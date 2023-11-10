Anime Dimensions Simulator codes (November 2023)

I love Roblox, anime, and dungeon crawlers. Therefore, the Anime Dimensions Simulator ticks all the boxes. If you are like me, you will enjoy this Roblox experience, so pick your favorite anime characters and start clearing those dungeons filled with mobs, bosses, and, of course, fantastic loot.
If you want free Boosts, Raid Tokens, and Gems, redeem all these Anime Dimensions Simulator codes. They will help you get a great start, as you can use the rewards to buy characters, pets, and card upgrades! If you like anime-themed Roblox games, visit our Fruit Battlegrounds codes article, as we have plenty of free goodies in that game, just waiting for you to grab them.
- All Anime Dimensions Simulator codes list
- How to redeem codes in Anime Dimensions Simulator
- How can you get more Anime Dimensions Simulator codes?
- How to get other rewards in Anime Dimensions Simulator
- What is Anime Dimensions Simulator?
All Anime Dimensions Simulator codes list
Anime Dimensions Simulator codes (Working)
- HEAVEN—Redeem for 300 Gems and all boosts for 20 minutes (New)
- D1AIM78YO—Redeem for 100 Gems, 75 Raid Tokens, and all Boosts for 30 minutes
- LU1CK7Y6—Redeem for 100 Gems, 75 Raid Tokens, and all Boosts for 100 minutes
- 17IDOL5—Redeem for 100 Gems, 75 Raid Tokens, and all Boosts for 30 minutes
- DARK—Redeem for 100 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens, and all Boosts for 30 minutes
- N17OJO3—Redeem for 100 Gems and all boosts for 20 minutes
- DOMI1N7A7TOR—Redeem for 100 Gems, 75 Raid Tokens, and all Boosts for 30 minutes
- MAT1SU7R2I—Redeem for 100 Gems and all Boosts for 20 minutes
Anime Dimensions Simulator codes (Expired)
- 970COMBAT
- 610KFTW
- 840K840
- 1Y5ZENS3
- 1SUS12KY
- 1N40OMI
- 1MLIKESWHEN
- 480K480KL
- HALLOWEENUPDATE
- ESDEAF960
- S1CARL67ET
- NOWAY100K
- 4FIDDY
- SOMEONEGUESSTHISCODE
- 1PASTA11
- NOTSHORTCODE
- THESPECIALCODE
- 730KEK
- CONTR14OL6
- WANO
- SUN
- ULTRALONGCODE175K
- 700M
- BOO710ST
- TOB1U35
- 15VI9O
- TITAN
- MIL2MIKA
- 92000
- PETS2
- REW570ARD
- SOUND
- YAY150K
- DEVIL
- ALTER123
- AK1U3MA4
- UPDATE4
- INSANE125K
- U16TA4
- 720
- LOVE
- 1J4I4N
- SH133LD
- HUNDRED
- MU1G4E1TSU
- 7809
- SOMETHING75K
- 20KADGIFT
- 630KNICE
- 10KMORETOAMILLION
- 600MVISITS
- C1URS52ED
- 50KDROPS
- KONEKI6
- ESPER163
- 093000
- 800KTHANKS
- TRYANDGUESSTHISCODE
- STAR
- H11ANA9
- GUESSTHISCODEPLS
- 1PRIES4TESS8
- MIST
- HALFTENGOKU
- MO1NA2RC9H
- SUMMER7
- BEAST
- M1OC3H0I
- ONIMIL4
- CHAINSAW
- 940NOJO
- SOCLOSETO300K
- PETS
- B1EA3S6T
- C1HU1U5NI
- 790ABCDEF
- TYFOR30K
- 88880K
- SLIME
- C17OSMIC0
- 76054321
- LIKESSPEEDRUN
- 680BOOSTO
- 1NIL1IN6
- ONEYEAR
- 1TO57NJURO
- 11BESTB8OY
- 620KSOMEHOW
- IJO74TO
- AMAZINGSIXHUNDRED
- CR1MS6O8N
- PLSDONTGUESSTHISCODE
- FIRSTCODE
- PO1CHIT42
- 740LUL
- 540123K
- RED
- 950SUNG
- 20KMORETOAMIL
- NOJ128O
- 16RE1D
- SOMEHOWREACHED200K
- 600MVISITS
- 12345670
- NEWYEAR
- STRONGEST
- BILLION
- TYFOR1MILLION
- MO1N21KE
- GEEEM_430K
- CHRISTMASUPDATE
- SHORTCODE
- WEREACHED470K
- GIFT
- 1CHA4INS3AW
- RED139
- 1CY3BO2RG
- FLUFFY9
- ITABO120RI
- UPDATE19
- GEAR5—Redeem for 100 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens, and 15 Minutes of Boosts
- 660SPOOK
- 1AL4TE9R
- UPDATE5
- DOPEOPLEREADTHESE
- HALLOWEEN
