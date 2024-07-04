Zenless Zone Zero – All current and future banners in ZZZ

Zenless Zone Zero includes several event banners where players can draw for S-rank characters, weapons, and more. Because of this, knowing when one of the best S-ranks or weapons is dropping is crucial.
This is because you need to know if you should be farming and saving your resources, like tapes, to have a better chance of pulling these S-ranks—or, as a worst scenario, having enough resources to hit pity to get them.
Here’s what we know about the current and future banners for ZZZ.
Zenless Zone Zero: All current event banners
In Version 1.0, the official ZZZ launch update, the featured S-rank character is Ellen, an Ice Agent, and her W-Engine Banner, which includes the S-Rank W- Engine, Deep Sea Visitor. There are also two permanent banners where you can get Agents: W-Engines and Bangboos.
|Banner
|Duration
|Agents or weapons
|Mellow Waveride
(Featured Agent banner)
|July 4 to July 24
|S-rank Agent: Ellen
A-rank Agents: Anton and Soukaku.
|Dissonant Sonata
(W-Engine banner)
|July 4 to July 24
|S-rank W-Engine: Deep Sea Visitor
A-rank W-Engine: Bashful Demon and Drill Rig-Red Axis.
|Star-studded cast (Standard banner)
|Permanent
|This banner features the same six S-rank Agents, Nekomata, Lycaon, Soldier 11, Grace, Rina, and Koleda, along with other A-rank Agents and W-Engines.
|An Outstanding Partner
(Bangboo banner)
|Permanent
|This banner features the same S-rank Bangboos: Amillion, Safety, Sharkboo, Bangvolver, Rocketboo, Plugboo, Resonaboo, and Butler.
Zenless Zone Zero: All future event banners
Once phase one concludes on July 24, Version 1.0 phase two will begin bringing with it a new set of event banners. This is expected to include the Unswerving Bullet banner, which should feature S-rank Agent Zhu Yuan, an Ether attribute user, and her W-Engine banner, Dissonant Sonant, which will feature S-rank engine Riot Suppressor Mark VI. These banners will also feature ranked-up A-rank Agents and Engines.
As more banners rotate and get revealed, we’ll update this article. For now, these are all the current and upcoming event banners for Zenless Zone Zero.