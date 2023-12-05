Argenti is a very elegant character, but he also specializes in dishing out strong damage in Honkai: Star Rail. If you want to build Argenti to be as powerful as possible, choosing the best Light Cone for him is essential.

Erudition characters like Argenti excel at striking down many enemies at once through their AoE abilities. Because of this, the best Light Cones you can equip Argenti with overall are those focused on enhancing his damage dealing.

What is the best Light Cone for Argenti in Honkai: Star Rail?

Argenti’s signature Light Cone is An Instant Before A Gaze which makes it the overall best choice for him. This Light Cone boosts his critical damage and his Ultimate which are two of his most important attributes as a DPS-focused character.

What are the best Light Cones for Argenti in Honkai: Star Rail?

The best Light Cones for Argenti are those that have similar abilities to An Instant Before A Gaze so they can boost his DPS skills. Overall, you’ll want to equip him with Light Cones focused on building:

Ultimate damage

Critical damage

Critical rate

Attack

He’s great at striking down many foes at once. Image via miHoYo

Best five-star Light Cones for Argenti in Honkai: Star Rail

A five-star Light Cone is the most efficient and powerful way to build Argenti. There are three strong choices for him with the best five-star Light Cone being An Instant Before A Gaze.

An Instant Before A Gaze

“A Knight’s Pilgrimage” ability: Raises the wearer’s critical damage by 36 percent. When the equipping character uses their Ultimate, the damage it deals is boosted based on the wearer’s maximum energy. Each point of energy enhances their Ultimate damage by 0.36 percent for up to 180 Energy.

Outside of his signature Light Cone, two other strong five-star choices are Night on the Milky Way to build his general attack and damage or Before Dawn to enhance his skill and Ultimate. You’ll need a character who specializes in follow-up attacks like Jing Yuan or Topaz and Numby to obtain the full effects of Before Dawn on Argenti.

Night on the Milky Way

“Meteor Swarm” ability: For each enemy on the battlefield, the wearer’s attack is raised by nine percent for up to five stacks. When an enemy is hit by weakness break, the damage dealt by the equipping recruit is boosted by 30 percent for the next turn.

Before Dawn

“Long Night” ability: Boosts the wearer’s critical damage by 32 percent. Additionally, this Light Cone also raises their skill and Ultimate damage by 20 percent. When the equipping character casts a skill or their Ultimate, they activate Somnus Corpus. This effect is used after a follow-up attack and enhances attack damage by 48 percent.

He’s a very dramatic but surprisingly tough character. Image via miHoYo

Best four-star Light Cones for Argenti in Honkai: Star Rail

If you can’t get your hands on a strong five-star Light Cone, four-star Light Cones are your next best bet. The best four-star Light Cone for Argenti is The Seriousness of Breakfast if you want to enhance his overall damage and attack or Make the World Clamor if you instead are focused on building his Ultimate.

The Seriousness of Breakfast

“Get Ready” ability: Boosts the wearer’s damage by 12 percent. For every enemy eliminated, the equipping recruit’s attack is enhanced by four percent for up to three stacks.

Make the World Clamor

“The Power of Sound” ability: Restores 20 energy to the equipping character when they enter a battle and boosts their Ultimate damage by 32 percent.

The Today Is Another Peaceful Day Light Cone is another viable choice for Argenti if you want to build his damage based on his energy.

Today Is Another Peaceful Day

“A Storm Is Coming” ability: Raises the wearer’s damage based on their maximum energy after entering a battle. A damage boost of 0.20 percent is granted for each point of energy for up to 160 energy.

Best three-star Light Cones for Argenti in Honkai: Star Rail

Argenti’s skills and abilities won’t really shine if you grant him a three-star Light Cone, but if luck isn’t on your side then this might be your only choice. The best three-star option for him is Data Bank which you should always superimpose to make more powerful for him.

Data Bank