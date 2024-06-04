Jujutsu Legacy codes (June 2024)

Another day, another anime-inspired game in the growing world of Roblox. Jujutsu Legacy ties into the beloved world of Jujutsu Kaisen, and a bunch of codes can give you rewards and bonuses along the way.

Some of Roblox‘s most popular games tie into the world of anime. With the likes of Anime Defenders, Rogue Demon, and Anime Verse continuing to smash it each month with new content and drawing thousands of fans, Jujutsu Legacy is looking to do the same.

Here are Jujutsu Legacy codes filled with goodies to enhance your journey, give you more power, and maybe channel some Cursed Energy.

All Jujutsu Legacy codes

Let’s make Jujutsu Legacy even more homely. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here’s every working code we have found in Jujutsu Legacy—as of writing—so redeem each one, and keep checking back each month as we continue to update this list for you:

BloodManipulation : Free rewards and goodies

: Free rewards and goodies DisasterFlames : Free rewards and goodies

: Free rewards and goodies Hanami : Free rewards and goodies

: Free rewards and goodies Infinity : Free rewards and goodies

: Free rewards and goodies Jackpot: Free rewards and goodies

How to redeem codes in Jujutsu Legacy

Redeem codes here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’ve never redeemed codes in a Roblox game before, you need a reminder or simplified instructions, we’ve got you covered with a full outline of what to do below:

Join a Jujutsu Legacy server. Reach Level Five. Press the M key to bring up the in-game menu. Use our screenshot above to locate where it says “Network Here.” Input your code into this box and hit “Confirm.” You should now obtain the applicable rewards tied to this free code.

