Honkai: Star Rail has finally released on April 25, seven years after the previous title. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the game, and many have pre-registered.

They’ve been notified when the game became available and received exclusive rewards, but they might not know how to redeem them.

Weeks ahead of release, the devs offered a pre-register for Honkai‘s latest installment. Players were promised valuable rewards. They include a few resources, cosmetics, and mostly the four-star Lightning character Serval from the Erudition Path.

How to get your pre-registration rewards in Honkai Star Rail

If you don’t get all your pre-registration rewards as soon as you launch the game, don’t panic. They’ll be handed to you in due time.

These pre-registration rewards will be sent to you via letters. You won’t access them as soon as you start out your Honkai journey, though. The feature will be unlocked after you complete the Main quest called “A Moment of Peace.” When you get there, you can Here are the rewards you’ll earn by opening the letter:

One Star Rail Pass

Trailblazer Avatar

Serval character

100,000 Credits

It’s also worth noting you will receive another letter that will award you 50 Stellar Jades for giving a few minutes of your time. It’s called “Honkai: Star Rail Player Survey” and will reward you 300 Credits just for opening it.

A link to a survey will be found inside and will give you Stellar Jades.