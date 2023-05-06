How to get equilibrium level 3 in Honkai: Star Rail

Test yourself in the trials.

Completing dailies and other quotes in Honkai: Star Rail becomes noticeably easier as players increase their equilibrium level.

While we were focused on leveling up characters in Honkai: Star Rail by getting Trailblaze EXP, we initially forgot to increase our equilibrium level. Given the advantages of a high equilibrium, we advise players to get them as soon as they satisfy their core requirements and after making sure that they have a powerful enough team to clear out a trial.

How to unlock equilibrium level 3 in Honkai: Star Rail

  1. Reach Trailblazer level 40.
  2. Complete the third trial that you can only complete after hitting level 40.
  3. Finishing the third trial will allow players to get equilibrium level 3 in Honkai: Star Rail

In these trials, players will be tasked with defeating various enemies to prove they are ready for a set of much-needed rewards and a power-up. However, players should be aware that the trials get more challenging with each attempt. If you’re looking to avoid the hassle and complete a trial in one go, we recommend researching the best teams filled with the best five-star characters.

With the right tools, you should be able to clear out all trials. Regardless of which trial you’re about to complete, consider taking a healer with you to heal your characters in Honkai: Star Rail since sustainability will be the name of the game in most cases.

The first equilibrium level trial in Honkai: Star Rail unlocks at level 20.