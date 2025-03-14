How to get all Roblox The Hunt badges

Get all the badges while you can!

Roblox: The Hunt Mega Edition is here, and there are Badges to collect in all 25 games to unlock rewards as you progress towards the ultimate goal: $1 million in prize money.

Each game is different and there are different requirements within each game to unlock the Badges, and the more Badges you get, the more rewards you can earn across the Gold Track and Event Track within The Hunt.

Here’s everything we know so far about how to get all the badges in Roblox: The Hunt Mega Edition.

All Roblox: The Hunt Mega Edition badges

Below, you can find a list of each of the games within Roblox The Hunt and how to get the badges in each game. This list is in alphabetical order and it is being added to with new games over time.

A Dusty Trip TBD

Arsenal TBD

Basketball Legends Win in a 4v1 match against AI.

Bayside High School Escape!

Blade League TBD

Car Crushers 2 Create a strong car. Get to the top of the volcano and perform the ultimate stunt job.

Chained Climb to the top of the moai with a friend and claim the token.

Clip It Watch 30 clips.

Drive World Complete all four Obbies to unlock the token badge

Eat the World Earn 1,000 points by feeding the giant noob.

Fisch Catch 10 fish. Open two bait crates. Talk to the Easter Bunny on Sunstone Island.

Hell’s Kitchen Create five high quality dishes.

Infection Gunfight Earn 200 score during a match.

It Girl Play two games. Earn 25 hearts. Give 30 hearts to other players.

Metro Life Get on a bicycle. Take a selfie at six landmarks.

Natural Disaster Survival Survive four rounds.

Pet Simulator 99 Complete a raid in tier-2 difficulty on the St. Patrick event world.

Pressure TBD

Regretevator Follow Zach’s instructions and complete 10 floors.

Rivals Talk to the chicken. Complete a 1v1 duel. Eliminate five enemies in 2v2 duels.

SpongeBob Tower Defense Survive 15 waves.

Untitled Boxing Game TBD

Untitled Tag Game Earn 350 cash and buy the Token. You earn cash from tagging people and winning games.

World // Zero TBD



Some games are having issues or are bugged so we cannot obtain the badge acquisition method just yet. Sit tight, the game should hopefully have most of its issues fixed soon.

This article is a work-in-progress. It is being worked on and updated over time.

