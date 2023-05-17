All Honkai: Star Rail character ages and heights

Learn all there is to know about every recruit.

Image via miHoYo

MiHoYo’s games are widely adored for many reasons, but perhaps the most common one is the beloved unique characters the developers carefully craft. Honkai: Star Rail is miHoYo’s latest success and features a wide array of iconic characters Trailblazers might want to know everything about, including their ages and heights.

Every Honkai: Star Rail character is composed of unique traits including their personalities, their overall look, the path they are a part of, their star rarity, and the element they have control over. MiHoYo has mastered the art of crafting characters that dedicated players can’t help but want to unlock and learn more about.

Screenshot by Dot Esports via miHoYo

Related: Best Light Cones for each character in Honkai: Star Rail

Whether you want to learn about the various characters for the sake of understanding the overall world in Honkai: Star Rail better or are simply eager to take in all there is to know about every recruit, figuring out characters’ heights and ages isn’t an easy task, since miHoYo rarely provides players with solid information on both topics. Luckily for fans, there are a few factors players can take into account to achieve a general idea of all Honkai: Star Rail character ages and heights.

All character information in Honkai: Star Rail

Although ages and heights are never specified by miHoYo themselves, players can still obtain a solid idea of both based on how characters appear, information shared through dialogue, and how the developer’s character system worked in Genshin Impact.

Based on these factors, drawing a rough estimate of every playable character’s age and height is possible. There’s still no definitive information for the specific ages and heights, but a breakdown of the various ranges each character falls within is as follows.

  • Age
    • Child: Around nine to 16 years old.
    • Teenager: Around 17 to 20 years old.
    • Young adult: Around 21 to 27 years old.
    • Adult: Around 28 to 35 years old.
  • Height
    • Very short: 4’2 to 4’8
    • Short: 4’9 to 5’1
    • Average: 5’2 to 5’4
    • Tall: 5’5 and up
Image via miHoYo

With this information in mind, here is a breakdown of every recruitable character so far in Honkai: Star Rail. The roster of playable characters will continuously expand just as it does in Genshin, so all future recruits will be added here once they are officially unveiled by miHoYo.

CharacterAgeHeightElementPathRarity
ArlanTeenagerShortLightningThe DestructionFour-star
AstaTeenagerShortFireThe HarmonyFour-star
BailuYoung adultVery shortLightningThe AbundanceFive-star
BladeYoung adultTallWindThe DestructionFive-star
BronyaYoung adultTallWindThe HarmonyFive-star
ClaraChildShortPhysical The DestructionFive-star
Dan HengYoung adultTallWindThe HuntFour-star
Fu XuanYoung adultAverageQuantumThe PreservationFive-star
GepardYoung adultTallIceThe PreservationFive-star
HertaYoung adultShortIceThe EruditionFour-star
HimekoAdultTallFireThe EruditionFive-star
HookChildVery shortFireThe DestructionFour-star
Jing YuanAdultTallLightningThe EruditionFive-star
KafkaAdultTallLightningThe NihilityFive-star
LuochaAdultTallImaginaryThe Abundance Five-star
March 7thYoung adultAverageIceThe PreservationFour-star
NatashaAdultAveragePhysical The AbundanceFour-star
PelaYoung adultAverageIceThe Nihility Four-star
QingqueYoung adultAverageQuantumThe EruditionFour-star
SampoYoung adultAverageWindThe Nihility Four-star
SeeleYoung adultAverageQuantumThe HuntFive-star
ServalAdultTallLightningThe EruditionFour-star
Silver WolfYoung adultAverageQuantumThe Nihility Five-star
SushangYoung adultAveragePhysical The HuntFour-star
TingyunYoung adultAverageLightningThe HarmonyFour-star
TrailblazerYoung adultAveragePhysical, FireThe Destruction, The PreservationFive-star
Welt AdultTallImaginaryThe Nihility Five-star
Yanqing TeenagerShortIceThe HuntFive-star
YukongAdultTallImaginaryThe HarmonyFour-star

While every character technically falls into the specified categories for age and height, there are a few weird exceptions to keep in mind.

  • The Trailblazer is a unique exception among the playable character roster, as they appear to be a young adult yet have canonically only been alive since Kafka activated them during the prologue. This means their age is technically less than a year, even though they appear to be much older.
  • Herta is a puppet appearing in a young adult body that models her younger self, so she is probably an adult or at least many years older than she appears.
  • Bailu is the High Elder of the Vidyadhara and mentions to players when they first meet her that she ages differently. This means her age is difficult to determine too, as she appears to be a child but makes it very clear she isn’t, so she’s likely somewhere around young adult to adult age even though she appears to be much younger.

In the event that miHoYo officially reveals any playable character’s age and height, that information will be updated here. But if Honkai: Star Rail continues to be similar to Genshin as it has been so far, then it is highly probable players will only ever be able to make rough estimates of these statistics.

We gathered this information by playing Honkai Star Rail Version 1.0 “The Rail Unto the Stars” on PC.

About the author

Kacee Fay

Staff Writer at Dot Esports primarily covering Minecraft, Genshin Impact, MC Championship (MCC), Disney Dreamlight Valley, general gaming, and streaming. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, struggling to keep up with all of the streamers she loves to watch, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.

More Stories by Kacee Fay