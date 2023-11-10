Anime Dimensions Simulator codes (November 2023)

I love Roblox, anime, and dungeon crawlers. Therefore, the Anime Dimensions Simulator ticks all the boxes. If you are like me, you will enjoy this Roblox experience, so pick your favorite anime characters and start clearing those dungeons filled with mobs, bosses, and, of course, fantastic loot.

If you want free Boosts, Raid Tokens, and Gems, redeem all these Anime Dimensions Simulator codes. They will help you get a great start, as you can use the rewards to buy characters, pets, and card upgrades! If you like anime-themed Roblox games, visit our Fruit Battlegrounds codes article, as we have plenty of free goodies in that game, just waiting for you to grab them.

All Anime Dimensions Simulator codes list

Anime Dimensions Simulator codes (Working)

HEAVEN —Redeem for 300 Gems and all boosts for 20 minutes (New)

—Redeem for 300 Gems and all boosts for 20 minutes D1AIM78YO —Redeem for 100 Gems, 75 Raid Tokens, and all Boosts for 30 minutes

—Redeem for 100 Gems, 75 Raid Tokens, and all Boosts for 30 minutes LU1CK7Y6 —Redeem for 100 Gems, 75 Raid Tokens, and all Boosts for 100 minutes

—Redeem for 100 Gems, 75 Raid Tokens, and all Boosts for 100 minutes 17IDOL5 —Redeem for 100 Gems, 75 Raid Tokens, and all Boosts for 30 minutes

—Redeem for 100 Gems, 75 Raid Tokens, and all Boosts for 30 minutes DARK —Redeem for 100 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens, and all Boosts for 30 minutes

—Redeem for 100 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens, and all Boosts for 30 minutes N17OJO3 —Redeem for 100 Gems and all boosts for 20 minutes

—Redeem for 100 Gems and all boosts for 20 minutes DOMI1N7A7TOR —Redeem for 100 Gems, 75 Raid Tokens, and all Boosts for 30 minutes

—Redeem for 100 Gems, 75 Raid Tokens, and all Boosts for 30 minutes MAT1SU7R2I—Redeem for 100 Gems and all Boosts for 20 minutes

Anime Dimensions Simulator codes (Expired)

970COMBAT

610KFTW

840K840

1Y5ZENS3

1SUS12KY

1N40OMI

1MLIKESWHEN

480K480KL

HALLOWEENUPDATE

ESDEAF960

S1CARL67ET

NOWAY100K

4FIDDY

SOMEONEGUESSTHISCODE

1PASTA11

NOTSHORTCODE

THESPECIALCODE

730KEK

CONTR14OL6

WANO

SUN

ULTRALONGCODE175K

700M

BOO710ST

TOB1U35

15VI9O

TITAN

MIL2MIKA

92000

PETS2

REW570ARD

SOUND

YAY150K

DEVIL

ALTER123

AK1U3MA4

UPDATE4

INSANE125K

U16TA4

720

LOVE

1J4I4N

SH133LD

HUNDRED

MU1G4E1TSU

7809

SOMETHING75K

20KADGIFT

630KNICE

10KMORETOAMILLION

600MVISITS

C1URS52ED

50KDROPS

KONEKI6

ESPER163

093000

800KTHANKS

TRYANDGUESSTHISCODE

STAR

H11ANA9

GUESSTHISCODEPLS

1PRIES4TESS8

MIST

HALFTENGOKU

MO1NA2RC9H

SUMMER7

BEAST

M1OC3H0I

ONIMIL4

CHAINSAW

940NOJO

SOCLOSETO300K

PETS

B1EA3S6T

C1HU1U5NI

790ABCDEF

TYFOR30K

88880K

SLIME

C17OSMIC0

76054321

LIKESSPEEDRUN

680BOOSTO

1NIL1IN6

ONEYEAR

1TO57NJURO

11BESTB8OY

620KSOMEHOW

IJO74TO

AMAZINGSIXHUNDRED

CR1MS6O8N

PLSDONTGUESSTHISCODE

FIRSTCODE

PO1CHIT42

740LUL

540123K

RED

950SUNG

20KMORETOAMIL

NOJ128O

16RE1D

SOMEHOWREACHED200K

600MVISITS

12345670

NEWYEAR

STRONGEST

BILLION

TYFOR1MILLION

MO1N21KE

GEEEM_430K

CHRISTMASUPDATE

SHORTCODE

WEREACHED470K

GIFT

1CHA4INS3AW

RED139

1CY3BO2RG

FLUFFY9

ITABO120RI

UPDATE19

GEAR5 —Redeem for 100 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens, and 15 Minutes of Boosts

