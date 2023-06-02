Best teams for Luocha in Honkai: Star Rail

The five-star Imaginary character Luocha is making his way into Honkai: Star Rail as a playable unit during the Version 1.1 update. Luocha will be the second five-star imaginary character to join the game which means many players will be eager to add him to their roster and construct the best team possible for him.

So far, Honkai: Star Rail has only had two featured five-star units—the Quantum character Seele and the Lightning character Jing Yuan. Following in Genshin Impact’s footsteps, featured five-star recruits are the best of the best and pack the most powerful abilities players can wield.

Luocha possesses powerful healing capabilities. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Silver Wolf is next up on the roster for the first half of the Version 1.1 update, but Luocha will follow right after as the game’s very first featured five-star healer and the third healer overall. This makes him a valuable recruit since there’s no one who can do exactly what he can and he is also currently a very rare character type.

It’s generally best to build your Honkai: Star Rail team around your primary damage dealer or DPS since they are the focal point of the team, but luckily Luocha is a very flexible character who can provide powerful backup in just about any team lineup. His healing capabilities will provide incredible support within just about any team, but if you want to ensure he has the best team possible then you’ll need to choose his allies carefully.

The best Luocha team in Honkai: Star Rail

To breeze your way through most battles in Honkai: Star Rail, you’ll want a well-rounded team. Based on my experience with playable recruits and battles, this means avoiding a team composed of just damage dealers or support units and instead finding a balance that includes both.

For constructing the best Luocha team possible, players will want to craft a team based on the following format.

The first team member should be some kind of powerful damage dealer or DPS unit capable of dishing out heavy damage.

The second team member should be a supporting damage-dealing unit, which could be Luocha since he is capable of some solid damage but should generally be a character who possesses a skillset more focused on damage-dealing. If your main damage dealer is a single-target-focused character, then having an AoE-focused secondary damage dealer is usually the best choice.

The third character should be a support unit that helps protect and bolster the team or weakens the enemy team in some way. This character can be Luocha since he packs a powerful healing skillset.

The fourth character can be any kind of character but should be chosen based on the other team members and what the team is lacking. Players might find they need another damage dealer or they might prefer another support unit. This slot will vary drastically throughout different team lineups.

Players will never need to worry about their health points with Luocha on their team. Image via miHoYo

Best Luocha team compositions in Honkai: Star Rail

Luocha is a rather unique character in Honkai: Star Rail since he is more versatile than many others. The Imaginary character is one of only a few healing units which makes him a valuable ally for just about any character in the game.

Because of his powerful healing support skillet, Luocha can be slotted into most team lineups and will find immense success regardless of who his allies are. But if you want to pair him with the best of the best for his specific abilities, then here are the optimal characters to place him on a team with.

Seele Rarity: Five-star Element: Quantum Path: The Hunt

Welt Rarity: Five-star Element: Imaginary Path: The Nihility

Kafka Rarity: Five-star Element: Lightning Path: The Nihility

Jing Yuan Rarity: Five-star Element: Lightning Path: The Erudition

Himeko Rarity: Five-star Element: Fire Path: The Erudition

Bronya Rarity: Five-star Element: Wind Path: The Harmony

Blade Rarity: Five-star Element: Wind Path: The Destruction

Sampo Rarity: Four-star Element: Wind Path: The Nihility

Hook Rarity: Four-star Element: Fire Path: The Destruction

Tingyun Rarity: Four-star Element: Lightning Path: The Harmony



With these characters in mind, here are five of the best team compositions players can craft for Luocha in Honkai: Star Rail.

Luocha always has a mysterious coffin at his side. Image via miHoYo

1) Luocha, Welt, Gepard, and Yukong

One of the most solid and fairly easy-to-create team lineups includes Luocha as the only featured five-star, Welt and Gepard as standard five-star featured assets, and the four-star character Yukong whose debut is on Luocha’s banner.

If you’ve saved up to obtain Luocha, recruiting him and Yukong should be fairly easy as long as the gacha system and the pity system are on your side. Getting both Welt and Gepard might be tougher, but players can guarantee themselves one of the two when they reach 300 pulls on the standard banner.

2) Luocha, Seele, Jing Yuan, and Bronya

This team is a solid, well-rounded lineup, but is quite a costly one since it has two featured five-star recruits and two standard five-star characters.

Within this lineup, Seele functions as the primary damage dealer and will be the one dishing out the most damage. Jing Yuan runs as the secondary damage dealer capable of dishing damage against multiple foes at once and will back Seele up since she will only strike in brutal single-target damage.

Bronya buffs attack which makes her a powerful ally for all of her teammates but especially Seele and Jing Yuan since they are the damage dealers in this lineup.

If you didn’t obtain both Seele and Jing Yuan from the Version 1.0 launch of Honkai: Star Rail, you can also substitute Jing Yuan with Himeko since she is also part of the Erudition path and possesses similar but less powerful abilities. No single-target DPS unit can compete with Seele, but Yanqing is a decent substitute if you don’t have her.

3) Luocha, Kafka, Sampo, and Hook

Crafting this team will be a bit of a waiting game since Kafka won’t become recruitable until the Version 1.2 update based on current leaks, but since players have already been able to test her skillset and know how she functions, it’s already easy to tell that she’ll pair extremely well with Luocha.

This team composition is all about damage over time and the long game. In this lineup, Kafka is the primary damage dealer inflicting solid debuffs and damage over time with Hook and Sampo also running as damage-dealing focused units.

Luocha does what his skills are best suited for and backs up the team as a healer who will keep his allies healthy and thriving as they drain enemies over time. Players won’t find quick success with this lineup, but those who are patient will do immense damage over time.

The Abundance character has a lot of medical knowledge. Screenshot by Dot Esports

4) Luocha, Seele, Blade, and Welt

Players will face the same issue with Blade as they do with Kafka since he is also not expected to arrive until the Version 1.2 update. But players who are willing to wait will find that Luocha is one of the most solid allies Blade can have.

Blade’s abilities drain his health points to provide massive benefits which makes having a powerful healer like Luocha alongside him a must for players who want to ensure he stays alive and capable of inflicting brutal damage. With this team, Seele is a single-target DPS and Blade is a multi-target DPS so both of them will deal heavy damage against all foes. Welt works as a debuffing unit making it easier for Seele and Blade to dish damage and Luocha provides healing support for all of his allies.

5) Luocha, Himeko, Tingyun, and Jing Yuan

Jing Yuan joins Luocha in battle once again as the main DPS unit on this team. Himeko also, however, serves as a DPS force and the duo can run as a dual damage-dealing force capable of striking damage against many foes at once with their AoE-focused abilities.

Tingyun is a buffing unit that will apply powerful abilities to her allies and help amplify their damage output. If you have Bronya, she can be used here instead since she is a five-star that possesses similar but more potent abilities than Tingyun does. Lastly, Luocha provides his usual support and keeps his allies healthy so they can take enemies out.

