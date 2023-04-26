Star Rail Passes are one of many consumable items in Honkai: Star Rail. As the name suggests, they’re a travel pass of sorts. The item description refers to them as Astral Express Universal Passes and says players can use them to “travel as far as the Star Rail stretches” in order to map worlds, meet people, and make memories.

But while that sounds exciting, it doesn’t explain what they do in the context of Honkai’s adventures, leading to some confusion about what their purpose is, and when players should use them, especially among newcomers.

What do Star Rail Passes do in Honkai: Star Rail?

Star Rail Passes are consumable items players can use to do Standard Warps and Beginner Warps in Honkai: Star Rail—both of which are ways to unlock characters and Light Cones.

Star Rail Passes in Honkai: Star Rail are essentially the equivalent of Acquaint Fates in Genshin Impact, while Standard Warps and Beginner Warps are the equivalents of Standard Wishes and Beginner’s Wishes.

Star Rail Passes can be purchased in three ways:

The first method is using 160 Stellar Jade for a single pass, which is the premium currency like Primogems in Genshin. It can be repeated an unlimited number of times.

The second method is using 10 Undying Starlight for a single pass, which can be earned by using Warp Banners to roll characters and Light Cones.

The third method is using 150 Undying Embers, which can be earned whenever players roll 3-Star Light Cone using Warp Banners. It can only be used to obtain a Star Rail Pass one time.

It’s a complex system that might sound complicated to newcomers, but it’s one Genshin players will be familiar with.

Those who aren’t will get used to it after playing. After all, unlocking new characters is an integral part of the game, and Star Rail Passes play an important role in that.