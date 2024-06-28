Zenless Zone Zero codes (June 2024)

The world of New Eridu has a vast array of characters you can meet, but you need lots of resources if you want to become stronger in Zenless Zone Zero. Gathering the items you need is tough, but luckily there are codes you can redeem for free loot.

Codes are one of the best ways to obtain items you need or get bonuses that help make getting them easier. You don’t want to miss out on all the free stuff you can get, so here are all the working codes in Zenless Zone Zero and how to claim them.

All Zenless Zone Zero codes (working)

Free items are always welcome. Image via HoYoverse

ZZZFREE100—Redeem for 300 Polychrome, 30,000 Denny, two Senior Investigator Logs, and three W-Engine Energy Modules (Valid from July 4 to July 11).

How to redeem codes in Zenless Zone Zero

The process for redeeming codes in the gacha game ZZZ isn’t known just yet, but based on HoYoverse’s other games like Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail, it will likely either be done through an option you can select in the game or a website you have to visit outside of it.

Expired Zenless Zone Zero codes

All codes have a lifespan in ZZZ, meaning they’ll eventually expire. If you’re unsure whether a code you’re trying to use still works, you can compare it to the list of expired codes here to check every code that has ever been available to redeem.

There are currently no expired codes.

What to do when Zenless Zone Zero codes don’t work

If the codes you’re trying to enter for ZZZ aren’t working, they’re likely either expired or typed incorrectly. Review the code you’re trying to use and see if it matches either the active or working codes so you know whether it can be used. After this, ensure the code you typed out matches the listed one since small mismatches could be the reason your code isn’t working.

Building your characters is easier when you can claim free items to use. Image via HoYoverse

How to find new Zenless Zone Zero codes

Whenever there are new ZZZ codes to redeem, they’ll be added to the list of active codes here, so you can check back often to find them.

The primary way to find new codes is through all ZZZ official livestream special programs. These generally happen around a week before each fresh update and offer a few codes that are available to redeem for around a day. Updates expand upon the list of playable characters, the regions you can explore in the world, and other such content, but since they require downtime to be released, free codes are always given as compensation.

Outside of this, you can always check the official ZZZ X (formerly Twitter) page, the ZZZ Reddit, and the ZZZ Discord. All three places usually share updated information when new codes become available to redeem.

