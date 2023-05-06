How to get equilibrium level 3 in Honkai: Star Rail

Completing dailies and other quotes in Honkai: Star Rail becomes noticeably easier as players increase their equilibrium level.

While we were focused on leveling up characters in Honkai: Star Rail by getting Trailblaze EXP, we initially forgot to increase our equilibrium level. Given the advantages of a high equilibrium, we advise players to get them as soon as they satisfy their core requirements and after making sure that they have a powerful enough team to clear out a trial.

How to unlock equilibrium level 3 in Honkai: Star Rail

Reach Trailblazer level 40. Complete the third trial that you can only complete after hitting level 40. Finishing the third trial will allow players to get equilibrium level 3 in Honkai: Star Rail.

In these trials, players will be tasked with defeating various enemies to prove they are ready for a set of much-needed rewards and a power-up. However, players should be aware that the trials get more challenging with each attempt. If you’re looking to avoid the hassle and complete a trial in one go, we recommend researching the best teams filled with the best five-star characters.

With the right tools, you should be able to clear out all trials. Regardless of which trial you’re about to complete, consider taking a healer with you to heal your characters in Honkai: Star Rail since sustainability will be the name of the game in most cases.

The first equilibrium level trial in Honkai: Star Rail unlocks at level 20.