Anime Verse codes (December 2023)

Anime Verse is the ultimate anime adventure on Roblox. Transform into your favorite anime hero, train hard, and dominate dungeons to become the strongest warrior. With exciting changes, thrilling battles, and infinite fun, this game is a must for any anime fan.

Use these Anime Verse codes for plenty of Gems to summon weapons and characters. They will also provide Spins to reroll your Clan and land one of the fantastic Clan Boosts. For more anime dungeon crawler entertainment, visit our Anime Dimensions Simulator codes article and claim all the freebies before they expire.

All Anime Verse codes list

Anime Verse codes (Working)

twothousandlikessss —Redeem for 20 Spins and 200 Gems (New)

—Redeem for 20 Spins and 200 Gems ONEMILLYVISITS —Redeem for 150 Gems

—Redeem for 150 Gems bleachhhh —Redeem for 10 Spins and 99 Gems

—Redeem for 10 Spins and 99 Gems TOJI —Redeem for 5 free Spins

—Redeem for 5 free Spins SUPERminiupdate —Redeem for 150 Gems

—Redeem for 150 Gems UNIVERSALBLUE —Redeem for 299 Gems

—Redeem for 299 Gems update3—Redeem for 5 Spins and 150 Gems

Anime Verse codes (Expired)

How to redeem codes in Anime Verse

It is pretty simple to redeem codes in Anime Verse. Follow the instructions below to get your goodies as fast as possible:

Use these options to redeem your codes | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Open Anime Verse on Roblox. Tap on the Settings button in the bottom-left corner of the screen. Type the code into the Enter Code Here text box. Hit Enter on your keyboard to claim your free goodies!

How can you get more Anime Verse codes?

The best method to get more Anime Verse codes is to bookmark this article and return occasionally. We are on the hunt for new Roblox codes daily and will update our list as soon as we find some. If you decide to look for new codes on your own, head out to developers’ social media accounts and check for the latest updates. For that, you can use the following links:

Why are my Anime Verse codes not working?

The primary cause of faulty Anime Verse codes is incorrect entry by the user. To avoid this issue, copy and paste the code from our article directly into the game. Most Roblox games make their codes case-sensitive, so even a minor misspelling can prevent it from working correctly.

Another reason why a code may not work is that it may have expired. If you find one on our active codes list that is no longer valid, notify us so we can update this article.

How to get other rewards in Anime Verse

Besides Anime Verse codes, there are other free rewards that you can claim. Take a peak at the Quests tab on the left side of the screen to find out how to earn Gems by completing missions. You can claim Gems, Boosts, and other rewards by clicking the Rewards button; a new free goodie will be available every few minutes. Last but not least, teleport to AFK Place if you want to earn Coins and Gems while being away from the keyboard.

What is Anime Verse?

Anime Verse is a Roblox anime dungeon simulator that provides a thrilling experience as you become one of the popular anime characters and clear numerous instances. Completing levels and defeating opponents will reward you with essential materials and gold. Use these resources to summon weapons and transformations or to improve your powers, ensuring you stay ahead of the curve.

If you’re looking for more free goodies in other Roblox adventures, check out our dedicated Codes section for a wide range of freebies in all your favorite Roblox games.