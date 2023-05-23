Best teams for Silver Wolf in Honkai: Star Rail

One of the first characters players got to test out upon beginning their Honkai: Star Rail journey is Silver Wolf, a Quantum character who walks The Nihility path.

Players only got to test her for a brief period of time, but luckily she’s set to return for players to recruit in the Version 1.1 update so Trailblazers will want to get to work preparing the best team possible to pair her with.

Silver Wolf is a technology genius, a Stellaron Hunter, and seems to be close allies with Kafka, the five-star Lighting character who is currently one of the main antagonists within the game. Kafka and Silver Wolf are the ones who originally woke players up when they began their Honkai: Star Rail journey as the Trailblazer.

The Quantum character packs a powerful debuffing skillset that exploits enemies’ weaknesses and helps to incapacitate foes so her allies can make quick work of them. She is a powerful unit capable of dealing solid damage even though her abilities are primarily focused on applying debuffs.

If you’re planning on adding Silver Wolf to your roster, ensuring you have a solid team capable of completing her abilities is crucial for success.

The best Silver Wolf team in Honkai: Star Rail

The general best lineup for a Honkai: Star Rail team will vary depending on the characters who are included since some characters are able to function in a few different roles, but the overall best team for Silver Wolf should have:

A primary damage dealer, or DPS, who excels at quickly dishing out damage on the battlefield.

Silver Wolf, who acts as a powerful debuffing unit and secondary damage dealer.

A support unit of some kind. This can be any kind of unit like a healer, buffer, or shielder, and will entirely depend on how the rest of the team looks.

A fourth unit who is chosen based on the skillsets of the other three team members. This character might be another damage dealer or another support unit.

Best Silver Wolf team compositions in Honkai: Star Rail

The roster of playable characters in Honkai: Star Rail is always growing just like the playable recruits in Genshin Impact.

This means the best characters to pair with Silver Wolf will likely change and evolve as the game does, but for now, the best characters players can pair with her are as follows.

Seele Rarity: Five-star Element: Quantum Path: The Hunt

Bailu Rarity: Five-star Element: Lightning Path: The Abundance

Jing Yuan Rarity: Five-star Element: Lightning Path: The Erudition

Kafka Rarity: Five-star Element: Lightning Path: The Nihility

Bronya Rarity: Five-star Element: Wind Path: The Harmony

Yanqing Rarity: Five-star Element: Ice Path: The Hunt

Himeko Rarity: Five-star Element: Fire Path: The Erudition

Tingyun Rarity: Four-star Element: Lightning Path: The Harmony

Dan Heng Rarity: Four-star Element: Wind Path: The Hunt

March 7th Rarity: Four-star Element: Ice Path: The Preservation

Natasha Rarity: Four-star Element: Physical Path: The Abundance

Asta Rarity: Four-star Element: Fire Path: The Harmony



With these characters, here are five of the strongest Silver Wolf team lineups players can create.

1) Silver Wolf, Jing Yuan, Bronya, Bailu

This team is an absolute powerhouse lineup packed with four incredible five-star units. In this team, Jing Yuan is the main damage dealer raining down brutal damage everywhere he goes with Silver Wolf backing him up by acting as a secondary damage dealer and debuffing unit. Since she’s part of The Nihility path, Silver Wolf is mostly a support character, but she is also capable of dishing out surprisingly high amounts of damage.

Bronya works as another support unit for the team and applies powerful buffs to the time whilst Silver Wolf debuffs enemies. Together, they are a powerful duo since Silver Wolf exposes enemies’ weaknesses while Bronya makes your team stronger than ever.

The last member of this lineup is Bailu who is a shielding support unit. Her role is all about keeping the team healthy through any battle and she excels at it thanks to her unmatched healing skillset.

2) Silver Wolf, Himeko, Kafka, and Bailu

Although this is one of the most powerful lineups players can create, it isn’t actually doable just yet. Kafka is not yet a playable unit, but Honkai: Star Rail leaks have suggested she will be making her debut in the Version 1.2 update.

Once both Silver Wolf and Kafka are available, players will then be able to craft this powerful composition. Trailblazers previously got to experience how powerful Silver Wolf and Kafka are together during the prologue of Honkai: Star Rail so they might recall how well they work as a duo.

In this lineup, Himeko is the main damage dealer with Silver Wolf and Kafka acting as debuffers and supporting units backing her up. Although they are both part of The Nihility path, Silver Wolf and Kafka make solid damage dealers and will function well as both debuffers and secondary damage dealers backing Himeko up.

Bailu is once again a powerful healing force that will ensure the team stays healthy. She can be substituted with the four-star character Natasha if needed, but the healing effects won’t be quite as powerful.

3) Silver Wolf, Seele, Bailu, and Tingyun

Honkai: Star Rail’s first-ever featured recruit Seele is another powerful ally for Silver Wolf. Seele works as the DPS on this team with Silver Wolf once again shining as a debuffer and secondary damage-dealing force.

Bailu acts in her usual healing role with Tingyun joining the mix as an all-around versatile support unit. Tingyun is part of The Harmony path which means she packs a powerful buffing skillset and is the best buffer for players to use until they are able to unlock Bronya.

4) Silver Wolf, Dan Heng, Asta, and Natasha

If you’re looking for a more free-to-play friendly team composition, this one will grant powerful results even though Silver Wolf will be the only five-star recruit on it. Dan Heng isn’t the most powerful damage dealer around, but he is a solid four-star who players can have join Silver Wolf in battle for solid results.

Asta is another character players can choose for the buffer role on the team although she’s not quite as impressive as Tongyun and is much less impressive than Bronya. If you have either of them, it’s worth using them instead, but if you don’t, Asta is a reliable option.

Natasha is currently the only four-star healing unit and the only healer outside of Baliu, so she’s an excellent recruit to have. She provides reliable healing, but if you have Bailu then she can fulfill this team slot instead.

5) Silver Wolf, Yanqing, Tingyun, and March 7th

For an even 50/50 split between five-star units and four-star recruits, this lineup is a great option for Silver Wolf. The other five-star on this team is Yanqing, who is a standard five-star character that can be directly chosen by players once they reach 300 pulls.

Yanqing is a powerful and reliable primary damage dealer who works well alongside Silver Wolf. Tingyun performs as she usually does as a buffer within this team while March 7th works as a solid shielding unit. The elements these characters wield also perform quite well together.

