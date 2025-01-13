Best Feixiao build in Honkai Star Rail

Merlin’s Claw, or Feixiao, is one of the Seven Arbiter-Generals of Xianzhou and is widely known for her strength. Feixiao is a Wind character in Honkai: Star Rail who follows the Path of The Hunt and is a solid DPS character with the right build.

Here’s everything you need to know to build Feixiao in Honkai: Star Rail, including the best Light Cones, Relics, Planar Ornaments, and Trace upgrade priority.

How to build Feixiao in Honkai Star Rail

Light Cone

The signature is always the way. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Every good build starts with a Light Cone. Feixiao follows the Path of The Hunt and has a few decent options, both free-to-play and not (unless you’re lucky or saved enough pulls).

Here are the best Light Cones for Feixiao in Honkai: Star Rail:

Light Cone Rarity Effect Source I Venture Forth to Hunt (Feixiao’s signature) Five star Increases CRIT Rate and applies Luminflux with follow-up attacks that allow the wearer’s Ultimate to ignore a certain amount of enemy DEF. Limited-time banner Worrisome, Blissful (Topaz’s signature) Five star Increases CRIT Rate and follow-up attack damage. Using follow-up attacks applies Tame which increases CRIT DMG. Limited-time banner Baptism of Pure Thought (Dr. Ratio’s signature) Five star Increases CRIT DMG. Further increases CRIT DMG for every debuff on the enemy. Using an Ultimate to attack, increases damage dealt and buffs follow-up attacks. Limited-time banner Cruising in the Stellar Sea Five star Increases CRIT Rate. Further increases CRIT Rate against enemies with HP equal to or less than 50 percent. Defeating an enemy increases the wearer’s attack. Herta’s Store Swordplay Four star Increases DMG for each time the wearer attacks the same target, up to five times. Any banner

Her signature, I Venture Forth to Hunt, is unsurprisingly her best in slot Light Cone. It focuses on ultimate and follow-up attacks, which are Feixiao’s main source of damage. Other Light Cones that work with this playstyle are Topaz’s and Dr. Ratio’s signature weapons if you have them.

For an F2P player, your best option is the Cruising in the Stellar Sea five-star weapon that comes from Herta’s Store. As long as you play Divergent or Simulate Universe every week to earn Herta Bonds, you’ll be able to get this five-star Light Cone.

Relic and Planar Ornament sets

The best in slot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best Relic set for Feixiao is The Wind-Soaring Valorous set from Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Cavalier in the Penacony Grand Theater. The two-piece set increases ATK by 16 percent, while the four-piece set increases CRIT Rate and buffs Ultimate’s DMG after using a follow-up attack. Considering how Feixiao relies on her ultimate to deal damage and can also weave in follow-up attacks, this set is perfect for her.

Made for Feixiao. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For Planar Ornaments, you want the Duran, Dynasty of Running Wolves set that stacks Merit with follow-up attacks to increase their damage, buffing CRIT DMG at max stacks. You can get this set through the Planar Ornament Extraction feature in the Divergent Universe.

There aren’t many good alternatives to both of these sets. You can use The Ashblazing Grand Duke or the Eagle of Twilight Line set while you’re farming for her best in slot, but those shouldn’t act as a full-on replacement.

Relic and Planar Ornament stats

Feixiao is a traditional DPS character, like Seele, Dr. Ratio, Blade, and others. This means you want to focus on increasing your CRIT DMG and ATK when farming and leveling Relics.

Here are the main stats to look for on your Relics and Planar Ornaments:

Body: CRIT Rate or CRIT DMG

CRIT Rate or CRIT DMG Feet: SPD

SPD Sphere: Wind DMG Boost

Wind DMG Boost Rope: ATK percent

With substats, you want CRIT Rate, CRIT DMG, ATK percent, and Speed. While maxing out CRIT stats is tempting, ensure you also have enough ATK. Aim for at least 2,700 ATK with leveled relics and a 70-80 percent CRIT Rate. Feixiao’s Trace, Formshift, increases her follow-up attack CRIT DMG by 36 percent, so it’s alright if CRIT DMG on your Relics is a little lower.

Trace priority

Level seven is a good baseline. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Feixiao’s damage comes primarily from her ultimate and follow-up attacks. They play off of each other and synergize with the previously mentioned Relic and Planar Ornament sets. The Basic ATK and Skill aren’t as important on Feixiao as on other DPS characters.

Here’s Feixiao’s Trace leveling priority:

Ultimate Talent Skill Basic ATK

You also want to unlock Bonus Abilities (big nodes) as soon as you ascend Feixiao. Those greatly increase ATK, CRIT DMG, and help with stacking points for her ultimate.

