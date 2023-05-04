Best Fire Trailblazer builds and skills in Honkai: Star Rail

There are a lot of characters to play in Honkai: Star Rail but the game’s main protagonist is Trailblazer. If you want to play them as a Fire character to shift your strategy, here is a build you can get to maximize their potential.

You’ll be able to transform your Trailblazer into a Fire character instead of a Physical one by finishing the main campaign for Jarilo-VI and fighting the final boss. Rather than simply changing the Elemental damage they deal, switching from Physical to Fire will change their entire skill set, gaining new abilities and another Path.

This can offer you tremendous versatility if used well, even though you might already have maxed out a few different team compositions by the time when you complete Honkai‘s main quest.

To gain substantial strength throughout your strategies, your Fire Traiblazer will require a strong build. It includes starting from scratch for its Traces and upgrading them, as well as changing the items chosen to gear them up. But first, let’s break down the Fire Trailblazer’s skills.

Fire Trailblazer’s skills in Honkai: Star Rail

Screengrab via Dot Esports

All of Fire Trailblazer’s abilities will change, following the path of Preservation instead of Destruction, switching from a DPS to a tank. The character will obtain tremendous snowball potential and massive buffs if you use the correct gear.

Keep in mind that the following list’s values will change depending on which Traces you increase and Eidolons you unlock. Here are their abilities:

Basic Attack : Deals Fire damage equaling 50 percent of Trailblazer’s Attack to a target. It also grants one stack of Magma Will.

: Deals Fire damage equaling 50 percent of Trailblazer’s Attack to a target. It also grants one stack of Magma Will. Skill : The damage reduction of the Trailblazer is increased by 40 percent and grants them one more stack of Magma Will while increasing by 100 percent the likelihood of being targeted by enemies during the next turn.

: The damage reduction of the Trailblazer is increased by 40 percent and grants them one more stack of Magma Will while increasing by 100 percent the likelihood of being targeted by enemies during the next turn. Ultimate : Deals Fire damage equaling to 50 percent of Trailblazer’s Attack and 75 percent of his Defense to all enemies. The next basic Attack will also be enhanced, while not costing Magma Will stacks.

: Deals Fire damage equaling to 50 percent of Trailblazer’s Attack and 75 percent of his Defense to all enemies. The next basic Attack will also be enhanced, while not costing Magma Will stacks. Talent : One stack of Magma Will gained for every hit against the Trailblazer, with a maximum of eight stacks. When they have from zero to four stacks, the character gains an Enhanced basic Attack and deals damage not only to the targeted enemy but also the ones adjacent to them. In addition, the character grants a Shield of 4.0 percent of the Trailblazer’s Defense plus 20 for two turns when they use a Basic Attack, Skill, or Ultimate.

: One stack of Magma Will gained for every hit against the Trailblazer, with a maximum of eight stacks. When they have from zero to four stacks, the character gains an Enhanced basic Attack and deals damage not only to the targeted enemy but also the ones adjacent to them. In addition, the character grants a Shield of 4.0 percent of the Trailblazer’s Defense plus 20 for two turns when they use a Basic Attack, Skill, or Ultimate. Technique: The Trailblazer gains a shield that blocks damage equaling to 30 percent of his Defense plus 384 at the start of a fight.

If those abilities don’t look smashing enough, you’ll be able to further enhance them by unlocking the character’s Eidolons.

The Fire Trailblazer will require new Eidolons that can be unlocked using Shadows of Preservation instead of being transferred from their Physical version.

Screengrab via Dot Esports

Earth-Shaking Resonance (A1): Upon Basic Attack use, the Trailblazer deals 25 percent of his Defense more in Fire damage. The enhanced Basic Attack use grants 50 percent more damage based on his Defense.

(A1): Upon Basic Attack use, the Trailblazer deals 25 percent of his Defense more in Fire damage. The enhanced Basic Attack use grants 50 percent more damage based on his Defense. Time-Defying Tenacity (A2): Shield applied with his Talent block 2 percent more damage based on their Defense, plus 27.

(A2): Shield applied with his Talent block 2 percent more damage based on their Defense, plus 27. Trail-Blazing Blueprint (A3): Skill and Talent upgraded.

(A3): Skill and Talent upgraded. Nation-Building Oath (A4): The Trailblazer gains four stacks of Magma Will at the start of combat.

(A4): The Trailblazer gains four stacks of Magma Will at the start of combat. Spirit-Warming Flame (A5): Ultimate and Basic Attack upgraded.

(A5): Ultimate and Basic Attack upgraded. City-Forging Bulwarks (A6): Defense increases by 10 percent after using the enhanced Basic Attack or Ultimate. It can get up to three stacks.

Fire Trailblazer best build in Honkai: Star Rail

The Fire Trailblazer build has little in common with his Physical version. It generally aims at enhancing the character’s Defense, since they’re considered a tank due to following the Preservation Path. In addition, most of their abilities scale on Defense, which means they’ll obtain bigger shields and deal more damage by enhancing them.

Screengrab via Dot Esports

Light Cones

Light Cones grant stat bonuses and one unique passive effect that can only apply to the Path linked to the item. They’re useful ways to boost a specific strategy on your character. Here are the best for the Fire Trailblazer, who follows the Preservation Path.

Moment of Victory

Rarity: Five stars

Five stars Path: The Preservation

The Preservation Ability: The Trailblazer’s Defense and Effect Hit Rate are increased by 24 percent. They’ll have more chances of being attacked by enemies and when they do, their Defense is increased by 24 percent again until their turn ends.

This is the ultimate Light Cone for tanks in general, and the Fire Trailblazer is no exception.

Trend of the Universal Market

Rarity: Four stars

Four stars Path: The Preservation

The Preservation Ability: The Trailblazer’s Defense is increased by 16 percent. When they’re attacked, they obtain a 100 percent base chance of burning the enemy, dealing DoT for two turns whose damage equals 40 percent of their Defense.

This is another alternative, increasing the wearer’s Defense. Again, a pretty straightforward choice if you haven’t pulled a five-star Light Cone yet.

Amber

Rarity: Three stars

Three stars Path: The Preservation

The Preservation Ability: Increases Defense by 16 percent. If the Fire Trailblazer’s HP is lower than 50 percent, an additional Defense increase of 16 percent is applied.

This is a fine alternative for players who can only stick to three-star Light Cones. Since they’re easier to Superimpose, they can grant decent stats and bonuses compared to four-star ones that aren’t enhanced.

Relics

Relics can be equipped in two different ways: you’ll either choose one set of four pieces to get a strong passive effect or two sets with two items equipped each. Generally, you’ll want more Defense from your Relics on that Preservation character.

Screengrab via Dot Esports

Knight of Purity Palace

Rarity: Five stars if possible

Five stars if possible Two-Piece Effect: Increases Defense by 15 percent.

Increases Defense by 15 percent. Four-Piece Effect: Increases damage absorbed by Shields granted by the Trailblazer of 20 percent.

Increases damage absorbed by Shields granted by the Trailblazer of 20 percent. Location: Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Holy Hymn

This is the go-to Relic set for most Shielders. It offers everything your character will need to enhance his strengths. It can only be obtained after quite a great amount of playtime, however, since the Path of Holy Hymn is unlocked after getting the Fire Trailblazer. Upon unlock, you’ll find the Path of Holy Hymn in the Cavern of Corrosion’s dedicated tab in the Adventurer’s Guide.

Belobog of the Architects

Rarity: Five stars if possible

Five stars if possible Two-Piece Effect: Increases Defense by 15 percent. When their Effect Hit Rate reaches 50 percent, they gain 15 percent more Damage.

Increases Defense by 15 percent. When their Effect Hit Rate reaches 50 percent, they gain 15 percent more Damage. Location: Simulated Universe, World 6

This set only offers an effect for two pieces equipped since it’s Planar Ornaments, which can be equipped on top of the four-piece Relic set.

It’s strong to further enhance your Defense. Once again, getting this Relic will take you a long time since it’s available in the sixth World of the Simulated Universe.

If you have yet to farm those powerful sets that are only available towards Honkai‘s endgame content, you can choose whatever sets in the meantime.

There is no use in upgrading those and wasting your resources, however, especially if you’ve upgraded the Fire Trailblazer’s Traces and Light Cone. It won’t be worth spending that many resources.