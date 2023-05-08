Full Honkai: Star Rail main story quest list – All Trailblaze missions

There are many quests in Honkai: Star Rail, but the main story quests are the most important ones. These quests are also called Trailblaze Missions, and they’re the key to progress through the game while unlocking various power-ups.

While we, like many gamers, also get lost completing side and hidden quests in Honkai: Star Rail, it’s essential to stay on top of the main story quests if you’re looking to complete the game in a timely manner.

If you wonder what you need to do to unlock a planet or a significant power-up, the answer will mostly point to completing main story quests.

All main story quests / Trailblaze missions in Honkai: Star Rail

There are 41 main story quests / Trailblaze missions in Honkai: Star Rail, and they’re separated into regions.

All Herta Space Station Trailblaze Missions in Honkai: Star Rail

Chaos in the Deep

Eye of the Storm

A Moment of Peace

Lingering Shadows

Simulated Universe: First Closed Beta

The Voyage Continues

Drifting Between the Stars

All Jarilo-IV Trailblaze Missions in Honkai: Star Rail

A Grand Cool Adventure

Travelers on a Winter Night

Everwinter Night

You Can Run, But You Can’t Hide

Hide-and-seek

The Eighth and Final Rune

Long Wait for the Blade’s Edge

Reach Trailblaze level 18 to unlock the two following quests.

To Rot or to Burn

Not Good with Farewells

Reach Trailblaze level 24 to unlock the following quests.

Cleanse in the Darkness Outside

Unattainable Idol

Young Guard

Soldiers Stay Silent

The Stars Are Cold Toys

Roads to the Past Have Long Been Closed

In the Dangerous Muddy Swamp

No Time for Me, My Friend

Silent Galaxy

All Xianzhou Luofu Trailblaze Missions in Honkai: Star Rail

Players need to reach Trailblaze level 29 in Honkai: Star Rail to start the Xianzhou Luofu quests.

An Invitation Without Proffer

Amidst the Mara-Struck

Devising Stratagems

The Hound Chases the Fox

Foretelling the Path of the Stars

Stars Spun, Prescience Sprung

Venom Brews, Immortality Looms

Reach Trailblaze level 34 to unlock the following quests.

New Friends Bring New Joy

Omniscient Inquiry of Arcana

Wood Sprouts Anew, Fate Tilts Askew

Humming Antlers, Entwined Horns

Sinners Misled, Credence Falsified

In the meantime, don’t forget to get equilibrium levels in Honkai: Star Rail for more power-ups and rewards that will help you in your endeavors.