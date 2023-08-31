Best Relics for each character in Honkai: Star Rail

Every playable character in Honkai: Star Rail possesses their own unique abilities that become more powerful as you work to improve their statistics. One of the most important ways to enhance a character’s abilities is to equip them with Relics.
There are many different Relic sets available in Honkai: Star Rail and the list consistently grows with each new update, so it can be tough to figure out which ones to give each recruit. Here is a breakdown of the best options for each playable character, which will be updated as new Relics and recruits join the game.
- Best Relics for every Honkai: Star Rail character
- Best Relics for characters on the Destruction path
- Best Relics for characters on the Preservation path
- Best Relics for characters on the Hunt path
- Best Relics for characters on the Erudition path
- Best Relics for characters on the Harmony path
- Best Relics for characters on the Abundance path
- Best Relics for characters on the Nihility path
The best relics for each Honkai: Star Rail character will mostly vary depending on what path they are part of. There are also many ways to build each recruit, so you’ll find both the ultimate best choices and some other options for both the main Relics and the Planar Ornaments listed here, too.
Best Relics for characters on the Destruction path
Generally, the best Relics for Destruction characters are a combination of two different two-piece sets. The first set should build their specific elemental damage and the second should raise attack since characters who are part of this path are overall tanky damage dealers. Building critical rate and critical damage is important too, whether it be through the main Relics or the additional Planar Ornaments.
|Character
|Best Relics
|Best Planar Ornaments
|Other options
|Blade
|Longevous Disciple / Eagle of Twilight Line
|Rutilant Arena
|Musketeer of Wild Wheat
Celestial Differentiator
Inert Salsotto
|Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae
|Wastelander of Banditry Desert / Musketeer of Wild Wheat
|Rutilant Arena
|Celestial Differentiator
Inert Salsotto
Space Sealing Station
|Clara
|Champion of Streetwise Boxing
|Inert Salsotto
|Longevous Disciple
Musketeer of Wild Wheat
Space Sealing Station
|Arlan
|Band of Sizzling Thunder
|Rutilant Arena
|Musketeer of Wild Wheat
Space Sealing Station
|Hook
|Firesmith of Lava-Forging
|Rutilant Arena
|Musketeer of Wild Wheat
Space Sealing Station
|Trailblazer
|Champion of Streetwise Boxing
|Rutilant Arena
|Musketeer of Wild Wheat
Space Sealing Station
Best Relics for characters on the Preservation path
Characters who are a part of the Preservation path will shine best when they have Relics that build their defensive and support abilities. This primarily means building defense and health points.
|Character
|Best Relics
|Best Planar Ornaments
|Other options
|Gepard
|Knight of Purity Palace
|Belobog of the Architects
|Guard of Wuthering Snow
|Fu Xuan
|Longevous Disciple
|Broken Keel
|Fleet of the Ageless
|March 7th
|Knight of Purity Palace
|Fleet of the Ageless
|Belobog of the Architects
Sprightly Vonwacq
|Trailblazer
|Knight of Purity Palace
|Broken Keel
|Guard of Wuthering Snow
Fleet of the Ageless
Belobog of the Architects
Best Relics for characters on the Hunt path
The best Relics for the Hunt recruits are those that raise their single target damage abilities, which means enhancing their attack and individual elemental powers.
|Character
|Best Relics
|Best Planar Ornaments
|Other options
|Seele
|Genius of Brilliant Stars
|Rutilant Arena / Space Sealing Station
|Musketeer of Wild Wheat
|Yanqing
|Hunter of Glacial Forest
|Space Sealing Station
|Musketeer of Wild Wheat
Talia: Kingdom of Banditry
|Dan Heng
|Eagle of Twilight Line
|Space Sealing Station
|Musketeer of Wild Wheat
Rutilant Arena
Inert Salsotto
|Sushang
|Champion of Streetwise Boxing
|Space Sealing Station
|Musketeer of Wild Wheat
Rutilant Arena
Best Relics for characters on the Erudition path
Those who are a part of the Erudition path need Relics that build their general attack and damage output. This generally means that the best Relics for them build their unique elemental skills and their overall attack to increase their damage output.
|Character
|Best Relics
|Best Planar Ornaments
|Other options
|Jing Yuan
|Band of Sizzling Thunder
|Inert Salsotto
|Musketeer of Wild Wheat
Space Sealing Station
|Himeko
|Firesmith of Lava-Forging
|Inert Salsotto
|Musketeer of Wild Wheat
Space Sealing Station
|Serval
|Band of Sizzling Thunder
|Space Sealing Station
|Musketeer of Wild Wheat
Celestial Differentiator
|Qingque
|Genius of Brilliant Stars
|Rutilant Arena
|Musketeer of Wild Wheat
Space Sealing Station
Celestial Differentiator
|Herta
|Hunter of Glacial Forest
|Inert Salsotto
|Musketeer of Wild Wheat
Space Sealing Station
Best Relics for characters on the Harmony path
Characters who are avpart of the Harmony path need their buffing support abilities enhanced. This looks very different for each Harmony recruit, but the best Relics for them include increases to areas like speed and general buffs that apply to the entire party.
|Character
|Best Relics
|Best Planar Ornaments
|Other options
|Bronya
|Messenger Traversing Hackerspace
|Broken Keel
|Musketeer of Wild Wheat
Eagle of Twilight Line
Fleet of the Ageless
|Tingyun
|Messenger Traversing Hackerspace
|Broken Keel
|Musketeer of Wild Wheat
Fleet of the Ageless
Space Sealing Station
Sprightly Vonwacq
|Yukong
|Wastelander of Banditry Desert
|Fleet of the Ageless
|Musketeer of Wild Wheat
Sprightly Vonwacq
Inert Salsotto
Space Sealing Station
|Asta
|Messenger Traversing Hackerspace
|Fleet of the Ageless
|Thief of Shooting Meteor
Musketeer of Wild Wheat
Sprightly Vonwacq
Broken Keel
Best Relics for characters on the Abundance path
Since Abundance characters are highly dedicated to healing, the best Relics for them are those that build their health points and outgoing healing.
|Character
|Best Relics
|Best Planar Ornaments
|Other options
|Luocha
|Passerby of Wandering Cloud
|Fleet of the Ageless
|Wastelander of Banditry Desert
Longevous Disciple
Musketeer of Wild Wheat
Space Sealing Station
Sprightly Vonwacq
|Bailu
|Messenger Traversing Hackerspace / Passerby of Wandering Cloud
|Fleet of the Ageless
|Longevous Disciple
Broken Keel
Sprightly Vonwacq
|Natasha
|Messenger Traversing Hackerspace
|Fleet of the Ageless
|Passerby of Wandering Cloud
Longevous Disciple
Broken Keel
Sprightly Vonwacq
|Lynx
|Longevous Disciple / Passerby of Wandering Cloud
|Fleet of the Ageless
|Broken Keel
Best Relics for characters on the Nihility path
Every Nihility recruit is extremely different from the rest, so the best Relics for these characters will vary most of all. But you’ll generally be focusing on areas like effect hit rate, debuffing, general attack, and elemental abilities.
|Character
|Best Relics
|Best Planar Ornaments
|Other options
|Kafka
|Band of Sizzling Thunder
|Space Sealing Station / Rutilant Arena
|Musketeer of Wild Wheat
Messenger Traversing Hackerspace
Fleet of the Ageless
Inert Salsotto
|Silver Wolf
|Genius of Brilliant Stars
|Pan-Galactic Commercial Enterprise
|Musketeer of Wild Wheat
Thief of Shooting Meteor
Fleet of the Ageless
Space Sealing Station
|Welt
|Wastelander of Banditry Desert
|Pan-Galactic Commercial Enterprise
|Musketeer of Wild Wheat
Rutilant Arena
Fleet of the Ageless
Space Sealing Station
|Luka
|Champion of Streetwise Boxing
|Pan-Galactic Commercial Enterprise
|Musketeer of Wild Wheat
Thief of Shooting Meteor
Space Sealing Station
Inert Salsotto
|Pela
|Musketeer of Wild Wheat
|Pan-Galactic Commercial Enterprise
|Thief of Shooting Meteor
Fleet of the Ageless
Space Sealing Station
|Sampo
|Eagle of Twilight Line / Musketeer of Wild Wheat
|Pan-Galactic Commercial Enterprise
|Space Sealing Station