: How to defeat Anima

The Hunt mega event is live in Roblox, and there are several tokens for you to complete in various games. These quests are unique to each world you visit, and for those working on World Zero’s Gravetower’s Past dungeon, prepare to challenge Anima the Soul Dragon.

Roblox is holding a massive event across 25 games where you have to earn tokens. These tokens provide unique rewards, and the more you get as you work through these games. Not every game is the same, forcing you to learn new mechanics and gameplay. When you jump into World Zero, it’ll test your skills against a dungeon, and then you’ll have to face off against Anima, an ancient evil that was once locked away. Here’s what you need to know on how to defeat it, and earn The Hunt token.

How to start Gravetower’s Past dungeon in World Zero

Prepare to face off against Anima and complete this dungeon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Anyone who has not played World Zero before will have to go through the tutorial before entering the main hub. The tutorial is straightforward in that you’ll have to choose from one of three classes: Swordmaster, Defender, or Arcane Mage. I recommend going with the Swordmaster, as it has the easiest playstyle. It also allowed me to complete the Gravetower’s Past dungeon by myself, and I didn’t require a party.

Once you’re done with the tutorial, you can go ahead and move forward in the central hub, and there should be a teleporter to the Gravetower’s Past dungeon. You can approach this dungeon whenever you’re ready to start and work through it. The dungeon does ask if you would like to gather other party members, but you don’t have to do this. Still, having different players might make it easier, especially if you’re playing this for The Hunt token, which is similar to earning the one in Fisch.

The movement through Gravetower’s Past is simple. You’ll work your way through the dungeon by defeating the required minions and then going into the next room, repeating the process. Thankfully, you’ll be able to level up in this dungeon, and I reached level 14 by the end.

After you’ve done this, the next door unlocks, and you can proceed forward. Fighting your way through the dungeon to reach Anima is the easy part. Challenging the dragon could prove problematic, especially if you’re by yourself.

How to defeat Anima, Soul Dragon in World Zero

When you enter the large arena, Anima appears at the center. You’ll have to get in close to do any damage to the soul dragon, but he has several attacks that he hits you with. The most frustrating his breath attack, which he uses by creating a circle around himself, or he shoots it in a line in front of him. The breath attack in front of him does the most damage, and can push you back, further away from him.

Use these healing points to stay in the fight. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Thankfully, healing spots appear during this fight. They look like large, green pillars of light. Stand in these pillars for a short duration to replenish your health. They won’t remain in the same spots, though. They’ll disappear after a few seconds and reappear at a new location in the arena. Still, it’s better than no healing at all.

Dodge Anima while he’s in the air. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you get Anima down to half health, he’ll start flying around the arena, shooting his breath onto the arena. Every so often, he does return to the ground where you can damage him, but while he’s in the air, you won’t be able to do anything but dodge his attacks. These are good opportunities to find the pillars and heal yourself.

Collect The Hunt token after you win. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When Anima reaches zero health, The Hunt token appears in the arena. You can grab it add it to your growing collection, and check World Zero off your list. The Anima fight can be challenging if you’re by yourself, but if you pick your moments to attack, and disengage to heal, you’ll make short work of the Soul Dragon in Roblox.

