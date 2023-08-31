Best Relics for each character in Honkai: Star Rail

Equip every recruit with the best Relics possible.

A group of characters standing next to the Honkai: Star Rail logo.
Every playable character in Honkai: Star Rail possesses their own unique abilities that become more powerful as you work to improve their statistics. One of the most important ways to enhance a character’s abilities is to equip them with Relics.

There are many different Relic sets available in Honkai: Star Rail and the list consistently grows with each new update, so it can be tough to figure out which ones to give each recruit. Here is a breakdown of the best options for each playable character, which will be updated as new Relics and recruits join the game.

Best Relics for every Honkai: Star Rail character

The best relics for each Honkai: Star Rail character will mostly vary depending on what path they are part of. There are also many ways to build each recruit, so you’ll find both the ultimate best choices and some other options for both the main Relics and the Planar Ornaments listed here, too.

Best Relics for characters on the Destruction path

Generally, the best Relics for Destruction characters are a combination of two different two-piece sets. The first set should build their specific elemental damage and the second should raise attack since characters who are part of this path are overall tanky damage dealers. Building critical rate and critical damage is important too, whether it be through the main Relics or the additional Planar Ornaments.

Blade holding a sword and looking back over his shoulder.
CharacterBest RelicsBest Planar OrnamentsOther options
BladeLongevous Disciple / Eagle of Twilight LineRutilant ArenaMusketeer of Wild Wheat
Celestial Differentiator
Inert Salsotto
Dan Heng Imbibitor LunaeWastelander of Banditry Desert / Musketeer of Wild WheatRutilant ArenaCelestial Differentiator
Inert Salsotto
Space Sealing Station
ClaraChampion of Streetwise BoxingInert SalsottoLongevous Disciple
Musketeer of Wild Wheat
Space Sealing Station
ArlanBand of Sizzling ThunderRutilant ArenaMusketeer of Wild Wheat
Space Sealing Station
HookFiresmith of Lava-ForgingRutilant ArenaMusketeer of Wild Wheat
Space Sealing Station
TrailblazerChampion of Streetwise BoxingRutilant ArenaMusketeer of Wild Wheat
Space Sealing Station

Best Relics for characters on the Preservation path

Characters who are a part of the Preservation path will shine best when they have Relics that build their defensive and support abilities. This primarily means building defense and health points.

Gepard standing defensively alongside knights.
CharacterBest RelicsBest Planar OrnamentsOther options
GepardKnight of Purity PalaceBelobog of the ArchitectsGuard of Wuthering Snow
Fu XuanLongevous DiscipleBroken KeelFleet of the Ageless
March 7thKnight of Purity PalaceFleet of the AgelessBelobog of the Architects
Sprightly Vonwacq
TrailblazerKnight of Purity PalaceBroken KeelGuard of Wuthering Snow
Fleet of the Ageless
Belobog of the Architects

Best Relics for characters on the Hunt path

The best Relics for the Hunt recruits are those that raise their single target damage abilities, which means enhancing their attack and individual elemental powers.

Seele jumping into the air with her scythe and butterfly wings behind her.
CharacterBest RelicsBest Planar OrnamentsOther options
SeeleGenius of Brilliant StarsRutilant Arena / Space Sealing StationMusketeer of Wild Wheat
YanqingHunter of Glacial ForestSpace Sealing StationMusketeer of Wild Wheat
Talia: Kingdom of Banditry
Dan HengEagle of Twilight LineSpace Sealing StationMusketeer of Wild Wheat
Rutilant Arena
Inert Salsotto
SushangChampion of Streetwise BoxingSpace Sealing StationMusketeer of Wild Wheat
Rutilant Arena

Best Relics for characters on the Erudition path

Those who are a part of the Erudition path need Relics that build their general attack and damage output. This generally means that the best Relics for them build their unique elemental skills and their overall attack to increase their damage output.

