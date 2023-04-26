Like most action RPGs, healing plays an important role in Honkai: Star Rail. It’s all well and good to focus on damage and damage mitigation, but healing your characters is arguably the most important piece of the puzzle.

What’s interesting, however, is there are multiple ways for players to do it—four, to be exact. This includes Food and Consumables, Healing Pods, Space Anchors, and of course, designated Healers in battle.

Here’s everything you need to know about each method in Honkai: Star Rail, including how they work, what works best in any given scenario, and more.

How to heal your characters in Honkai: Star Rail

Food and Consumables

Food and Consumables are an easy way to restore health and heal your characters. You can buy them from stores or craft them using the Omni-Synthesizer, which unlocks after exploring Belobog and leveling up to the point where you gain access to and complete a mission called The Conductor’s Rewards. To craft them, you’ll need to purchase ingredients from shops or find them in barrels and crates.

There is a catch, though. Food and Consumes can’t be used to heal your characters in battle. That’s because there’s no way to access the items menu in one. So, you’ll need to top them up before and after battles.

Healing Pods

Healing Pods are another way to heal your characters between battles. You’ll find them on maps while exploring. Attack them will heal your active character, but they won’t heal the rest of your party, so don’t forget to switch to the one you want to heal before attacking it.

Space Anchors

Space Anchors are perhaps the easiest way to heal your Honkai characters. They serve as waypoints to fast travel but also heal your characters, and the best part is they’re free to use. Use them to top up your active characters anytime you find them.

Healers

Last but not least, you can use characters that fall within the Healers category to heal themselves and the rest of your party in battle. There are a number of them available in Honkai: Star Rail, including Bailu, Luocha, and Natasha—most of which fall within the Path of the Abundance, a path type that is more focused on healing.