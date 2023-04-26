Should you pull for Seele in Honkai Star Rail?

Seele is the first five-star character to be featured in Honkai: Star Rail’s Character Event Warp and you might be wondering if she’s worth spending your precious Passes and Silver Jade on.

The Character Event Warp launched alongside the game on April 26 and will last until May 19, meaning players have almost a month to get her through pulls.

Screengrab via HoYoverse

Seele is a five-star character who uses the Quantum element. Its effect is distinct from all the others except Imaginary. While the others apply DoT effects when breaking the opponents’ shields, Quantum slows down enemies. Her Path is the Hunt, a subpath of DPS characters that emphasizes mono-target damage.

Her Special Skill grants her a Speed bonus for two turns in addition to dealing strong mono-target damage scaled on her Attack. Her Ultimate, Butterfly Flurry, is a buff that increases her Quantum damage. In addition, her passive, Resurgence grants her an extra action when she defeats an enemy, favoring a strong snowball.

That said, is Seele worth pulling in Honkai Star Rail? Here’s our answer.

Is Seele worth pulling in Honkai Star Rail?

Pulling for Seele can require up to 90 Special Rail Passes if players are unlucky and max up their Pity, which means they will want to be sure of themselves before committing.

Seele is the best mono-target DPS available in Honkai at the time of writing. For this reason, players who like her ability set and design cannot go wrong with pulling her, even if it means spending all their resources on her.

That said, those who are mostly looking for the strongest picks to progress further in the game might want to think twice before investing their resources in her rather than another character.

Image via HoYoverse

While Seele is strong, she isn’t without cheaper alternatives. Sushang, in particular, can be seen as a strong choice instead of Seele for the early game. She’s a four-star Physical character from the Hunt Path who also features solid mono abilities.

Seele remains stronger than Sushang overall, but her rarity means players also need to spend a lot more resources on her just to get her, and then to Ascend her.

In the early game, players may want to get simpler alternatives since they still have much to discover and might adjust their strategies before finding their own style.

On the other hand, Seele remains one of the game’s few Quantum options. Players will earn Qingque as another Quantum character for free, but she’s not considered as strong as Seele.

Should you pull for Seele or Jing Yuan in Honkai: Star Rail?

Screengrab via HoYoverse

We recommend players look at the bigger picture before spending their Tickets on Seele. She’ll remain in the banner for a month and will then rotate out for Jing Yuen in Patch 1.0’s Second Phase.

If free-to-play players spend everything on Seele, they won’t likely collect enough resources to be guaranteed to Jing Yuen in the next phase, or they won’t be able to get his dedicated upgrade.

But Jing Yuan isn’t without a cheaper alternative either. Players who pre-registered to the game have earned Serval as a free character, who is a great alternative to the five-star.

The character is also considered the strongest AoE DPS in Honkai, so it’s recommended to make a choice between the five-star characters instead of trying and get both if you’re not spending real money on the game.

Keep in mind you can skip 1.0 pulls

Honkai: Star Rail has just launched, which means the game’s meta is still anyone’s guess. Many changes can still be brought in by the developers if a character is considered overpowered.

In addition, players won’t need to gear up the best characters possible to clear the game’s content until they finish the Main Quest, which already leaves quite a lot of playtime before worrying about meta and theorycrafting.

Honkai also includes a lot of free characters and is going to be generous with Star Rail Passes throughout the clear of this first batch of content introduced with the release patch. It means players will get a ton of characters to choose from at launch.

With that in mind, it’s wise not to pull for any five-star character introduced in Patch 1.0 banners. Instead, it’s best to wait for ulterior releases.