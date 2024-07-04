Image Credit: Bethesda
Zenless Zone Zero – All current and future banners in ZZZ

Is it time to save or splurge?
Hayley Andrews
Published: Jul 3, 2024 09:04 pm

Zenless Zone Zero includes several event banners where players can draw for S-rank characters, weapons, and more. Because of this, knowing when one of the best S-ranks or weapons is dropping is crucial.

This is because you need to know if you should be farming and saving your resources, like tapes, to have a better chance of pulling these S-ranks—or, as a worst scenario, having enough resources to hit pity to get them.

Here’s what we know about the current and future banners for ZZZ.

Zenless Zone ZeroAll current event banners

maid agent in zzz
Ellen is one Icy Agent. Screenshot by Dot Esports via MiHoYo.

In Version 1.0, the official ZZZ launch update, the featured S-rank character is Ellen, an Ice Agent, and her W-Engine Banner, which includes the S-Rank W- Engine, Deep Sea Visitor. There are also two permanent banners where you can get Agents: W-Engines and Bangboos.

BannerDurationAgents or weapons
Mellow Waveride
(Featured Agent banner)		July 4 to July 24S-rank Agent: Ellen
A-rank Agents: Anton and Soukaku.
Dissonant Sonata
(W-Engine banner)		July 4 to July 24S-rank W-Engine: Deep Sea Visitor
A-rank W-Engine: Bashful Demon and Drill Rig-Red Axis.
Star-studded cast (Standard banner)PermanentThis banner features the same six S-rank Agents, Nekomata, Lycaon, Soldier 11, Grace, Rina, and Koleda, along with other A-rank Agents and W-Engines.
An Outstanding Partner
(Bangboo banner)		PermanentThis banner features the same S-rank Bangboos: Amillion, Safety, Sharkboo, Bangvolver, Rocketboo, Plugboo, Resonaboo, and Butler.

Zenless Zone Zero: All future event banners

Once phase one concludes on July 24, Version 1.0 phase two will begin bringing with it a new set of event banners. This is expected to include the Unswerving Bullet banner, which should feature S-rank Agent Zhu Yuan, an Ether attribute user, and her W-Engine banner, Dissonant Sonant, which will feature S-rank engine Riot Suppressor Mark VI. These banners will also feature ranked-up A-rank Agents and Engines.

As more banners rotate and get revealed, we’ll update this article. For now, these are all the current and upcoming event banners for Zenless Zone Zero.

