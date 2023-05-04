Best Trailblazer builds and skills in Honkai Star Rail

A strong Physical build will be of use in your whole Honkai journey.

As Honkai: Star Rail‘s main protagonist, the Trailblazer is a key character to build up and integrate into your team compositions.

Trailblazer is the first character you unlock and is a valuable asset throughout your journey, especially since you’ll be able to unlock their Eidolons without pulling in Warps or spending tremendous resources.

The Physical Trailblazer is a DPS who follows the Path of Destruction, which means they mostly deal AoE damage instead of mono-target.

Later on, players will be able to unlock a Fire and Preservation version of the Trailblazer, but both versions will be equally viable in Honkai, so it doesn’t mean your Physical one will lose strength beyond that point. Spending your resources on a strong build for the Trailblazer is always a safe bet.

Physical Trailblazer’s skills in Honkai: Star Rail

The Trailblazer’s skills are pretty straightforward since they’re meant to be easily grasped by players who’re just starting out in Honkai. The character is also versatile, dealing mono-target as well as AoE damage in combat.

Keep in mind that the skills included in the list below will see their values change as players upgrade levels, Traces, and Eidolons of the character.

Basic Attack : Deals Physical damage amounting to 60 percent of the character’s Attack to one target.

: Deals Physical damage amounting to 60 percent of the character’s Attack to one target. Skill : Deals AoE Physical damage equal to 87 percent of the Trailblaer’s Attack. It hits one targeted enemy, as well as enemies adjacent to them.

: Deals AoE Physical damage equal to 87 percent of the Trailblaer’s Attack. It hits one targeted enemy, as well as enemies adjacent to them. Ultimate : Enhances either the Basic Attack or Skill of the Trailblazer. They will deal 330 percent of their Attack to one target, or 198 percent of Attack to the targeted enemy and 118 percent of Attack to enemies adjacent to it.

: Enhances either the Basic Attack or Skill of the Trailblazer. They will deal 330 percent of their Attack to one target, or 198 percent of Attack to the targeted enemy and 118 percent of Attack to enemies adjacent to it. Talent : When the Trailblazer Breaks an enemy’s shield, their Attack increases by 14 percent.

: When the Trailblazer Breaks an enemy’s shield, their Attack increases by 14 percent. Technique: Heals allies to 15 percent of their Max HP outside of combat.

The main strength of the Trailblazer lies in their Eidolon upgrades. Rather than pulling duplicates, players will unlock more of them by completing main quests and through various shops. Here are all six of the Physical Trailblazer’s Eidolons:

A Falling Star (A1): When the Trailblazer defeats an enemy using their Ultimate, they regenerate 10 Energy. It’s triggered once per attack max.

(A1): When the Trailblazer defeats an enemy using their Ultimate, they regenerate 10 Energy. It’s triggered once per attack max. An Unwilling Host (A2): Attacking enemies with Physical Weaknesses will give back 5 percent of the Trailblazer’s Attack in healing.

(A2): Attacking enemies with Physical Weaknesses will give back 5 percent of the Trailblazer’s Attack in healing. A Leading Whisper (A3): Upgrades the Skill and Talent.

(A3): Upgrades the Skill and Talent. A Destructing Glance (A4): Increase of Critical Rate by 25 percent when the Trailblazer attacks with Weakness Break.

(A4): Increase of Critical Rate by 25 percent when the Trailblazer attacks with Weakness Break. A Surviving Hope (A5): Upgrades the Ultimate and Basic Attack.

(A5): Upgrades the Ultimate and Basic Attack. A Trailblazing Will (A6): Talent is triggered when an enemy is defeated.

Physical Trailblazer’s best build in Honkai: Star Rail

The Trailblazer’s skillset mainly revolves around his Attack and Critical Rate, which means those are the stats you should prioritize for his build.

Light Cones

Something Irreplaceable

Rarity: Five stars

Five stars Path: Destruction

Destruction Ability: Increases the Trailblazer’s Attack by 24 percent. 24 percent damage increased and HP restored, equal to eight percent of Attack, when they get hit or defeat an enemy. It can only be triggered once per turn.

The Moles Welcome You

Rarity: Four stars

Four stars Path: Destruction

Destruction Ability: One stack of Mischievous is granted when the Trailblazer uses a Basic Attack, Skill, or Ultimate. Each stack increases Attack by 12 percent.

Collapsing Sky

Rarity: Three stars

Three stars Path: Destruction

Destruction Ability: Increases the Trailblazer’s Basic Attack and Skill damage by 40 percent.

Everything that increases the Trailblazer’s Attack will be useful if you don’t have any of those Light Cones.

Relics

You can equip up to four Relics for a while in the game, and it’s recommended to equip only items from the same set to get the bonuses for two and four pieces equipped.

Then, you’ll have access to Planar Ornaments, two other pieces that offer a bonus when from the same set and with random stats. Here are the best ones for the Trailblazer.

Champion of Streetwise Boxing

Rarity: Five stars if possible

Five stars if possible Two-Piece Effect: Physical damage plus 10 percent

Physical damage plus 10 percent Four-Piece Effect: Attack increased by five percent for the rest of the battle when the Trailblazer attacks or is hit. The effect can stack up to five times.

Attack increased by five percent for the rest of the battle when the Trailblazer attacks or is hit. The effect can stack up to five times. Location: Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Jabbing Punch

This Relic set is basically made for the Trailblazer. In addition to increasing Attack, it grants a bonus in Physical damage, which corresponds to the character’s element.

Starter: Thief of Shooting Meteor + Musketeer of Wild Wheat

Rarity: The highest you have available

The highest you have available Two-Piece Effects: Break Effect increased by 16 percent + Attack increased by 12 percent

Break Effect increased by 16 percent + Attack increased by 12 percent Location: Quests, activities

When you’re starting in Honkai, those two sets are among the few you’ll have access to. Without spending too many resources on them, you can still equip them to your Trailblazer.

You can also enhance them with a few levels if you have four-star pieces or above since you’ll still be able to use them on whatever other character later on when you’ll get better sets for the Trailblazer.

Planar Ornaments: Celestial Differentiator

Rarity: Five stars if possible

Five stars if possible Two-Piece Effect: Increases Critical Hit Rate by eight percent. Normal Attack and Skill damage increase by 20 percent if the Trailblazer’s Critical Hit Rate surpasses 80 percent.

Increases Critical Hit Rate by eight percent. Normal Attack and Skill damage increase by 20 percent if the Trailblazer’s Critical Hit Rate surpasses 80 percent. Location: Simulated Universe

At some point in your Honkai progression, you’ll discover another version of the Trailblazer with a whole other set of abilities and strengths. It’s the Fire Trailblazer from the path of Preservation. You’ll be able to switch from both versions as much as you want.