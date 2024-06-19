Honkai Star Rail Divergent Universe The Human Comedy event guide

Honkai Star Rail gets a new game mode in the Simulated Universe: Divergent Universe. Though it’s a branch of Herta’s legacy, there are a few new rules to play by.

Recommended Videos

In Honkai Star Rail, you can take on all sorts of challenges, both on the real battlefield and in a simulated one. Simulated Universe is a challenging game mode available since day one in HSR. But in the 1.3 update, it receives an overhaul to make it slightly more accessible: Divergent Universe. I’ll show you how to complete Divergent Universe in Honkai Star Rail in this guide.

What is Divergent Universe in Honkai Star Rail?

The Divergent Universe is a major update to the Simulated Universe mode in Honkai Star Rail. In this mode, Planar Ornaments are more accessible, you can save your Curios and Blessings, and reset boss fights without starting over. Overall, it’s designed for both new and experienced players but with more accessibility options in mind.

How to complete Divergent Universe: Test Execution in Honkai Star Rail

Off to a simulated adventure. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Speak with Screwllum in Herta’s Office. After boarding their ship, you enter a dream realm. Inside, interact with the device in the center of the room to enter the Divergent Universe in Honkai Star Rail.

Divergent Universe enhancement

In this Divergent Universe, you can enhance your character levels, Light Cone levels, Traces, and Relics if your characters meet the requirements. Look for the cyan Mapping Tag below their portrait.

That said, when the overall Relic level is lower than the required Equilibrium Level, those Relics get replaced with compatible ones.

Best team for Divergent Universe: Test Execution

New mechanic. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I cleared this Divergent Universe stage with a group of level 80 characters. Here’s my team:

Use characters that can Freeze enemies to match your Equation

After you’ve beaten enough enemies, you get your first Equation. Biographer, your first Equation Expansion, buffs Frozen Enemies. That said, if you’re getting the Use characters, you can Freeze enemies to match your Equation pop-up message, which means your current team doesn’t have a character with the Freeze skill.

To progress through Divergent Universe The Human Comedy in Honkai Star Rail, click on the Lineup icon on the upper right and swap one of your team members to make room for one that matches the description. For me, this was Pela.

Divergent Universe rewards in Honkai Star Rail

Test complete. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As a reward for completing Divergent Universe in Honkai Star Rail, you get 100 Inspiration 1000 Synchronicity points. You also get 30 Stellar Jades, four Traveler’s Guides, and 20,000 Credits as a first-time clearance reward.

For each extrapolation, you get extra rewards in the Synchronicity Level tab of The Human Comedy Event, so don’t forget to claim those rewards as well.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy