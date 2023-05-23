Best Silver Wolf builds and skills in Honkai: Star Rail

Honkai: Star Rail’s resident genius hacker and the same character who helped Kafka awaken the Trailblazer in the opening scene of the game is Silver Wolf, a five-star Quantum character who walks The Nihility path.

Silver Wolf is a powerful force capable of applying impressive debuffs and dishing out solid damage, but players will only experience her full potential when she is equipped with the best build possible.

Players will find immense success with Silver Wolf on their team as she hacks her way through the enemy’s defenses and exposes weakness for players to then strike down on. She is an overall impressive recruit with a nice balance between debuffing and damage-dealing abilities, so Trailblazers who want to use her will need to study her skills carefully to construct the best build possible for her.

Silver Wolf’s skills in Honkai: Star Rail

Successfully obtaining a featured five-star recruit is always one of the most exciting parts of Honkai: Star Rail, but it’s also only the beginning as players will then need to get to work building their new recruit up. Silver Wolf starts with decent abilities, but all of her skills will become more powerful over time as Trailblazers ascend her.

All of Silver Wolf’s abilities start at a lower percentage and are raised over time, so both the lowest number and the highest number for each skill are presented here so players can see the difference ascending will make.

Like every Honkai: Star Rail recruit, Silver Wolf has five unique skills players can use.

“System Warning” basic attack: Deals Quantum damage equal to 50 percent to 130 percent of Silver Wolf’s attack against the targeted foe. This attack also has a 65 percent base chance of applying a Bug to the target for three turns.

Deals Quantum damage equal to 50 percent to 130 percent of Silver Wolf’s attack against the targeted foe. This attack also has a 65 percent base chance of applying a Bug to the target for three turns. “Allow Changes?” skill: Deals Quantum damage equal to 98 percent to 245 percent of Silver Wolf’s attack against the targeted enemy. It also has a 75 percent to 90 percent base chance of applying a Weakness based on one of Silver Wolf’s allies to the targeted foe for three turns. This ability will reduce the targeted foe’s damage resistance to the weakness type by 20 percent.

Deals Quantum damage equal to 98 percent to 245 percent of Silver Wolf’s attack against the targeted enemy. It also has a 75 percent to 90 percent base chance of applying a Weakness based on one of Silver Wolf’s allies to the targeted foe for three turns. This ability will reduce the targeted foe’s damage resistance to the weakness type by 20 percent. “User Banned” Ultimate: Deals 228 percent to 456 percent of Silver Wolf’s attack as Quantum damage against the targeted enemy plus a 100 percent base chance to apply Entanglement. It also has an 85 percent to 107.5 percent chance of decreasing the target’s defense by 36 percent to 49.5 percent for three turns.

Deals 228 percent to 456 percent of Silver Wolf’s attack as Quantum damage against the targeted enemy plus a 100 percent base chance to apply Entanglement. It also has an 85 percent to 107.5 percent chance of decreasing the target’s defense by 36 percent to 49.5 percent for three turns. “Awaiting System Response…” talent: Activates Entanglement and has a 60 percent to 75 percent base chance of placing a bug on the targeted foe. There are three types of bugs she may place: Attack bug: Decreases the target’s attack by five percent to 12.5 percent. Defense bug: Decreases the target’s defense by four percent to 10 percent. Speed bug: Decreases the target’s speed by three percent to 7.5 percent.

Activates Entanglement and has a 60 percent to 75 percent base chance of placing a bug on the targeted foe. There are three types of bugs she may place: “Force Quit Program” technique: Initiates an immediate attack on the enemy. Upon entering battle, this effect completely ignores weakness types and fully depletes the toughness of all enemies. When a targeted enemy’s weakness is completely broken, this effect then activates Entanglement.

Since Silver Wolf has not yet been officially released, there is a chance the exact statistics of her skills could change before she debuts and all changes will be reflected here. But since players already got to fully test her out in the opening sequence of Honkai: Star Rail, it is unlikely any drastic changes will occur.

