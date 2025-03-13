Roblox: The Hunt gamers trying to win $1 million plagued by ‘error 773,’ ‘teleport failed’

Gamers across the world attempting to play Roblox: The Hunt, a special event where one winner will take home $1 million, currently can’t hunt much of anything thanks to errors.

Minutes after the event began, players quickly were met with a pop-up error: “Teleport Failed: Cannot teleport from this universe to a universe owned by a different creator (Error Code: 773).” And it looks like it’s currently not letting most players in.

OOF! Screenshot by Dot Esports

The error quickly subsided for some, but still persisted for many, and is likely going to go away in due time as the game and its multitude of servers and experiences were slammed by players all trying to log in and play at the same time.

After a few tries, I was able to get into SpongeBob Tower Defense, but I got the error again not long after. Just sit tight and the issues should be hammered out soon enough, and the Roblox hunt for $1 million can continue.

“This isn’t for the faint of heart,” Roblox warns about The Hunt: Mega Edition. “You’ll be going head-to-head against the best in the world in a race to collect tokens across experiences. The stakes have never been higher. Can you outsmart, outplay, and outrace the best-of-the-best and win one million dollars? Prove it.”

Eventually, the race will come down to one player winning the grand prize and everyone else being left behind. The winner must be 13 or older, and parental consent is required for players aged 13 to 17. A parent must also travel with any finalist to the finals, too, so make sure you have permission before winning the big bucks.

The servers have already smoothed out after some inconsistency early on, so be sure to hop in now and play The Hunt: Mega Edition between March 13 and 24 so you can try your hand at winning it all.

