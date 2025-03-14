How to get and use the Sunstone Present in Fisch – Roblox The Hunt

There’s a special item you can get in Fisch for a limited time for Roblox players who are willing to jump into the game for the first time. It’s called the Sunstone Present, and although it might be helpful, getting it is a challenge and it’s not clear on how you use it.

The Sunstone Present is an item that you can acquire during Roblox‘s The Hunt event, a mega event where players are competing to earn one million dollars by being the first to collect all badges across 25 games. Fisch is one of these games, and if you complete this task at Moosewood. Here’s what you need to know about how you get and what to do with the Sunstone Present in Fisch.

How to get the Sunstone Present in Fisch

You’ll receive the Sunstone Present shortly after you speak with the Hippie, completing The Hunt quest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can get the Sunstone Present by completing The Hunt quest at Moosewood. If you haven’t visited Moosewood yet, there’s a Hippie character there who you have to speak with to get this quest. They’re going to give you three tasks that you have to complete to get this item.

Catch 10 fish

Buy and open two Bait Crates

Speak with the Easter Bunny on Sunstone Island

Of these tasks, the first ones are straightforward. You’ll have to catch any fish in Fisch, but if you’re new to the game, it might be a good idea to run through the quests provided by Pierre. You can find him next to the Hippie, who shows you how to fish, sell your fish to the merchant, and then how to buy better rods. After you finish those tasks, the shipwright becomes available to you and you can speak with them to grab a boat. As for the Bait Crates, those are available on the pier, but require in-game currency. You can earn that by exchanging fish with the merchant to earn enough money. The same goes for buying a boat.

If you haven’t been vital to reaching the Easter Bunny. You need to get a boat to find the Easter Bunny and reach Sunstone Island. Without the ship, you won’t last long swimming in the ocean, preventing you from completing this quest.

Speak with the Easter Bunny outside Merlin’s Shop. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you reach Sunstone Island, the Easter Bunny is standing outside Merlin’s Hut. You can reach this location by going to the left of the merchant and shipwright of Sunstone Island, and going up the ladder. This brings you to the top section of the island. You’ll need to continue following the path to reach the Easter Bunny, who rewards you with the Sunstone Present.

Can you use the Sunstone Present in Fisch?

As it stands right now, it doesn’t appear the Sunstone Present has any use to players in Fisch. You can hold the item, but you can’t interact with it, use it, sell it, or give it to another character. Some players theorize this could be hinting to the next update coming to Fisch, but these are purely theories.

We don’t know how you can use it or what you need to do with it. But you’ll want to hold onto it if you plan to come back to any future updates in Fisch. There’s a good chance a merchant or NPC needs this item, and they’ll exchange it for a new reward or a quest. Unfortunately, you can’t do much with it other than hold it in your inventory.

