Players will finally be able to recruit another five-star Imaginary character, as Luocha makes his way into Honkai: Star Rail as a playable recruit. If you’re looking to add the Abundance character to your roster and use his healing skillset to last through any battle, then you’ll need to equip him with the best Relics available.

Since Honkai: Star Rail is still a fairly new release, Luocha is likely a popular recruit among players who have yet to obtain any of the games featured five-star forces. Those who have progressed through most of the playable story that the game launched with also got a chance to test Luocha out, which likely resulted in many players deciding they want to add him to their roster for real when he finally becomes recruitable.

Luocha is the second five-star Imaginary character to join the game. Screenshot via Dot Esports

The debut run of Luocha’s banner will occur in the second half of the Version 1.1 update, which is Honkai: Star Rail’s first update since the game launched on April 23. His “Laic Pursuit” featured banner will be available for players to pull from starting on June 28 and will run until July 18.

Relics are a crucial and critical aspect of character building in Honkai: Star Rail, but since there are lots of powerful Relics to choose from, figuring out which ones are best for Luocha can be a tough task. Luckily, there are only a handful of sets that will truly help him shine, which will make the Relic gathering process much easier for Trailblazers who recruit him.

What are the best Relics for Luocha in Honkai: Star Rail?

For Luocha’s main four-piece Relic set, there are currently only two viable options. Based on my experience with Genshin Impact, another game by miHoYo, it is highly likely that more Relics will be released in the future.

Honkai: Star Rail has so far followed in Genshin’s footsteps with how most of the game’s functionality works, which means as new updates occur, so too are more Relics likely to be slowly added. If new viable Relics for Luocha surface, those Relics will be added here.

For now, players can either choose to equip one of two full four-piece sets or mix and match between them with a two-piece set of both for Luocha’s main four-piece Relic slots.

Passerby of Wandering Cloud Rarity: Two-star, three-star, four-star, or five-star Two-piece effect: Raises the equipping character’s outgoing healing by 10 percent. Four-piece effect: At the start of a battle, the Passerby of Wandering Cloud set immediately restores one skill point. Location: Cavern of Corrosion, Echo of War, Treasures, and Synthesizing Relics



Since Luocha’s strength is his healing skillset, this set is a strong option for him. The two-piece set is the truly powerful part while the four-piece set is helpful, but generally not the best choice overall for him. Because of this, players may want to consider only using the two-piece of the Passerby of Wandering Cloud set alongside the other option.

Wastelander of Banditry Desert Rarity: Two-star, three-star, four-star, or five-star Two-piece effect: Raises the equipping character’s Imaginary damage by 10 percent. Four-piece effect: When hitting debuffed enemies, the equipping character’s critical rate is increased by 10 percent. If the targeted enemy is also imprisoned, then critical damage is raised by 20 percent. Location: Cavern of Corrosion, Echo of War, Treasures, and Synthesizing Relics



Even though Luocha is not a damage-focused character, raising his Imaginary damage capabilities is still a powerful choice, which is why players may want to consider the Wastelander of Banditry Desert Relic set. Generally, the four-piece set isn’t a great choice for him unless you have a powerful debuffer like Silver Wolf on the team with him, but the two-piece set pairs extremely well with the two-piece Passerby of Wandering Cloud set.

Luocha always has a mysterious occupied coffin at his side. Screenshot via Dot Esports

What are the best Planar Ornaments for Luocha in Honkai: Star Rail?

Planer Ornaments fall under the larger Relic category, but work a bit differently since they are only available in two-piece sets obtainable through Herta’s Simulated Universe. Players aren’t able to mix and match between these sets since there are only two slots that can be equipped with Planer Ornaments for each character, but luckily the two-piece sets still grant immensely powerful buffs.

Fleet of the Ageless Rarity: Two-star, three-star, four-star, or five-star Two-piece effect: Raises the equipping character’s maximum health points by 12 percent. When the wearer’s speed reaches 120 or higher, they then raise all their allies’ attack by eight percent. Location: Simulated Universe and Synthesizing Relics



When you’re building a healer like Luocha, you always want to grant them ample health points so they’ll always be around to heal your team. In Genshin, many healers scale off of health points which makes building their health an easy priority to manage, but Luocha is a bit more complex since he scales off of attack.

While it might be difficult to build Luocha’s health points elsewhere because of this, players can use the two-piece Fleet of the Ageless set to guarantee a powerful increase in his health points.

Space Sealing Station Rarity: Two-star, three-star, four-star, or five-star Two-piece effect: Increases the equipping character’s attack by 12 percent. Once the equipping character’s speed reaches 120 or higher, their attack will then be raised by another 12 percent. Location: Simulated Universe and Synthesizing Relics



Since Luocha’s attack is crucial for the scaling of his various skills and abilities, equipping the Space Sealing Station set is also a powerful choice for the Abundance character. Raising Luocha’s attack will increase just about all of his skills which will result in him becoming a more powerful healer and damage dealer, so it’s a win all around.

Those on the Abundance path provide powerful support for the team and Luocha excels at this. Image via miHoYo

While Luocha is a powerful character, pulling for characters in Honkai: Star Rail is quite costly. Because of this, most players will have to choose between trying to obtain him or the five-star Quantum character Silver Wolf, who will be available for the earlier half of the Version 1.1 update.

Deciding whether to pull for Silver Wolf or Luocha is no easy task, but luckily both are powerful support units sure to enhance any team lineup they join. It’s likely going to be a while before they become obtainable again once their banners end, so if you are hoping to add either character to your roster then you’ll want to pull for them as soon as possible during their debut banner run.

