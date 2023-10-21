Best Topaz and Numby builds and skills in Honkai: Star Rail

Honkai: Star Rail’s first two-in-one character is Topaz and Numby, and this duo includes the Fire Hunt character Topaz and her faithful Warp Trotter Numby.

Since you effectively have two units to work with, Topaz and Numby are an interesting duo to use in battle and a fairly complex character to build. There are many factors to consider, so before you bring Topaz and Numby to the battlefield, be sure to understand how their skills work, what materials you need to level them up, and what their best Light Cones and Relics are.

Topaz and Numby skills in Honkai: Star Rail

Topaz and Numby have five different skills you can use in battle, but some of these abilities also have secondary effects or attacks that make their skillset feel a bit more complex.

“Deficit…” basic attack: Deals Fire damage equal to 50 to 130 percent of Topaz’s attack against a single selected enemy.

Apply the Proof of Debt status to the target opponent, which increases follow-up attack damage against it by 25 to 62.5 percent. Proof of Debt is only active on the most recent target it was triggered on. If there are no opponents affected by Proof of Debt when an ally's turn begins or when a teammate takes action, Topaz will apply it to a random opponent. Numby will deal 75 to 187.5 percent of Topaz's attack as Fire damage against the selected target. Using this ability to deal damage is considered a follow-up attack.

Numby activates the Windfall Bonanza! state and raises their damage multiplier by 75 to 187.5 percent. This state also increases critical damage by 12 to 31.25 percent. Additionally, when opponents affected by Proof of Debt are struck by a basic attack, skill, or Ultimate delivered by a teammate, Numby's action is advanced forward by 50 percent. Numby will end the Windfall Bonanza! state after making two attacks.

Summons Numby at the beginning of the battle, who starts with 80 speed. When taking an action, Numby initiates follow-up attacks on a single target affected by Proof of Debt effect and deals Fire damage equal to 75 to 187.5 percent of Topaz's attack. When foes affected by Proof of Debt are hit by a follow-up attack, Numby's action is advanced forward by 50 percent. This cannot be activated during Numby's turn, and if Topaz is vanquished in battle, Numby will vanish.

Summons Numby at the beginning of the battle, who starts with 80 speed. When taking an action, Numby initiates follow-up attacks on a single target affected by Proof of Debt effect and deals Fire damage equal to 75 to 187.5 percent of Topaz’s attack. When foes affected by Proof of Debt are hit by a follow-up attack, Numby’s action is advanced forward by 50 percent. This cannot be activated during Numby’s turn, and if Topaz is vanquished in battle, Numby will vanish. “Explicit Subsidy” technique: Calls Numby to the overworld. Numby will instantly start searching for Warp Trotters and treasures in the nearby area. Additionally, this ability will restore 60 energy to Topaz after the first attack Numby makes in the next battle. If Topaz is still on the team after using her technique and defeating overworld opponents, the player gets Credits after the battle concludes. This ability can give players up to 10,000 Credits a day. If Topaz uses her Technique in the Simulated Universe and she defeats opponents, she’ll also acquire Cosmic Fragments and have a small chance of gaining one randomly chosen Curio for the team.

Topaz and Numby Ascension materials in Honkai: Star Rail

To maximize Topaz and Numby’s level, you’ll need to gather a lot of Ascension materials. Across all of their Ascension levels, you’ll need to obtain all of the following materials.

308,000 Credits

15 Silvermane Badge

15 Silvermane Insignia

15 Silvermane Medal

65 Searing Steel Blade

Topaz and Numby Trace materials in Honkai: Star Rail

The most important means of enhancing Topaz and Numby’s abilities is raising them through the Trace skill tree. For all of Topaz and Numby’s abilities, the total Trace materials you’ll need to gather are as follows:

3,000,000 Credits

18 Arrow of the Beast Hunter

69 Arrow of the Demon Slayer

139 Arrow of the Starchaser

41 Silvermane Badge

56 Silvermane Insignia

58 Silvermane Medal

Eight tracks of Destiny

12 Regret of Infinite Ochema

Topaz and Numby’s best build in Honkai: Star Rail

Topaz and Numby will perform best in battle when you give them the strongest build possible, which primarily means choosing Light Cones and Relics capable of enhancing their DPS skillset.

Best Light Cones for Topaz and Numby in Honkai: Star Rail

Most Light Cones for The Hunt characters are solid options for Topaz and Numby, but the best choices are as follows:

Worrisome, Blissful Rarity: Five-star “One At A Time” ability: Raises the wearer’s critical rate by 18 percent and enhances their follow-up attack damage by 30 percent. After the equipping character uses a follow-up attack, the Tame state is applied to the selected target which can stack up to two times. When teammates hit a target affected by the Tame state, each stack increases critical damage against them by 12 percent.

Cruising in the Stellar Sea Rarity: Five-star “Chase” ability: Raises the equipping recruit’s critical rate by eight percent and increases their critical rate against foes with less than or equal to 50 percent health by eight percent. When the wearer eliminates an enemy, their attack increases by 20 percent for two turns.

Swordplay Rarity: Four-star “Answers of Their Own” ability: Each time the equipping character strikes the same target, the damage they deal increases by eight percent. This can stack up to five times and the effect will end if the wearer switches targets.



Best Relics for Topaz and Numby in Honkai: Star Rail

The best Relic build for Topaz and Numby is a two-piece Firesmith of Lava-Forging set with a two-piece Musketeer of Wild Wheat set.

Firesmith of Lava-Forging Rarity: Two-star, three-star, four-star, or five-star. Two-piece effect: Increases Fire damage by 10 percent. Four-piece effect: Increases the wearer’s skill damage by 12 percent. After using their Ultimate ability, the wearer’s Fire damage increases by 12 percent for their next attack.

Musketeer of Wild Wheat Rarity: Two-star, three-star, four-star, or five-star. Two-piece effect: Increases attack by 12 percent. Four-piece effect: Raises the equipping character’s speed by six percent and increases their basic attack damage by 10 percent.



For Topaz and Numby’s two-piece Planar Ornament set under the larger Relics category, the best choice is Inert Salsotto.

Inert Salsotto Rarity: Two-star, three-star, four-star, or five-star. Two-piece effect: Increases the equipped recruit’s critical rate by eight percent. When their active critical rate reaches 50 percent or higher, their Ultimate and follow-up damage are increased by 15 percent.



