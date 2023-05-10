Which free five-star should you choose for 300 pulls in Honkai: Star Rail?

There are many factors that keep players coming back to Honkai: Star Rail and the rest of miHoYo’s roster of games including the unique characters, stunning worlds, and action-packed combat, but every player’s least favorite part is the unforgiving and unpredictable gacha system that makes it difficult to obtain characters.

Luckily, players know they’ll eventually be rewarded with one powerful five-star because Honkai: Star Rail has implemented a permanent reward that allows all Trailblazers to choose one free five-star after pulling a specified number of Warps.

Image via miHoYo

The process for obtaining a free five-star character is super easy and will reward players for naturally progressing through Honkai and Warping along the way.

Related: All Honkai: Star Rail Version 1.1, 1.2, and 1.3 leaks

But, the tough part comes with deciding which of the seven recruits to choose as they are all immensely unique and powerful.

How to get a free five-star in Honkai: Star Rail

All Trailblazers will be allowed to choose between the available roster of standard five-star characters upon pulling on the standard Stellar Warp banner 300 times. Players can see this special reward and how close they are to being able to claim it by selecting the “additional rewards” option located in the bottom right corner of the Stellar Warp banner.

Screenshot by Dot Esports via miHoYo | Remix by Kacee Fay

The total 300 pulls required for this banner only count when players pull specifically for the Stellar Warp banner. All pulls on the beginner Departure Warp, the Character Event Warps, and the Light Cone Event Warp do not count toward players’ 300 pulls. This reward is also a one-time-only instance so players will not receive a free five-star recruit upon reaching another 300 pulls.

Which free five-star should you choose in Honkai: Star Rail?

Players will be presented with seven options with each character possessing a unique path and walking a distinctive path. All seven recruits that players can choose from are as follows.

Himeko Rarity: Five-star Element: Fire Path: The Erudition

Welt Rarity: Five-star Element: Imaginary Path: The Nihility

Bronya Rarity: Five-star Element: Wind Path: The Harmony

Gepard Rarity: Five-star Element: Ice Path: The Preservation

Clara Rarity: Five-star Element: Physical Path: The Destruction

Yanqing Rarity: Five-star Element: Path: The Hunt

Bailu Rarity: Five-star Element: Path: The Abundance



Screenshot by Dot Esports via miHoYo

Is Himeko good in Honkai: Star Rail?

Himeko is by no means a bad character, but compared to all six of the other characters players can choose from, she is the overall worst option. She’s great at area of effect damage but is not very effective against single targets and can be outperformed by many other recruits.

If you’re looking for a solid multi-target damage dealer, Clara is also an option and is more powerful in combat. But Himeko may also appeal to you because of her storyline and appearance in which case pulling for her may still be the best course of action.

Is Welt good in Honkai: Star Rail?

Welt is a fan favorite due to his immensely unique backstory and his being the singular character that is exactly the same as he was in Honkai Impact 3rd. Many other recruits are inspired by those from Honkai Impact 3rd but Honkai: Star Rail’s Welt is actually the same character.

The wise hero is a supporting character focused on debuffing foes so his teammates can deal more powerful damage. He is an overall solid recruit but not one of the top contenders among the seven unless players specifically desire his skillset.

Is Bronya good in Honkai: Star Rail?

Bronya is one of the top-tier options players can add to their roster due to her powerful buffing abilities. She is a well-rounded unit and will help bolster the rest of the team she is placed within. If you’re looking for powerful support that will grant your team the upper hand in any battle and apply powerful effects that increase the overall effectiveness of your team, Bronya is the recruit you should choose.

Screenshot by Dot Esports via miHoYo

Is Gepard good in Honkai: Star Rail?

For tough shields that will create a safe environment, Gepard is an excellent choice and is generally regarded as one of the best characters players can recruit in Honkai: Star Rail. His defensive mechanics are so solid that enemies will have a tough time dealing any damage at all against your characters.

Is Clara good in Honkai: Star Rail?

While many players might place other recruits above Clara, I’ve found she is an unstoppable force that is capable of withstanding any fight and outlasting even the toughest of foes. I believe she is the best choice players can make because her immense damage is matched with extremely high health.

Clara also functions as an incredibly versatile recruit that can assist and aid within any team composition players might make. Her abilities allow her to deal strong blows against singular targets and equally impressive area-of-effect hits which makes her an all-around brutal and unstoppable force.

Is Yanqing good in Honkai: Star Rail?

This lieutenant might rank higher if not for the existence of Seele, who also walks The Hunt path and makes him look weak in comparison. If you can’t get Seele and are seeking a strong single-target damage dealer then you’ll be happy with Yanqing, but he is certainly nowhere near as powerful as Seele.

As more featured five-star characters come out, all other standard recruits of a similar type will likely feel a bit weaker in comparison but they will also all remain reliable units regardless.

Is Bailu good in Honkai: Star Rail?

Bailu is an immensely powerful healing force that will help any team lineup stay standing throughout even the toughest of battles. She is one of the best characters players can choose because she will help any team lineup stay alive.

As an added bonus, Bailu is one of Honkai: Star Rail’s most unique characters. She has a fish-like tail, tiny horns, and is much smaller than all other current recruits. Her appearance alone will likely inspire many to choose her and she luckily has an even better skillset to go with it.

Image via miHoYo

Each character is starkly different from the rest, so figuring out which one you should choose can be quite a difficult and daunting task. Luckily, there are a few ways players can analyze the characters to decide which one will benefit them the most.

Players can choose between them based on an overall comparison of their skillsets, but this is tough to do since each character has a unique role and functions entirely different from the rest. A general comparison can still be made based on how these seven characters perform in their unique role in contrast with the rest.

Based on my experience with each playable recruit, I believe they rank as follows and players should pick whichever one is ranked highest that they have not yet received.

Clara Gepard Bailu Bronya Welt Yanqing Himeko

The best characters players can choose when they are simply seeking the general best units are Gepard for support and Clara for damage. Bronya and Bailu are right behind them as top-tier recruits, then Welt, then Yanqing, and lastly Himeko.

Image via miHoYo

Another way players can choose between the seven available options is to consider what kind of unit they are missing. This can be done by considering the seven in comparison to the characters you already have to decide what kind of character best complements the lineup you are crafting.

Most battles will be nearly impossible to beat without a fairly equal balance between damage-dealing units and support recruits which means players should ensure they have at least one of each. Generally, having two of each is the best way to go unless you have a character that performs well as both.

300 pulls might seem like quite a high amount, but players who are just starting off in Honkai: Star Rail can earn 80 free pulls they can then choose to spend on either the Beginner Warp or the Stellar Warp. You’ll want to spend them on the Beginner Warp until you achieve a guaranteed five-star unit then move to the Stellar Warp after and keep pulling until you reach 300.

Screenshot by Dot Esports via miHoYo

The pity system also guarantees you’ll gain a five-star recruit every 90 wishes or sooner which means you’re guaranteed to have at least four five-star units by the time you get to your 300 pull reward.

Depending on how your luck plays out, you might receive the same character multiple times and thus unlock Eidolons for the character rather than a new recruit.

No matter which character you choose to add to your roster, you’re sure to become more powerful as these characters will always be reliable recruits.

Dot Esports gathered this information by playing Honkai: Star Rail Version 1.0 “The Rail Unto the Stars” on PC.