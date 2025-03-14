How to get Mega Token in SpongeBob Tower Defense – Roblox

If you want to complete The Hunt quest in SpongeBob Tower Defense, you’re in for an exciting adventure! This limited-time event features special portals, a maze, hidden treasures, and exclusive rewards. Find out how to get the Spongebob Tower Defense Mega Hunt Token here.

Recommended Videos

How to start The Hunt quest in Roblox Spongebob Tower Defense

Hit teleport. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As soon as you load into SpongeBob Tower Defense, you’ll need to head to the Story area. You can either walk over there by yourself or click on The Hunt button on the right side of the screen and select Teleport to jump straight in.

Once you’re in the Story area, you’ll see two special event portals under the words “THE HUNT.” These blue portals (next to the blue buses) lead to The Hunt event stage, which follows the same layout each time. The best part is that you don’t need to worry about bringing your own units because the game provides a free roster for the event, making it accessible for new and returning players of the Spongebob Tower Defense experience.

How to complete The Hunt event in Roblox Spongebob Tower Defense

Get your frontline together. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The event stage itself is fairly simple. Unlike the usual tower defense strategy where unit placement is crucial, The Hunt stage is more forgiving. Just follow these steps:

Place units near the enemy’s entrance. You’ll be given a pre-set roster of units that you can use during the match. It’s best to start by placing a unit on the first corner, then placing another as soon as you have the coins. Upgrade your units and place more units. As you earn money, focus on upgrading to maximize your defense and placing additional units early so several of them are working to fight your enemies. Add backup units. Place a few units along the route to catch any stray enemies that get past your main forces. Some enemies have more health or are faster than others, so they might break through your first line of defense. Let the stage play out. There’s no need for complex tactics to complete this event; just make sure all your units are on the field and upgraded when possible.

Earning the token. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you successfully clear the stage, you’ll receive The Hunt Token. With this in your inventory, you can now return to The Hunt lobby to claim your rewards or stick around and get the Mega Token.

How to get The Hunt Token

X marks the spot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Obtaining The Hunt Token requires a bit more exploration and puzzle-solving, but don’t worry—I’ll guide you through it step by step! You’ll first need to enter The Hunt event stage again, but this time, keep an eye out for special X-marked spots on the ground. These marks indicate buried treasures, so interact with them to start digging. Keep digging at different locations until you uncover the Flying Dutchman’s map.

The Flying Dutchman’s ship

Slip through the grate here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you have the map, exit the match to return to the lobby. Run straight ahead until you see the Flying Dutchman ghost and interact with him to go to his ship. Head up the stairs to the back of the ship, where the Flying Dutchman will be waiting for you. Speak to him, and he’ll mention you need a key to enter his chambers.

The key. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The key is hidden behind barrels on the lower deck. You can get down there through the grate on the deck (if you look through the bars, there’s a rope ladder at one end). Head over to the barrels that are on the right side of the rope ladder, grab the key, and go to the door on the opposite end of the room to unlock it.

How to complete the maze

The exit! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once inside, you’ll find a portal that leads to a large maze. While the maze is tricky, you can get through it quickly by following the right wall the entire way. Not the right path; literally stick to the right-hand wall throughout the entire maze. It will take a while, and you’ll pass the fishtank twice, then the abstract Squidward painting, but you will reach the door soon after using this method.

How to beat the tower defense stage

After escaping the maze, you’ll get to the door to the Captain’s Quarters. Stand in the red area and teleport to a special event stage (you’ll need to walk up the stairs to trigger the stage). This stage is a little harder than the regular Hunt event stage, but following these tips should secure your victory:

Run to the enemy entrance. You’ll be loaded in by the exit, so follow the road to where the enemies come in as soon as the stage loads.

You’ll be loaded in by the exit, so follow the road to where the enemies come in as soon as the stage loads. Place a few Fancy Squidwards near the enemy entrance . These are your first line of defense, but you’ll want to get some SpongeGars down as soon as you can afford them.

. These are your first line of defense, but you’ll want to get some down as soon as you can afford them. Watch both enemy entrances. There are two for this stage, so be sure to place units strategically.

There are two for this stage, so be sure to place units strategically. Secure your back line. When you have some spare coins, get a couple of units placed near the end of the route to catch any enemies that make it past. I’d recommend having at least one of your three available SpongeGars on your backline.

When you have some spare coins, get a couple of units placed near the end of the route to catch any enemies that make it past. I’d recommend having at least one of your three available on your backline. Place available units as soon as you can and upgrade them . You’ll have a free roster again, so make sure every unit is working at full potential.

. You’ll have a free roster again, so make sure every unit is working at full potential. Get to the final stage. It doesn’t matter how chaotic your map gets, you need to get to wave 20 to secure your win here. The final boss has 50,000HP.

Once you clear this stage, you’ll unlock the Dutchman’s chamber on the top deck of the Trading Hub. Inside, you’ll find another map, which is the last step in your treasure hunt.

Where to find the Mega Token

The secret cave. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now that you have the final map, go back to The Hunt event stage one last time and look for a cave in the corner of the area near the Krusty Krab building—this is your next destination.

Dance for your reward! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Head into the cave and follow the river inside. The path will lead you to a Mega Token-shaped platform at the very end. Once you’re standing on the platform, open the chat box and type: /e dance

This will trigger a hidden mechanism that opens a secret door in front of you. Step inside to find Davy Jones’ Locker, where the Mega Token for The Hunt is waiting for you.

If you’re trying to get other The Hunt tokens, check out our guide to all the quests, and detailed guides to the tasks in Fisch, Pressure, and World Zero.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy