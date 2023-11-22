MiHoYo’s roster of games is a gift that just keeps giving with frequent updates and expansions, and now the devs are hard at work getting ready to deliver yet another epic RPG. This one is called Zenless Zone Zero.

Whether you’re already a fan of miHoYo’s past work or plan to dive into their roster with ZZZ, you can prepare for its release by learning all there is to know about ZZZ.

Everything we know about Zenless Zone Zero

ZZZ is an upcoming RPG by miHoYo, the same developers behind Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. Although it hasn’t been confirmed to be a gacha title just yet, the devs certainly have a history of making gacha titles and ZZZ has a very similar appearance, so it is expected to follow an overall similar format and style.

Is Zenless Zone Zero free to play?

ZZZ is a free-to-play title, although it is expected to feature gacha mechanics and a monetary system with it if you want to spend money on it. However, the base game itself will be entirely free and spending money will always be optional.

What is Zenless Zone Zero about?

ZZZ follows a crisis called the Hollows overtaking a modern civilization called New Eridu. Creatures called Ethereal emerge from the Hollows, which appear out of thin air. You’ll join this urban fantasy world as a Proxy who helps guide people through exploring the Hollows.

Like miHoYo’s other games, ZZZ will include a wide and ever-growing cast of unique characters you can add to your roster. The devs have slowly been sharing teasers for all of them and there is quite a wide range of characters including both regular human-like recruits and more animal-like beings including a literal bear and a half-wolf.

It seems like there will be many formidable foes to face. Screenshot by Dot Esports

What is Zenless Zone Zero’s gameplay like?

ZZZ’s gameplay follows a three-character team tackling combat challenges with Bangboos, which are mechanical devices designed to help residents deal with the Hollows that take on the shape of rabbit-like creatures.

The gameplay style seems to be fairly similar to Genshin and Honkai: Star Rail in that you’ll follow a main storyline but also have side quests and combat challenges to engage in along the way. There are also unique puzzle modes to tackle.

What platforms will Zenless Zone Zero be on?

You’ll be able to play ZZZ on a variety of platforms including PC, iOS, and Android. At the Tokyo Game Show on Sept. 22, 2023, the devs also revealed it will be released on console but the specific platforms haven’t been shared just yet.

When does Zenless Zone Zero release?

There’s no official release date for ZZZ just yet, but it is currently expected to be released sometime in 2024. For now, there’s lots of Honkai: Star Rail and Genshin content you can enjoy if you are seeking a similar experience.