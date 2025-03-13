How to complete The Hunt quest in Moosewood in Fisch for Roblox

You have to complete several quests and tasks in Robolox during The Hunt event, where you’ll be completing to earn tokens by playing one of 25 games. Fisch is one of these games, and in it, you’ll have to track down the quest in Moosewood to earn this token.

You’ll have to make sure you’re entering The Hunt grand event on the main Roblox page to participate. When you arrive and get through the tricky servers, you’ll have to find one of 25 gates to walk through to enter the game. One of these is Fisch, and it tells you to find this quest in Moosewood. Completing this could be tricky for anyone who hasn’t played it. Here’s what you need to know to grab this token.

Where to find the Hippie and start The Hunt in Fisch

Speak with the Hippie to start The Hunt quest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you initially arrive in Fisch, look for The Hunt Quest giver. He’s the hippie looking character you meet at the beginning. He should appear to your right when you immediately spawn into the area. Speak with him, and he’ll give you three tasks that you have to do for this quest, which should be straightforward to anyone, but it could prove complicated for new players.

Catch 10 fish

Open two bait crates

Talk to the Easter Bunny on Sunstone Island

Of these tasks, finding the Easter Bunny on Sunstone Island can prove challenging. To make it easier, let’s focus on the straightforward one: catching fish in Fisch. For those new to this Roblox game, speak with Pierre, who can help you get started with the game. He’ll show you the basics of catching fish, using your rod, and getting a better one if you follow his basic guides.

Pierre should show you how to catch fish and purchase a better rod, which increases your chances of catching fish. After using the starting rod for as long as I did, the slightly better one made it much easier to complete this task.

After you catch at least 10 fish, the next task is to open up Bait Crates. You can find these next to the pier where you start the game. These crates are worth 170 in-game currency, which you can purchase by selling your fish. If you head up the ramp to the south, there’s a Merchant who’s willing to purchase any fish you catch for a reasonable price. You can sell the fish you catch for this quest, and purchase at least two Bait Crates. If you’re still short, continue catching fish until you have enough to buy them.

Buy a Bait Crate from the pier. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to find the Easter Bunny on Sunstone Island

The third and final task for this quest requires you to sail to Sunstone Island. You’ll be able to do this by completing Pierre’s starting quest, which allows you to speak with the Shipwright. They’ll be able to sell you a rowboat, but only for 700 in-game currency, which you can get from fishing. After you’ve done this and spawn the boat by speaking with the Shipwright, head to the northeast away from the starting island, and you’ll reach Sunstone Island.

Grab your boat to find Sunstone Island. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you arrive, look for the merchant and shipwright NPCs, and keep going to the left. You’ll find a ladder to the left, taking you to the island’s top. As you proceed forward, the Easter Bunny should appear close to the back, next to Merlin’s Hut. Speak with them to complete this quest, and then return to the Hippie at Moosewood.

Speak with the Easter Bunny outside Merlin’s Shop. Screenshot by Dot Esports