Silver Wolf’s Ascension materials in Honkai: Star Rail

Across all of Silver Wolf’s Ascension levels, players will need to gather:

300,000 Credits

Five Ancient Parts

15 Ancient Spindles

65 Void Cast Iron

15 Ancient Engine

Silver Wolf’s Trace materials in Honkai: Star Rail

To fully raise all of Silver Wolf’s Traces, players will need a total of:

3,000,000 Credits

18 Obsidian of Dread

41 Ancient Part

69 Obsidian of Desolation

56 Ancient Spindle

139 Obsidian of Obsession

58 Ancient Engine

12 Destroyer’s Final Road

Eight Tracks of Destiny

Silver Wolf’s best build in Honkai: Star Rail

Overall, players will want to prioritize Silver Wolf’s debuffing abilities and her damage output when building her in Honkai: Star Rail. Her powerful debuffing skillset is certainly the top priority, but the impressive Quantum damage she is capable of dishing out also means players should ensure she has decent statistics in this area too for when they want her to use these abilities.

Best Light Cones for Silver Wolf in Honkai: Star Rail

There are quite a few powerful options players can choose between when deciding what the best Light Cone to equip Silver Wolf with is. It’s going to depend on how players build her, but generally, Trailblazers should be looking for a Light Cone that will amplify her debuff-centric skillset.

The best Light Cones players can equip Silver Wolf with are as follows.

Incessant Rain Rarity: Five-star Path: The Nihility “Mirage of Reality” Ability: Each time the equipping recruit begins their turn, there is a 100 percent base chance a random enemy will have an Aether Code placed on them. When the enemy is later affected by Break, the code immediately self destruct and deals damage equal to 80 percent of the equipping character’s attack. When attacking an opponent that has three or more debuffs present, this Light Cone deals extra damage equal to 40 percent of the wearer’s attack.

In the Name of the World Rarity: Five-star Path: The Nihility “Inheritor” Ability: Raises the damage the equipping character deals against debuffed foes by 24 percent. When the equipping character casts their skill, the effect hit rate for this specific attack is raised by 18 percent and attack is increased by 24 percent.

Good Night and Sleep Well Rarity: Four-star Path: The Nihility “Toiler” Ability: For each debuff the targeted foe has, the damage dealt by the equipping character is raised by 12 percent. This can stack up to three times and also applies to damage over time.

Resolution Shines As Pearls of Sweat Rarity: Four-star Path: The Nihility “Glance Back” Ability: When the equipping recruit strikes a foe and if the targeted foe is not already Ensnared, there is a 60 percent base chance to Ensnare the targeted enemy. This Ensnared foe will then have their defense decreased by 12 percent for one turn.

We Will Meet Again Rarity: Four-star Path: The Nihility “A Discourse in Arms” Ability: After the equipping character has used a skill or basic attack, they then deal additional damage equal to 48 percent of their attack against a random enemy that has already been attacked.



Best Relics for Silver Wolf in Honkai: Star Rail

Players can choose to equip Silver Wolf with a full four-piece Relic set or mix and match between two sets for powerful results. Currently, there are two regular Relic sets and two Planar Ornament sets that are among the best Relics for Silver Wolf, but this list may expand in the future as more Relics are added.

Genius of Brilliant Stars Rarity: Two-star, three-star, four-star, or five-star Two-piece effect: Raises the equipping character’s Quantum damage by 10 percent. Four-piece effect: When the equipping character deals damage against an opponent, they ignore 10 percent of the target’s defense. If the targeted foe has Quantum weakness, then the equipping character ignores an additional 10 percent of their defense. Location: Cavern of Corrosion, Echo of War, Treasures, and Synthesizing Relics

Space Sealing Station Rarity: Two-star, three-star, four-star, or five-star Two-piece effect: Raises the equipping character’s attack by 12 percent. When the equipping character’s speed reaches 120 or higher, their attack is then further raised by another 12 percent. Location: Simulated Universe and Synthesizing Relics



Pan-Galactic Commercial Enterprise Rarity: Two-star, three-star, four-star, or five-star Two-piece effect: Raises the equipping character’s effect hit rate by 10 percent and raises their attack by 25 percent of effect hit rate for up to 25 percent. Location: Simulated Universe and Synthesizing Relics

Musketeer of Wild Wheat Rarity: Two-star, three-star, four-star, or five-star Two-piece effect: Raises attack by 10 percent. Four-piece effect: Raises the equipping character’s speed by six percent and their basic attack damage by 10 percent. Location: Cavern of Corrosion, Echo of War, Treasures, and Synthesizing Relics