Jing Yuan using his Ultimate move and floating in front of Lightning Lord.
CharacterBest RelicsBest Planar OrnamentsOther options
Jing YuanBand of Sizzling ThunderInert SalsottoMusketeer of Wild Wheat
Space Sealing Station
HimekoFiresmith of Lava-ForgingInert SalsottoMusketeer of Wild Wheat
Space Sealing Station
ServalBand of Sizzling ThunderSpace Sealing StationMusketeer of Wild Wheat
Celestial Differentiator
QingqueGenius of Brilliant StarsRutilant ArenaMusketeer of Wild Wheat
Space Sealing Station
Celestial Differentiator
HertaHunter of Glacial ForestInert SalsottoMusketeer of Wild Wheat
Space Sealing Station

Best Relics for characters on the Harmony path

Characters who are avpart of the Harmony path need their buffing support abilities enhanced. This looks very different for each Harmony recruit, but the best Relics for them include increases to areas like speed and general buffs that apply to the entire party.

Bronya delivering a speech.
CharacterBest RelicsBest Planar OrnamentsOther options
BronyaMessenger Traversing HackerspaceBroken KeelMusketeer of Wild Wheat
Eagle of Twilight Line
Fleet of the Ageless
TingyunMessenger Traversing HackerspaceBroken KeelMusketeer of Wild Wheat
Fleet of the Ageless
Space Sealing Station
Sprightly Vonwacq
YukongWastelander of Banditry DesertFleet of the AgelessMusketeer of Wild Wheat
Sprightly Vonwacq
Inert Salsotto
Space Sealing Station
AstaMessenger Traversing HackerspaceFleet of the AgelessThief of Shooting Meteor
Musketeer of Wild Wheat
Sprightly Vonwacq
Broken Keel

Best Relics for characters on the Abundance path

Since Abundance characters are highly dedicated to healing, the best Relics for them are those that build their health points and outgoing healing.

Bailu stopping suddenly and looking to the side in surprise.
CharacterBest RelicsBest Planar OrnamentsOther options
LuochaPasserby of Wandering CloudFleet of the AgelessWastelander of Banditry Desert
Longevous Disciple
Musketeer of Wild Wheat
Space Sealing Station
Sprightly Vonwacq
BailuMessenger Traversing Hackerspace / Passerby of Wandering CloudFleet of the AgelessLongevous Disciple
Broken Keel
Sprightly Vonwacq
NatashaMessenger Traversing HackerspaceFleet of the AgelessPasserby of Wandering Cloud
Longevous Disciple
Broken Keel
Sprightly Vonwacq
LynxLongevous Disciple / Passerby of Wandering CloudFleet of the AgelessBroken Keel

Best Relics for characters on the Nihility path

Every Nihility recruit is extremely different from the rest, so the best Relics for these characters will vary most of all. But you’ll generally be focusing on areas like effect hit rate, debuffing, general attack, and elemental abilities.

Kafka smiling and raising her hand while pointing her finger slightly.
CharacterBest RelicsBest Planar OrnamentsOther options
KafkaBand of Sizzling ThunderSpace Sealing Station / Rutilant ArenaMusketeer of Wild Wheat
Messenger Traversing Hackerspace
Fleet of the Ageless
Inert Salsotto
Silver WolfGenius of Brilliant StarsPan-Galactic Commercial EnterpriseMusketeer of Wild Wheat
Thief of Shooting Meteor
Fleet of the Ageless
Space Sealing Station
WeltWastelander of Banditry DesertPan-Galactic Commercial EnterpriseMusketeer of Wild Wheat
Rutilant Arena
Fleet of the Ageless
Space Sealing Station
LukaChampion of Streetwise BoxingPan-Galactic Commercial EnterpriseMusketeer of Wild Wheat
Thief of Shooting Meteor
Space Sealing Station
Inert Salsotto
PelaMusketeer of Wild WheatPan-Galactic Commercial EnterpriseThief of Shooting Meteor
Fleet of the Ageless
Space Sealing Station
SampoEagle of Twilight Line / Musketeer of Wild WheatPan-Galactic Commercial EnterpriseSpace Sealing Station
