As you explore New Eridu in Zenless Zone Zero, you’ll constantly come across helpful Bangboo. This species is everywhere ready to lend a helping hand, but they can also do much more beyond this and can be instrumental to your success within the Hollows.

Bangboo are incredibly useful creatures, so it’s important to understand what they are and how they can help you find success in your Zenless Zone Zero journey.

What are Bangboo in Zenless Zone Zero?

Bangboo are mechanical devices that take on the appearance of small round rabbit-like beings. Although they were originally created just to help assist with citizen evacuations due to the dangers of the Hollows, they were further researched and developed after this and now exist as an instrumental part of how New Eridu functions on a daily basis.

You’ll spot them just about everywhere in New Eridu. Screenshot by Dot Esports

What can Bangboo do in Zenless Zone Zero?

In ZZZ, you can create a combat squad of three characters plus one Bangboo, which takes up your fourth team slot. There are many different Bangboo you can unlock and each one provides its own unique benefits to amplify the rest of the party.

For example, the Luckyboo deals damage, boosts the team’s critical rate, and raises their health points, attack, and defense based on its own health points, while the Exploreboo scans the ground to scrounge up various buffs, grants a general defense boost, and enhances the teams health points, attack, and defense based on its health points.

You can think of Bangboos as the fourth member of your squad and a small, but mighty force there to assist you in the combat challenges you’ll tackle.

How to unlock Bangboo in Zenless Zone Zero

The process for unlocking new types of Bangboo in ZZZ is the same as recruiting new characters, so you’ll have to pull on different Signal Search banners through the gacha system to recruit them. Bangboo come in three different tiers including S-Rank, A-Rank, and B-Rank.

S-Rank Bangboo are the best of the best and the toughest to obtain just like S-Rank playable characters. A-Rank Bangboo are decently powerful options while B-Rank Bangboo are reliable but not as strong.