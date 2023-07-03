Some characters look stronger than others, but it's all about synergy.

Honkai: Star Rail offers a lot of different playable characters, but not all feature the same amount of strength. Some are better than others in the meta, and tier lists have already surfaced to determine the strongest ones.

The game brings both returning characters from Honkai Impact 3d and new ones, as well as new stories and regions to explore.

The game includes over 20 playable characters, and more are releasing every month. Some are free, while others are locked behind Standard and Limited Banners.

Similarly to Genshin Impact, characters can either have a rarity of four or five stars. Generally, five-star characters are more powerful than four-stars, but players can still get a smooth game experience even with only four-star characters.

How Honkai: Star Rail strategy works

The most important thing to keep in mind when choosing your main characters is synergy. In Honkai: Star Rail, characters all use specific elements that are linked to their attacks and belong to one subclass in either DPS, Tank, or Support categories.

Players should get several elements in their team to help take advantage of enemies’ elemental weaknesses, as they usually feature several of them.

Physical, Fire, Wind, Lightning, and Ice all apply damage over time to enemies they hit, while Quantum and Imaginary manipulate turn times by delaying enemies, which is very powerful in turn-based combat setups. Quantum and Imaginary characters are rarer, however.

In addition, you’ll need characters from different Paths to get a more versatile strategy. The DPS class includes the Hunt, Erudition, and Destruction subclasses. Sustain (the equivalent of tanks and healers) comprises Abundance and Preservation. Lastly, Support (utility) has Harmony and Nihility.

Full Honkai: Star Rail character tier list

Every character is viable in Honkai: Star Rail. Image via HoYoverse

Keep in mind this tier list is subject to changes. In addition, compared to many other games, characters look well-balanced, according to data collected so far, which means there aren’t any bad characters per se.

Honkai: Star Rail doesn’t include PvP, so players don’t need to compete against each other and get the best gear possible to stand out. The game is also designed for players to be able to clear it by using any character available, provided they form strong team compositions and are geared up.

So even the characters who are lower in this tier list can be played without things getting too hard to clear the game’s content. It’s still unclear how challenging the endgame fights are going to get, however.

S-Tier Bailu, Bronya, Seele, Fire Trailblazer, Luocha, Silver Wolf, Jing Yuan A-Tier Gepard, Natasha, Dan Heng, Pela, Physical Trailblazer, Welt, Clara, Yanqing B-Tier Asta, Himeko, Sampo, Serval, Tingyun, March 7th, Yukong, Hook, Sushang, Sampo C-Tier Arlan, Herta, Qingque

Tiers explained

As explained above, being in the C or D tier doesn’t mean a character is bad or weak. It means either those characters are designed for specific situations that don’t make them highly versatile, or they’re overshadowed by other similar characters who are more versatile or stronger in general.

S-Tier

The S-Tier contains Honkai‘s top meta characters. They’ll be worth pulling in most situations, either because their kit is very strong and versatile, or because they feature rare advantages (such as less-represented elements or subclasses).

A-Tier

Those characters are also at the top of their categories. However, they generally feature strengths other characters also have, which makes them more common.

B-Tier

This tier includes Honkai‘s playable characters who are strong at what they’re doing, but they don’t feature the best numbers or are overshadowed by another top character in their category. It means they’re still worth pulling, but won’t be your first priority depending on the strategy you chose.

C-Tier

Those characters feature a few strengths, but they don’t have the best conditions to shine in Honkai. There are also stronger options than these in the game, which means players who pull them will likely do it for the love of their design rather than pure strategy.

This article was updated by playing Honkai: Star Rail’s Patch 1.1.