—Redeem for 100 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens, and 15 Minutes of Boosts 660SPOOK

1AL4TE9R

UPDATE5

DOPEOPLEREADTHESE

HALLOWEEN

REAP1E24R

350KALREADY

HALF850K

PRI11EST4ESS

UPDATE7

A166KANE

1OB38I

UPDATE1

UPDATE3

1TEN6GU2

SEASON2

100KTOAMIL

650KNOICE

E1MP2E6ROR

1BATT5LE4

910KC00DE

MIL1ALIS

1S5LAYER5

1TOR65RO

500KHALFMILGIFTCODE

SEVENHUNDREDYEET

KONNOMIL3

UPDATE2

770LUCKY

5ITS8FREE0

SA1G5E1

MAGICA

HA1T50SU

LAUNCH

R1O1K3IA

750POGGER

KU16NAI9

WORLD

CHAINSAW2

KU16NAI9

500MILLIONV

300KPOGGERS

ALL590BOOSTS

QUARTERMILCODE

SOMEKINDOFCODE460K

OUTOFCODENAMES

M1EGU2ESTS2U

ULTRA

YO1R60

TOOMANYCODES

13SH7RINE

890KCODE

UPDATE17

WO1R58LD

1BAK7UBR10

5TENKCODE

2YEARS

WHOCARES810K

1WA5TE6R

INFINITY

400MV

BESTBOY8

K14IN7G

ABC370KDEF

NIGH7TMA1RE1

CONTENTDELETED

BANKAI

CRI125MSON

BA131KUBRO

1FIE45ND

1RAMU2RA7

How to redeem codes in Anime Dimensions Simulator

If you want to redeem codes in Anime Dimensions Simulator, just follow the steps below:

Redeeming codes is a simple process | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Start Anime Dimensions Simulator in Roblox. Tap the Twitter bird icon on the left side of the screen. Copy and paste each code from this article into the Enter Code text box. Click Go to claim your free prize!

How can you get more Anime Dimensions Simulator codes?

Press CTRL+D to bookmark this article and get new Anime Dimensions Simulator codes as soon as we update our guide. We are looking for new codes each day, and as soon as we find some, we will add them to our list. If you want to search for fresh codes on your own, follow game developers on X (@coolbullsAS) or join the official Albatross Games Discord channel for all the latest news and sneak peeks.

Why are my Anime Dimensions Simulator codes not working?

Anime Dimensions Simulator codes have expiration dates set by developers. Specific codes might not work combined with other codes, and some might expire sooner than others. If you are having trouble using a specific code, make sure there are no typos. If your spelling is fine, but you’re still not getting freebies, the code in question has most likely already expired.

Notify us if you discover a code that is no longer valid on our Working list! As soon as we confirm that, we’ll update the lists accordingly.

How to get other rewards in Anime Dimensions Simulator

If you have already redeemed all Anime Dimensions Simulator codes and want more free prizes, you can start by logging in daily to receive Login Rewards. Keep your streak to get better items, like costumes, pets, characters, and boosts, each day. Furthermore, you can complete Quests for Gems or like and favorite the game on Roblox for more Gems and boosts. Lastly, you can visit the AFK Place in the game to get rewards even while being offline.

What is Anime Dimensions Simulator?

Anime Dimensions Simulator is a Roblox experience where you must clear multiple dungeons and instances to get the loot and upgrade your characters. You can play as characters from your favorite anime series, and instead of using gear and weapons to make them stronger, you use cards and accessories. You can play six game modes: Dimensions, Raids, Boss Rush, Infinite, Challenge, and Speed Raids. Speed Raids is my favorite because it drops Shadow Tokens, which you can use to get Shadow Monarch—the best character in the game.

