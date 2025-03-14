The third Mega Token in Roblox The Hunt is located in PRESSURE. If you already have the previous two Mega Toakens, you’re in the right place. Here’s a complete guide on How to get PRESSURE Mega Token in Roblox The Hunt.

Recommended Videos

PRESSURE Mega Token Pre-requirements

Dance for your reward! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before you even attempt to get this rather difficult token, make sure you have the mage tokens from the following The Hunt games (in order from top to bottom):

SpongeBoB Tower Defense Game

Untitled Tag Game

If you don’t have the Mega Tokens from both games (from top to bottom), you won’t be able to find the PRESSURE Mega Token. If you have the two tokens, then you can continue reading.

How to find PRESSURE Mega Token in Roblox The Hunt

Three parts. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Finding the PRESSURE Mega Token consists of three parts:

Finding four notes (in the game’s lobby before even entering the main game)

(in the game’s lobby before even entering the main game) Decoding Radio signals (First game)

(First game) Finding 30 Intensity Increase items (Final Game)

Finding the lobby notes is easy, but then the game kicks the… ahem… PRESSURE to 11. You need to finish the first game without dying before you get your first checkpoint. This is easier said than done since the location and item placement are always random, and the enemies tend to get unpredictable. Unfortunately, that’s just the first part.

After you finish the first game, you get to the second, much harder part of this game. Each time you collect an item, the game gets harder, to the point where it seems hopeless.

This isn’t easy, and you will die a lot. Just remember, the more you play, the better you’ll get. Try not to worry too much, and take occasional breaks if you need to.

Tip: The codes and the location of the items in the games are always random. If you leave the game or change the server, you’ll need to do it again from the start.

PRESSURE Game Lobby Notes locations

When you log into PRESSURE through The Hunt lobby, you’ll get a chance to spawn from The Hunt event. Pick this option. Make sure you write down (or screenshot) all the codes from the notes you collect. From this point, we’ll guide you to each of the four codes:

Screenshot by Dot Esports Screenshot by Dot Esports Screenshot by Dot Esports Screenshot by Dot Esports

First note : From the Hunt spawn, go to the left and climb up to the catwalk. From there, either take a walk along the metal pipe holding the lights or the opposite catwalk all the way to the other end of the room. There is a door at the very end. Inside the door is a nightstand, and the note is on top of it

: From the Hunt spawn, go to the left and climb up to the catwalk. From there, either take a walk along the metal pipe holding the lights or the opposite catwalk all the way to the other end of the room. There is a door at the very end. Inside the door is a nightstand, and the note is on top of it Second note : From the Hunt spawn area, walk towards the main spawn area (there should be a lot of players standing there). Inside, look for a neon green sign that says “Endless”. Enter the door and immediately turn left. A note is hidden behind a truck between a box and the wall.

: From the Hunt spawn area, walk towards the main spawn area (there should be a lot of players standing there). Inside, look for a neon green sign that says “Endless”. Enter the door and immediately turn left. A note is hidden behind a truck between a box and the wall. Third note : From the Hunt spawn area, walk towards the main spawn. From there, follow the purple line. When the purple line turns diagonally towards the left, keep going straight towards a fenced area. Check behind a vehicle inside this area, and you can spot the third note.

: From the Hunt spawn area, walk towards the main spawn. From there, follow the purple line. When the purple line turns diagonally towards the left, keep going straight towards a fenced area. Check behind a vehicle inside this area, and you can spot the third note. Fourth note: This one is pretty easy. Head to the main spawn area and follow the red line (the one that leads downstairs). When you get down, look for a neon green sign that says “Lower Level Funnel”, and go inside through the dark door. When you exit the other side, you’ll be on a catwalk. Walk all the way on the catwalk to the pillar in the distance. A desk lamp on the floor is just behind the pillar, illuminating the final note.

Decoding Radio Signals

It’s time to decode. Screenshot by TheOfficial Fuzion

Enter The Hunt by taking one of the submarines (It needs to be a one-player game). When you arrive, go to where the paper with the code is (like you’re playing a normal game) and collect it, itt start the game just yet. There is a set of stairs next to the paper you just collected. Take it and follow the path until you get to a locked door. Enter the code using the notes you got in the previous step to open the locked door. Inside, you’ll find the Decoder. This is key to finishing the game, which can officially start now.

Enter the main area and start the game using the paper we collected earlier. You need to find five radio stations scattered throughout the area. When you get to a radio, tune it in until you can clearly hear the other side listing numbers (maybe a date?). Then, grab your Decoder and stand close to the radio (which should now turn from red to green). Your Decorder will say “Decoding” and after a few seconds, one of the asterisk symbols will turn into a different symbol. You need to repeat this for four more radios… without dying… which is the hard part.

If at any point you die, you’ll need to repeat this game from the beginning (minus gathering the notes in the previous step). This can get pretty intense, even when you learn about the enemy behavior because they can go through walls, spawn from thin air, and ruin your run. All we can say here is: practice. Thankfully, even if you die, restarting the entire thing is pretty easy.

Screenshot by TheOfficial Fuzion Screenshot by TheOfficial Fuzion Screenshot by TheOfficial Fuzion Screenshot by TheOfficial Fuzion

Once you have all the codes, make your way to the end of the stage where the bridge is. Activate, cross, and then return the bridge to normal (you don’t want any enemies following you). Instead of going straight, you need to take the door on the right side. Go through here, down some stairs, and eventually you’ll get to a locked door to enter the symbols you decoded using your Decoder. Punch in these codes, and you’ll enter the tram station. Board the tram, and congratulations, you’ve finished the first part. Even if you die during this next bit, you won’t have to repeat the first game. Now comes the much harder part.

Finding 30 Intensity Increase items

Time to find 30 Intensity Increase items. Screenshot by TheOfficial Fuzion

The goal of this game is to grab 30 Intensity Increase items. You grab the first one to start the event. However, unlike the previous game, you’ll be pursued by enemies non-stop. And just like the name suggests, the enemies will become more aggressive each time you collect the Intensity Increase item.

You definitely need to be quick, use the light to stun enemies, and NEVER STOP MOVING. Quite honestly, you need a bit of luck for this part, too. You’ll definitely get attacked by the enemies a few times, and you’ll likely die if the RNG Gods aren’t on your side.

Don’t stop. Screenshot by TheOfficial Fuzion

The only saving grace here is that the Intensity Increase items sparkle (even when they are inside lockers and drawers). So turn yourself into a Magpie, and go for everything sparkly, but never stop moving. This is definitely going to take many attempts, depending on your luck and skill.

Find the red hiole. Screenshot by TheOfficial Fuzion

Finally, once you get all 30 items, find a red hole, enveloped in pipes, and drop in. Down below follow the path, and you’ll eventually come across a catwalk leading you to the Mega Token. Pat yourself on the back because you completed a very difficult Roblox challenge.

That’s all there is to it. Stay up to date with our guide on How to get all Mega Tokens in Roblox The Hunt Mega Edition. If you still don’t have all the badges, check out the How to get all Roblox The Hunt badges.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy