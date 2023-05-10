Best Light Cones for each character in Honkai: Star Rail

Obtaining a character is only the beginning of finding success in Honkai: Star Rail. Once you have a character, you’ll then need to get to work building them in a few ways with the most important one being finding the best Light Cone for them.

Light Cones are essentially Honkai: Star Rail’s version of weapons as they apply similar benefits to the weapon system present in Genshin Impact. The best Light Cone will amplify and bolster a character’s already present skillset to help them truly shine as an unstoppable force on the battlefield.

As important as Light Cones are, they can also be a bit confusing and overwhelming since there are so many to choose from. Finding the right one for any character will be a trial and error process depending on the team you place them on and how you want them to function in battle. But regardless of these factors, there are only a handful of Light Cones players will want to consider for each character.

You can only apply Light Cones of the correct path type to a character which means not every Light Cone can be equipped on every character. If you’re familiar with the weapon system in Genshin, you can think of this system as Honkai: Star Rail’s version of weapons since each character can only equip Light Cones on their desired path just as Genshin recruits can only wield weapons of their desired type.

Best Light Cones for every Honkai: Star Rail character

Most of the Light Cones that are best for five-star units feature artwork of the character they are intended for. Four-star units do appear on some Light Cones too, but these are not always the best option for them.

Because Honkai: Star Rail sometimes allows players to try out recruits that have not yet officially released as playable characters, some of the characters and Light Cones below are for upcoming units that can’t be recruited just yet but will become available in the future.

Here are all of the best Light Cones for every Honkai: Star Rail character. This list will be updated as new Light Cones are released and when new characters join the game.

Best Light Cones for The Destruction path

Characters who are part of The Destruction path are essentially Bruisers capable of dishing out massive amounts of damage while also boasting an impressive amount of health sure to last them through any fight. These characters are mighty and tough forces foes will have a tough time bringing down.

If you’re seeking a versatile Light Cone that works well on any characters on The Destruction path, the On the Fall of an Aeon one is one of the most powerful and versatile choices. Outside of this Light Cone, the other best ones will vary drastically for each character.

Character Best Light Cone Other options Clara Something Irreplaceable On the Fall of an Aeon

Desperate Times

The Unreachable Side

Under the Blue Sky

Collapsing Sky Arlan A Secret Vow On the Fall of an Aeon

Under the Blue Sky

The Moles Welcome You Hook On the Fall of an Aeon The Moles Welcome You

Something Irreplaceable

Woof! Walk Time! Trailblazer On the Fall of an Aeon Under the Blue Sky

Woof! Walk Time!

Collapsing Sky Blade The Unreachable Side On the Fall of an Aeon

Under the Blue Sky

Something Irreplaceable

Best Light Cones for characters on The Preservation path

The characters who are part of The Preservation path strive to protect their allies at all costs. They are shielders with powerful defensive capabilities sure to help players stay safe through any battle.

Gepard’s Moment of Victory Light Cone is a solid option for most characters classified under this path, but because each member of this path possesses very unique abilities players will find there is quite a variety of Light Cones that are best for each one.

Character Best Light Cone Other options Gepard Moment of Victory Texture of Memories

We Are Wildfire

This Is Me!

Day One of My New Life March 7th Day One of My New Life Moment of Victory

Texture of Memories

This Is Me! Trailblazer Texture of Memories Moment of Victory

Trend of the Universal Market

Day One of My New Life

Best Light Cones for characters on The Hunt path

Characters who walk The Hunt path are excellent single-target damage dealers. The Light Cones they can choose from thus generally possess capabilities that improve upon their overall damage output and brutal attack abilities.

Cruising in the Stellar Sea is a powerful choice for any character on The Hunt path. Sleep Like the Dead is another solid option and both are immensely versatile Light Cones that deliver powerful results.

Character Best Light Cone Other options Seele In the Night Cruising in the Stellar Sea

Sleep Like the Dead

Return to Darkness

Darting Arrow Yanqing Sleep Like the Dead Cruising in the Stellar Sea

River Flows in Spring

In the Night

Swordplay Dan Heng Cruising in the Stellar Sea Only Silence Remains

Sleep Like the Dead

Swordplay Sushang Cruising in the Stellar Sea Swordplay

In the Night

Sleep Like the Dead

Best Light Cones for characters on The Erudition path

If you’re seeking damage dealers who are focused on dealing solid blows across a group of foes, those who walk The Erudition path will be immensely beneficial. These characters can effectively take on groups of enemies and need solid Light Cones to back their abilities.

Both Night on the Milky Way, which is Himkeo’s signature Light Cone, and Before Dawn, which is Jing Yuan’s signature Light Cone, work as powerful tools for any character walking The Erudition path. Beyond these two Light Cones, the other best options vary depending on each character’s individual skillset.

Character Best Light Cone Other options Himeko Night on the Milky Way Before Dawn

Geniuses’ Repose

The Seriousness of Breakfast

The Birth of the Self Serval Make the World Clamor Night of the Milky Way

The Seriousness of Breakfast

Geniuses’ Repose Herta Before Dawn The Birth of the Self

Night on the Milky Way

Geniuses’ Repose Qingque Night on the Milky Way Today Is Another Peaceful Day

Make the World Clamor

Geniuses’ Repose Jing Yuan Before Dawn Night on the Milky Way

Geniuses’ Repose

The Seriousness of Breakfast

The Birth of the Self

Best Light Cones for characters on The Harmony path

Characters who are part of The Harmony path work as powerful buffers who effectively apply benefits to their teammates and dispel negative debuffs enemies inflict on players. These characters will make your team stronger and enhance its general capabilities.

Bronya’s signature Light Cone, which is But the Battle Isn’t Over, is the top choice for characters walking The Harmony path. The other best Light Cones are generally the same regardless of which character you are building as most of them are fairly versatile and well-suited for any skillset.

Character Best Light Cone Other options Bronya But the Battle Isn’t Over Past and Future

Carve the Moon, Weave the Clouds

Dance! Dance! Dance!

Chorus Tingyun Carve the Moon, Weave the Clouds But the Battle Isn’t Over

Dance! Dance! Dance!

Past and Future Asta But the Battle Isn’t Over Dance! Dance! Dance!

Past and Future

Memories of the Past

Best Light Cones for characters on The Abundance path

Those who are part of The Abundance path are healers who work to keep your team healthy and thriving throughout any battle. The Time Waits for No One Light Cone is the overall best choice for most characters who walk this path.

Character Best Light Cone Other options Bailu Time Waits for No One Post-Op Conversation

Warmth Shortens Cold Nights

Quid Pro Quo

Shared Feeling

Cornucopia Natasha Time Waits for No One Post-Op Conversation

Shared Feeling

Warmth Shortens Cold Nights

Cornucopia Luocha Echoes of the Coffin Perfect Timing

Fine Fruit

Multiplication

Best Light Cones for characters on The Nihility path

Characters from The Nihility path are especially annoying to fight as they debuff your characters and oftentimes render them useless. When the characters who walk this path are on your side, you’ll find that they are immensely useful allies who will take opponents out of commission and make them easier to vanquish.

The signature Light Cone for Welt, which is In the Name of the World, is a top choice for characters classified under The Nihility path. All Light Cones beyond this one vary depending on each individual character’s skillset.

Character Best Light Cone Other options Welt In the Name of the World Resolution Shines As Pearls of Sweat

Eyes of the Prey

We Will Meet Again

Void Sampo Eyes of the Prey Good Night and Sleep Well

Fermata

We Will Meet Again Pela In the Name of the World Good Night and Sleep Well

Resolution Shines As Pearls of Sweat

Eyes of the Prey Kafka Patience Is All You Need Fermata

In the Name of the World

Resolution Shines As Pearls of Sweat

Eyes of the Prey Silver Wolf Incessant Rain We Will Meet Again

Resolution Shines As Pearls of Sweat

Eyes of the Prey

