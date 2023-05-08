Full Honkai: Star Rail main story quest list – All Trailblaze missions

There are many quests in Honkai: Star Rail, but the main story quests are the most important ones. These quests are also called Trailblaze Missions, and they’re the key to progress through the game while unlocking various power-ups.
While we, like many gamers, also get lost completing side and hidden quests in Honkai: Star Rail, it’s essential to stay on top of the main story quests if you’re looking to complete the game in a timely manner.
If you wonder what you need to do to unlock a planet or a significant power-up, the answer will mostly point to completing main story quests.
All main story quests / Trailblaze missions in Honkai: Star Rail
There are 41 main story quests / Trailblaze missions in Honkai: Star Rail, and they’re separated into regions.
All Herta Space Station Trailblaze Missions in Honkai: Star Rail
- Chaos in the Deep
- Eye of the Storm
- A Moment of Peace
- Lingering Shadows
- Simulated Universe: First Closed Beta
- The Voyage Continues
- Drifting Between the Stars
All Jarilo-IV Trailblaze Missions in Honkai: Star Rail
- A Grand Cool Adventure
- Travelers on a Winter Night
- Everwinter Night
- You Can Run, But You Can’t Hide
- Hide-and-seek
- The Eighth and Final Rune
- Long Wait for the Blade’s Edge
Reach Trailblaze level 18 to unlock the two following quests.
- To Rot or to Burn
- Not Good with Farewells
Reach Trailblaze level 24 to unlock the following quests.
- Cleanse in the Darkness Outside
- Unattainable Idol
- Young Guard
- Soldiers Stay Silent
- The Stars Are Cold Toys
- Roads to the Past Have Long Been Closed
- In the Dangerous Muddy Swamp
- No Time for Me, My Friend
- Silent Galaxy
All Xianzhou Luofu Trailblaze Missions in Honkai: Star Rail
Players need to reach Trailblaze level 29 in Honkai: Star Rail to start the Xianzhou Luofu quests.
- An Invitation Without Proffer
- Amidst the Mara-Struck
- Devising Stratagems
- The Hound Chases the Fox
- Foretelling the Path of the Stars
- Stars Spun, Prescience Sprung
- Venom Brews, Immortality Looms
Reach Trailblaze level 34 to unlock the following quests.
- New Friends Bring New Joy
- Omniscient Inquiry of Arcana
- Wood Sprouts Anew, Fate Tilts Askew
- Humming Antlers, Entwined Horns
- Sinners Misled, Credence Falsified
In the meantime, don’t forget to get equilibrium levels in Honkai: Star Rail for more power-ups and rewards that will help you in your endeavors.