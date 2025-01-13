Forgot password
Image via HoYoverse
All The Herta ascension materials in Honkai Star Rail

Time to ask more questions. Here are all materials you need to max out The Herta as soon as you get her.
Image of Edward Strazd
Edward Strazd
|

Published: Jan 13, 2025 09:48 am

Herta makes her first appearance in version 3.0 of Honkai: Star Rail. No more puppets, no more games, only Herta, or rather, The Herta.

The Herta is a five-star Ice character who follows the path of Erudition (just like the four-star puppet), so if you want to pull for her and get ahead of the game, here are all the materials you need to level her up to level 80 and max out all her Traces in Honkai: Star Rail.

These ascension materials are only for the character without a Light Cone, so make sure to set aside some Credits and materials for it, too.

All The Herta leveling materials in Honkai Star Rail

The Herta's idle animation with falling stars in Honkai: Star Rail
Everything you need to reach the stars. Image via HoYoverse

Most leveling materials for The Herta come from Penacony, so you can pre-farm them if you’re reading this ahead of Amphoreus’s launch with version 3.0. The list below shows the resources you need to get The Herta to level 80. However, you can always get her to level 75 if you’re low on materials.

Here are all The Herta leveling materials in Honkai: Star Rail:

MaterialQuantitySource
Credits888,000Calyx: Great Mine, Calyx: Artisanship Commission, Calyx: The Reverie (Dreamscape), Assignments, Divergent Universe, missions, events
Traveler’s Guide290Calyx: Outlying Snow Plains, Calyx: Cloudford, Calyx: Dream’s Edge, Forgotten Hall, Divergent Universe, quest, events
Dream Fridge65Stagnant Shadow: Shape of Nectar (The Reverie (Dreamscape))
Squirming Core15Fragmentum Monsters, Divergent Universe, and Assignments
Glimmering Core15Fragmentum Monsters, Divergent Universe, and Assignments
Extinguished Core15Fragmentum Monsters, Divergent Universe, and Assignments

The main ascension material is the Dream Fridge from the Stagnant Shadow in The Reverie (Dreamscape) on Penacony. Send Assignments to Nine Billion Names to farm Cores while you’re at it, and you’ll have everything you need soon enough.

All The Herta Trace upgrade materials in Honkai Star Rail

The Herta's skill stance in Honkai: Star Rail
Damage isn’t going to deal itself. Image via HoYoverse

Trace upgrading is the most expensive part of character leveling, and it’s all the same with The Herta. The list below includes all the materials you need to max out her Traces. This means level six Basic ATK, level 10 Talent, Skill, and Ultimate, as well as all Bonus Abilities and stat boosts.

Here are all The Herta Trace upgrade materials in Honkai: Star Rail:

MaterialQuantitySource
Credits3,000,000Calyx: Great Mine, Calyx: Artisanship Commission, Calyx: The Reverie (Dreamscape), Assignments, Divergent Universe, missions, events
Exquisite Colored Draft139Calyx: Penacony Grand Theater
Dynamic Outlining69Calyx: Penacony Grand Theater
Rough Sketch18Calyx: Penacony Grand Theater
Tracks of DestinyEightDivergent Universe, shop, events, Nameless Honor (battle pass)
Auspice Sliver12Echo of War: Skysplitter
Squirming Core58Fragmentum Monsters, Divergent Universe, and Assignments
Glimmering Core56Fragmentum Monsters, Divergent Universe, and Assignments
Extinguished Core41Fragmentum Monsters, Divergent Universe, and Assignments

Trace upgrades also require Cores from Assignments and Dynamic Outlinings from the Calyx from Penacony. Unless you farmed for another Erudition character released during Penacony, like Jade or Rappa, you likely don’t have many Dynamic Outlinings, so save some Trailblaze Power for them.

