Zenless Zone Zero – How to get free 100 pulls in ZZZ

Zenless Zone Zero is out, which means it’s time to collect all the free rewards that celebrate the launch of the game. The developer promised 100 free pulls and 80 free Boopons, and here’s how to get all of them quickly.

Recommended Videos

How to get 100 free pulls in Zenless Zone Zero

It will take a few days to get all the rewards. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The 100 free pulls and 80 free Boopons don’t come straight away. Instead, you have to play Zenless Zone Zero for some time to unlock different features and get all the free goodies. Some pulls come from events, while others await you in the mail.

Out of those 100 pulls, 70 of them are Master Tapes (standard banner pulls), 20 are Encrypted Master Tapes (event banner pulls), and 1,600 Polychrome (currency to buy Tapes). The Boopons are pulls for Bangboos. You can only spend them on the dedicated banner, and you can’t buy them for Polychrome. Here’s the official breakdown of how to get 100 free pulls and 80 Boopons in Zenless Zone Zero:

Pre-registration rewards : 20 Master Tapes and five Boopons

: 20 Master Tapes and five Boopons Cunning Generosity event : 10 Master Tapes

: 10 Master Tapes New City Visitor’s Passport daily login event : 10 Encrypted Master Tapes

: 10 Encrypted Master Tapes Sixth Street Giveaway daily login event : 10 Encrypted Master Tapes

: 10 Encrypted Master Tapes “En-Nah” Into Your Lap daily login event : 10 Boopons

: 10 Boopons Road to Proxy Greatness level-up rewards: 40 Master Tapes, 1,600 Polychrome, and 65 Boopons (split between milestones)

The pre-registration rewards arrive almost immediately through in-game mail, but the events require playtime to unlock. Follow the main missions until around Inter-Knot level eight, which takes a few hours at most. However, not all the mentioned events are available on launch day. The Sixth Street Giveaway daily login event, for example, only starts on July 11.

The majority of these free pulls come from increasing your Inter-Knot level, which is ZZZ‘s version of Adventure Rank from Genshin Impact or Trailblaze Level from Honkai: Star Rail. The rewards await you at level five, 15, 20, 25, and 30. You can reach the first few milestones fairly quickly, but the rest require much more grinding.

In the meantime, keep an eye out for any ZZZ codes that may have extra goodies.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy