Best Remembrance Trailblazer build in Honkai Star Rail

Remembrance is the new Path in Honkai: Star Rail, and one of the first characters you can get is the main character, Trailblazer. The Remembrance Path for the Trailblazer unlocks early on in Amphoreus’s story, so you can get to building them as soon as possible.

Recommended Videos

Characters on the Path of Remembrance have memosprites, summons who share the stats with the character and have individual abilities you can control. Trailblazer’s memosprite is the adorable Mem, who focuses on buffing allies’ critical damage (scales with Trailblazer’s critical damage), dealing true damage and advancing allies’ action.

Here’s everything you need to know to build Remembrance Trailblazer in Honkai: Star Rail, including the best Light Cones, Relics, Planar Ornaments, and Trace upgrade priority.

How to build Remembrance Trailblazer in Honkai Star Rail

Light Cone

There’s only one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Since Remembrance is a new playable Path in Honkai: Star Rail, there aren’t many Light Cones you can use. But the ones available currently are still great for Remembrance Trailblazer.

Here are the best Light Cones for Remembrance Trailblazer in Honkai: Star Rail:

Light Cone Rarity Effect Source Victory In a Blink Four star Increases the wearer’s critical damage. When the memosprite uses an ability on an ally, increases all allies’ damage for three turns. Trailblaze mission

You get the Victory In a Blink Light Cone by completing the Traiblaze mission Night Veil, Shroud the Silent Past, during which you unlock the Remembrance Path. This Light Cone increases the wearer’s crit damage, which is what Remembrance Trailblazer needs to make the most out of their kit.

Relic and Planar Ornament sets

The four-piece is what you need. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best Relic set for Trailblazer is the Hero of Triumphant Song. The two-piece increases attack, which isn’t too important, but the full set increases SPD while the memosprite is on the field and increases critical damage for two turns when the memosprite attacks. The increased speed allows Trailblazer to take action faster, and critical damage increase buffs the entire team more.

Old but gold. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For Planar Ornaments, there are a few options. The Sprightly Vonwacq set increases the energy regeneration rate and advances forward the wearer’s action when you start the battle as long as you have 120 speed or more. If you can hit the speed requirement, this set gives Trailblazer a headstart when it comes to buffing allies.

Alternatively, you can go for The Wondrous BananAmusement Park set. It works with memosprites and greatly increases critical damage as long as Mem is on the field, further increasing the damage buff.

Relic and Planar Ornament stats

For support characters, stats are often more important than sets. Even if you don’t have the perfect set, equip the Relics and Planar Ornaments with the best stats first.

Here are the main stats to look for on your Relics and Planar Ornaments:

Body: Critical damage

Critical damage Feet: Speed

Speed Sphere: Ice damage boost (or anything with good substats)

Ice damage boost (or anything with good substats) Rope: Energy regeneration rate

With substats, you want speed and critical damage, followed by HP percent and effect res. You want to prioritize speed over critical damage regardless of the sets you’re using. With the Sprightly Vonwacq Planar Ornaments, you need at least 120 speed, and The Wondrous BananAmusement Park already gives you a lot of crit damage.

Trace priority

Even Mem has their own Traces. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A unique trait of Remembrance characters is that the memosprite also has Traces. In the case of Trailblazer, Mem’s Traces are one of the more important ones, so you want to prioritize them alongside Bonus Abilities.

Here’s the Trace leveling priority:

Memosprite Skill Memosprite Talent Talent Skill Ultimate Basic attack

You don’t care about the Ultimate and basic attack, as you don’t lean into personal damage. The only important damage source is the True damage from Memosprite Skill, and it scales with each ally’s individual damage. Next in line is the Memosprite Talent, as it buffs allies’ critical damage based on Trailblazer’s and Mem’s critical damage.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy