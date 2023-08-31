Best Relics for each character in Honkai: Star Rail

Every playable character in Honkai: Star Rail possesses their own unique abilities that become more powerful as you work to improve their statistics. One of the most important ways to enhance a character’s abilities is to equip them with Relics.

There are many different Relic sets available in Honkai: Star Rail and the list consistently grows with each new update, so it can be tough to figure out which ones to give each recruit. Here is a breakdown of the best options for each playable character, which will be updated as new Relics and recruits join the game.

Best Relics for every Honkai: Star Rail character

The best relics for each Honkai: Star Rail character will mostly vary depending on what path they are part of. There are also many ways to build each recruit, so you’ll find both the ultimate best choices and some other options for both the main Relics and the Planar Ornaments listed here, too.

Best Relics for characters on the Destruction path

Generally, the best Relics for Destruction characters are a combination of two different two-piece sets. The first set should build their specific elemental damage and the second should raise attack since characters who are part of this path are overall tanky damage dealers. Building critical rate and critical damage is important too, whether it be through the main Relics or the additional Planar Ornaments.

Areas like critical rate, attack, and critical damage are crucial for these characters. Image via miHoYo

Character Best Relics Best Planar Ornaments Other options Blade Longevous Disciple / Eagle of Twilight Line Rutilant Arena Musketeer of Wild Wheat

Celestial Differentiator

Inert Salsotto Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae Wastelander of Banditry Desert / Musketeer of Wild Wheat Rutilant Arena Celestial Differentiator

Inert Salsotto

Space Sealing Station Clara Champion of Streetwise Boxing Inert Salsotto Longevous Disciple

Musketeer of Wild Wheat

Space Sealing Station Arlan Band of Sizzling Thunder Rutilant Arena Musketeer of Wild Wheat

Space Sealing Station Hook Firesmith of Lava-Forging Rutilant Arena Musketeer of Wild Wheat

Space Sealing Station Trailblazer Champion of Streetwise Boxing Rutilant Arena Musketeer of Wild Wheat

Space Sealing Station

Best Relics for characters on the Preservation path

Characters who are a part of the Preservation path will shine best when they have Relics that build their defensive and support abilities. This primarily means building defense and health points.

These characters are strong defenders who work to protect their team. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Character Best Relics Best Planar Ornaments Other options Gepard Knight of Purity Palace Belobog of the Architects Guard of Wuthering Snow Fu Xuan Longevous Disciple Broken Keel Fleet of the Ageless March 7th Knight of Purity Palace Fleet of the Ageless Belobog of the Architects

Sprightly Vonwacq Trailblazer Knight of Purity Palace Broken Keel Guard of Wuthering Snow

Fleet of the Ageless

Belobog of the Architects

Best Relics for characters on the Hunt path

The best Relics for the Hunt recruits are those that raise their single target damage abilities, which means enhancing their attack and individual elemental powers.

The Hunt characters are single-target dedicated DPS units. Image via miHoYo

Character Best Relics Best Planar Ornaments Other options Seele Genius of Brilliant Stars Rutilant Arena / Space Sealing Station Musketeer of Wild Wheat Yanqing Hunter of Glacial Forest Space Sealing Station Musketeer of Wild Wheat

Talia: Kingdom of Banditry Dan Heng Eagle of Twilight Line Space Sealing Station Musketeer of Wild Wheat

Rutilant Arena

Inert Salsotto Sushang Champion of Streetwise Boxing Space Sealing Station Musketeer of Wild Wheat

Rutilant Arena

Best Relics for characters on the Erudition path

Those who are a part of the Erudition path need Relics that build their general attack and damage output. This generally means that the best Relics for them build their unique elemental skills and their overall attack to increase their damage output.

Erudition recruits specialize in AoE damage that affects many foes at once. Image via miHoYo

Character Best Relics Best Planar Ornaments Other options Jing Yuan Band of Sizzling Thunder Inert Salsotto Musketeer of Wild Wheat

Space Sealing Station Himeko Firesmith of Lava-Forging Inert Salsotto Musketeer of Wild Wheat

Space Sealing Station Serval Band of Sizzling Thunder Space Sealing Station Musketeer of Wild Wheat

Celestial Differentiator Qingque Genius of Brilliant Stars Rutilant Arena Musketeer of Wild Wheat

Space Sealing Station

Celestial Differentiator Herta Hunter of Glacial Forest Inert Salsotto Musketeer of Wild Wheat

Space Sealing Station

Best Relics for characters on the Harmony path

Characters who are avpart of the Harmony path need their buffing support abilities enhanced. This looks very different for each Harmony recruit, but the best Relics for them include increases to areas like speed and general buffs that apply to the entire party.

Harmony characters are entirely focused on bolstering their allies with buffs. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Character Best Relics Best Planar Ornaments Other options Bronya Messenger Traversing Hackerspace Broken Keel Musketeer of Wild Wheat

Eagle of Twilight Line

Fleet of the Ageless Tingyun Messenger Traversing Hackerspace Broken Keel Musketeer of Wild Wheat

Fleet of the Ageless

Space Sealing Station

Sprightly Vonwacq Yukong Wastelander of Banditry Desert Fleet of the Ageless Musketeer of Wild Wheat

Sprightly Vonwacq

Inert Salsotto

Space Sealing Station Asta Messenger Traversing Hackerspace Fleet of the Ageless Thief of Shooting Meteor

Musketeer of Wild Wheat

Sprightly Vonwacq

Broken Keel

Best Relics for characters on the Abundance path

Since Abundance characters are highly dedicated to healing, the best Relics for them are those that build their health points and outgoing healing.

Health and healing are key for these recruits. Image via miHoYo

Character Best Relics Best Planar Ornaments Other options Luocha Passerby of Wandering Cloud Fleet of the Ageless Wastelander of Banditry Desert

Longevous Disciple

Musketeer of Wild Wheat

Space Sealing Station

Sprightly Vonwacq Bailu Messenger Traversing Hackerspace / Passerby of Wandering Cloud Fleet of the Ageless Longevous Disciple

Broken Keel

Sprightly Vonwacq Natasha Messenger Traversing Hackerspace Fleet of the Ageless Passerby of Wandering Cloud

Longevous Disciple

Broken Keel

Sprightly Vonwacq Lynx Longevous Disciple / Passerby of Wandering Cloud Fleet of the Ageless Broken Keel

Best Relics for characters on the Nihility path

Every Nihility recruit is extremely different from the rest, so the best Relics for these characters will vary most of all. But you’ll generally be focusing on areas like effect hit rate, debuffing, general attack, and elemental abilities.

Nihility characters are debuffers who make the enemy weaker. Image via miHoYo

Character Best Relics Best Planar Ornaments Other options Kafka Band of Sizzling Thunder Space Sealing Station / Rutilant Arena Musketeer of Wild Wheat

Messenger Traversing Hackerspace

Fleet of the Ageless

Inert Salsotto Silver Wolf Genius of Brilliant Stars Pan-Galactic Commercial Enterprise Musketeer of Wild Wheat

Thief of Shooting Meteor

Fleet of the Ageless

Space Sealing Station Welt Wastelander of Banditry Desert Pan-Galactic Commercial Enterprise Musketeer of Wild Wheat

Rutilant Arena

Fleet of the Ageless

Space Sealing Station Luka Champion of Streetwise Boxing Pan-Galactic Commercial Enterprise Musketeer of Wild Wheat

Thief of Shooting Meteor

Space Sealing Station

Inert Salsotto Pela Musketeer of Wild Wheat Pan-Galactic Commercial Enterprise Thief of Shooting Meteor

Fleet of the Ageless

Space Sealing Station Sampo Eagle of Twilight Line / Musketeer of Wild Wheat Pan-Galactic Commercial Enterprise Space Sealing Station

