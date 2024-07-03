Onikami Legacy codes (July 2024)

Onikami Legacy is another Roblox tribute to the long-lasting legend of Demon Slayer, and to become an even slicker slayer, monthly codes are here to offer you free rewards for playing.

Recommended Videos

Like Rogue Demon, Slayers Unleashed, and Project Slayers, Onikami Legacy is based on the anime world of Demon Slayer. Players can travel through Onikami Legacy and live out their Demon Slayer dreams using incredible sword art and other weird and wonderful skills.

Onikami Legacy‘s release is well behind us, but it continues to draw players in every month, and to help out those who do, here’s a bunch of codes to redeem for free.

All Onikami Legacy codes

Let’s go. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Come back every month for the latest updates on our Onikami Legacy codes guide as codes are always coming and going. Old codes become inactive, and new ones replace them to offer new ways of acquiring rerolls and more.

Here’s the list of active codes I’ve verified in Roblox‘s Onikami Legacy:

!1500LIKES – Rerolls your Family

– Rerolls your Family !1600LIKES – Rerolls your Family

– Rerolls your Family !AdoptMe – Rerolls your Family

– Rerolls your Family !Kornao – Rerolls your Horn (DEMONS)

– Rerolls your Horn (DEMONS) !NewRaceNewHistory – Resets your Race

How to redeem codes in Onikami Legacy

Type here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here’s a quick step-by-step guide showing you exactly how to redeem codes in Onikami Legacy to obtain all the different bonuses:

Enter into a game of Onikami Legacy. Once you take control of your character, look in the top-left corner of the screen. Click on the chat bar. Copy and paste any verified codes we’ve listed above into the box. Press Enter. The effect happens almost immediately—activating the code!

If other Roblox games take your fancy, check out how to get free codes for the following titles: Terminal Escape Room, Attack on Titan Revolution, and Jujutsu Legacy.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy