Honkai: Star Rail shatters massive player milestone in just 24 hours

Honkai: Star Rail is the newly released turn-based battler from miHoYo. Although fans expected an exact copy of Genshin Impact, except with a new adventure story set in the stars, it’s actually quite different. But it still has a similar anime and gacha feel.

What is surprising is how well the 2023 game has been received. Even before it was released, Honkai: Star Rail exceeded the five million pre-registrations players needed to earn the pre-registration rewards. And now, the miHoYo-developed title has blasted past over 20 million downloads just one day after launch.

Not only is this beyond impressive for a title many weren’t sure about, but the sheer number of downloads in 24 hours has beaten even Genshin’s launch day downloads.

Honkai: Star Rail has already surpassed 20 million downloads, just 1 day after its release.



Genshin is one of the most popular games from HoYoverse due to its large cast of characters, engaging gameplay, and beautiful visuals. So, the fact Honkai: Star Rail has smashed their launch day download numbers is astonishing.

Unfortunately, Honkai: Star Rail has released under the shadow of a review bombing in its first week, mainly because it wasn’t what people expected. Many reviews claim they didn’t like that it’s turn-based, and there was a misunderstanding about the pre-load before the actual launch date, among other things.

While there have been server issues, errors, and other launch problems, these haven’t taken away from the fact fans are saying it’s an enjoyable game with a growing cast of characters, an intriguing storyline, beautiful visuals, and interesting combat.

All signs point to Honkai: Star Rail definitely being one to check out.