Zenless Zone Zero is approaching its release, although the time window is still unclear. In the build-up, more characters have been introduced, with each beta test offering more gameplay styles and personalities to discover.

In ZZZ, there is already 15 playable characters. Three of them were released alongside the closed beta of November 2023. They feature all kinds of playstyles and strategies.

All characters wield one specific element: Electric, Physical, Fire, Ice, and Wind. They also have one weapon that deals a certain damage: Strike, Slash, or Pierce. Here is the list of all characters and how they are categorized in the game.

All playable characters in Zenless Zone Zero

There are 15 playable characters in ZZZ, and it’s still unclear how many of them the roster will include at launch. Those are split into different factions, of which there are five. Here are the characters and their faction.

Belobog Heavy Industries

They have much to prove. Image via HoYoverse

Grace Howard

Ben Bigger

Anton Ivanov

Koleda Belobog

Belobog Industries is an emerging business that handles construction. They’re specialized in places that have been changed by Hollows, making them extreme environments to work in.

Victoria Housekeeping

It’s more than housekeeping. Image via HoYoverse

Ellen Joe

Alexandrina Sebastiane

Von Lycaon

Corin Wickes

Those are the perfect mix between housekeepers and bodyguards, as security concerns have risen with the Hollow threat. Two of the characters from the faction, Ellen Joe and Alexandrina Sebastiane, are the latest to be released in ZZZ.

Unknown Faction

Players will know more about this soon. Image via HoYoverse

Soldier 11

Not much is known about this faction. Both characters shown on the website page are the models players can choose for their main protagonist. It also includes Soldier 11, who isn’t featured on the website.

Gentle House

They’re the crafty ones. Image via HoYoverse

Nekomiya Mana

Billy Kid

Anby Demara

Nicole Demara

The Gentle House faction has been founded by Nicole and is family-owned. They handle commissions related to Hollows. They use their crafty spirit and creativity to fulfill their mission. In that roster, Billy is one out of both characters that deal Piercing damage with their weapon. The cyborg uses a firearm as its main weapon.

Section Six

This is the elite. Image via HoYoverse

Hoshimi Miyabi

Soukaku

Section Six characters like quite unique. Those are elite members of the Hollow Special Organization, which faces the threats of New Emiru. Soukaku is also unique in her playstyle since she’s the only character that wields the Wind element.