- REAP1E24R
- 350KALREADY
- HALF850K
- PRI11EST4ESS
- UPDATE7
- A166KANE
- 1OB38I
- UPDATE1
- UPDATE3
- 1TEN6GU2
- SEASON2
- 100KTOAMIL
- 650KNOICE
- E1MP2E6ROR
- 1BATT5LE4
- 910KC00DE
- MIL1ALIS
- 1S5LAYER5
- 1TOR65RO
- 500KHALFMILGIFTCODE
- SEVENHUNDREDYEET
- KONNOMIL3
- UPDATE2
- 770LUCKY
- 5ITS8FREE0
- SA1G5E1
- MAGICA
- HA1T50SU
- LAUNCH
- R1O1K3IA
- 750POGGER
- KU16NAI9
- WORLD
- CHAINSAW2
- KU16NAI9
- 500MILLIONV
- 300KPOGGERS
- ALL590BOOSTS
- QUARTERMILCODE
- SOMEKINDOFCODE460K
- OUTOFCODENAMES
- M1EGU2ESTS2U
- ULTRA
- YO1R60
- TOOMANYCODES
- 13SH7RINE
- 890KCODE
- UPDATE17
- WO1R58LD
- 1BAK7UBR10
- 5TENKCODE
- 2YEARS
- WHOCARES810K
- 1WA5TE6R
- INFINITY
- 400MV
- BESTBOY8
- K14IN7G
- ABC370KDEF
- NIGH7TMA1RE1
- CONTENTDELETED
- BANKAI
- CRI125MSON
- BA131KUBRO
- 1FIE45ND
- 1RAMU2RA7
How to redeem codes in Anime Dimensions Simulator
If you want to redeem codes in Anime Dimensions Simulator, just follow the steps below:
- Start Anime Dimensions Simulator in Roblox.
- Tap the Twitter bird icon on the left side of the screen.
- Copy and paste each code from this article into the Enter Code text box.
- Click Go to claim your free prize!
How can you get more Anime Dimensions Simulator codes?
Press CTRL+D to bookmark this article and get new Anime Dimensions Simulator codes as soon as we update our guide. We are looking for new codes each day, and as soon as we find some, we will add them to our list. If you want to search for fresh codes on your own, follow game developers on X (@coolbullsAS) or join the official Albatross Games Discord channel for all the latest news and sneak peeks.
Why are my Anime Dimensions Simulator codes not working?
Anime Dimensions Simulator codes have expiration dates set by developers. Specific codes might not work combined with other codes, and some might expire sooner than others. If you are having trouble using a specific code, make sure there are no typos. If your spelling is fine, but you’re still not getting freebies, the code in question has most likely already expired.
Notify us if you discover a code that is no longer valid on our Working list! As soon as we confirm that, we’ll update the lists accordingly.
How to get other rewards in Anime Dimensions Simulator
If you have already redeemed all Anime Dimensions Simulator codes and want more free prizes, you can start by logging in daily to receive Login Rewards. Keep your streak to get better items, like costumes, pets, characters, and boosts, each day. Furthermore, you can complete Quests for Gems or like and favorite the game on Roblox for more Gems and boosts. Lastly, you can visit the AFK Place in the game to get rewards even while being offline.
What is Anime Dimensions Simulator?
Anime Dimensions Simulator is a Roblox experience where you must clear multiple dungeons and instances to get the loot and upgrade your characters. You can play as characters from your favorite anime series, and instead of using gear and weapons to make them stronger, you use cards and accessories. You can play six game modes: Dimensions, Raids, Boss Rush, Infinite, Challenge, and Speed Raids. Speed Raids is my favorite because it drops Shadow Tokens, which you can use to get Shadow Monarch—the best character in the game.
Also, make sure to check out the rest of our Roblox Codes section for more freebies in the titles from all your favorite genres!