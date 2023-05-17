MiHoYo’s games are widely adored for many reasons, but perhaps the most common one is the beloved unique characters the developers carefully craft. Honkai: Star Rail is miHoYo’s latest success and features a wide array of iconic characters Trailblazers might want to know everything about, including their ages and heights.

Every Honkai: Star Rail character is composed of unique traits including their personalities, their overall look, the path they are a part of, their star rarity, and the element they have control over. MiHoYo has mastered the art of crafting characters that dedicated players can’t help but want to unlock and learn more about.

Whether you want to learn about the various characters for the sake of understanding the overall world in Honkai: Star Rail better or are simply eager to take in all there is to know about every recruit, figuring out characters’ heights and ages isn’t an easy task, since miHoYo rarely provides players with solid information on both topics. Luckily for fans, there are a few factors players can take into account to achieve a general idea of all Honkai: Star Rail character ages and heights.

All character information in Honkai: Star Rail

Although ages and heights are never specified by miHoYo themselves, players can still obtain a solid idea of both based on how characters appear, information shared through dialogue, and how the developer’s character system worked in Genshin Impact.

Based on these factors, drawing a rough estimate of every playable character’s age and height is possible. There’s still no definitive information for the specific ages and heights, but a breakdown of the various ranges each character falls within is as follows.

Age Child: Around nine to 16 years old. Teenager: Around 17 to 20 years old. Young adult: Around 21 to 27 years old. Adult: Around 28 to 35 years old.

Height Very short: 4’2 to 4’8 Short: 4’9 to 5’1 Average: 5’2 to 5’4 Tall: 5’5 and up



With this information in mind, here is a breakdown of every recruitable character so far in Honkai: Star Rail. The roster of playable characters will continuously expand just as it does in Genshin, so all future recruits will be added here once they are officially unveiled by miHoYo.

Character Age Height Element Path Rarity Arlan Teenager Short Lightning The Destruction Four-star Asta Teenager Short Fire The Harmony Four-star Bailu Young adult Very short Lightning The Abundance Five-star Blade Young adult Tall Wind The Destruction Five-star Bronya Young adult Tall Wind The Harmony Five-star Clara Child Short Physical The Destruction Five-star Dan Heng Young adult Tall Wind The Hunt Four-star Fu Xuan Young adult Average Quantum The Preservation Five-star Gepard Young adult Tall Ice The Preservation Five-star Herta Young adult Short Ice The Erudition Four-star Himeko Adult Tall Fire The Erudition Five-star Hook Child Very short Fire The Destruction Four-star Jing Yuan Adult Tall Lightning The Erudition Five-star Kafka Adult Tall Lightning The Nihility Five-star Luocha Adult Tall Imaginary The Abundance Five-star March 7th Young adult Average Ice The Preservation Four-star Natasha Adult Average Physical The Abundance Four-star Pela Young adult Average Ice The Nihility Four-star Qingque Young adult Average Quantum The Erudition Four-star Sampo Young adult Average Wind The Nihility Four-star Seele Young adult Average Quantum The Hunt Five-star Serval Adult Tall Lightning The Erudition Four-star Silver Wolf Young adult Average Quantum The Nihility Five-star Sushang Young adult Average Physical The Hunt Four-star Tingyun Young adult Average Lightning The Harmony Four-star Trailblazer Young adult Average Physical, Fire The Destruction, The Preservation Five-star Welt Adult Tall Imaginary The Nihility Five-star Yanqing Teenager Short Ice The Hunt Five-star Yukong Adult Tall Imaginary The Harmony Four-star

While every character technically falls into the specified categories for age and height, there are a few weird exceptions to keep in mind.

The Trailblazer is a unique exception among the playable character roster, as they appear to be a young adult yet have canonically only been alive since Kafka activated them during the prologue. This means their age is technically less than a year, even though they appear to be much older.

Herta is a puppet appearing in a young adult body that models her younger self, so she is probably an adult or at least many years older than she appears.

Bailu is the High Elder of the Vidyadhara and mentions to players when they first meet her that she ages differently. This means her age is difficult to determine too, as she appears to be a child but makes it very clear she isn’t, so she’s likely somewhere around young adult to adult age even though she appears to be much younger.

In the event that miHoYo officially reveals any playable character’s age and height, that information will be updated here. But if Honkai: Star Rail continues to be similar to Genshin as it has been so far, then it is highly probable players will only ever be able to make rough estimates of these statistics.

