Best Seele builds and skills in Honkai Star Rail

Seele is the first five-star Quantum character featured in a banner in Honkai: Star Rail. Since she walks the path of The Hunt, her single-target damage is stronger, making her a great DPS character. Here’s how you can make the most effective builds based on her skill set.

Seele’s skills in Honkai: Star Rail

The best build for Seele is as a Quantum Main DPS. For that, you’ll need a Relic set, a Light cone, and some other goodies. Seele’s strength is in her damage and speed. Her attacks are all directed at a single enemy in theory, but you can attack more than one time using her Talent.

Basic attack: deals Quantum DMG equal to 50 percent of Seele’s ATK to a single enemy

deals Quantum DMG equal to 50 percent of Seele’s ATK to a single enemy Skill: Increases Seele’s SPD by 25 percent for two turns and deals Quantum DMG equal to 110 percent of Seele’s ATK to a single enemy.

Increases Seele’s SPD by 25 percent for two turns and deals Quantum DMG equal to 110 percent of Seele’s ATK to a single enemy. Ultimate: Seele enters the buffed state and deals Quantum DMG equal to 255 percent of her ATK to a single enemy.

Seele enters the buffed state and deals Quantum DMG equal to 255 percent of her ATK to a single enemy. Talent: Enters the buffed state upon defeating an enemy with Basic ATK, Skill, or Ultimate, and receives an extra turn. While in the buffed state, the DMG of Seele’s attacks increases by 40% for one turn. Enemies defeated in the extra turn provided by Resurgence will not trigger another Resurgence.

Enters the buffed state upon defeating an enemy with Basic ATK, Skill, or Ultimate, and receives an extra turn. While in the buffed state, the DMG of Seele’s attacks increases by 40% for one turn. Enemies defeated in the extra turn provided by Resurgence will not trigger another Resurgence. Technique: After using her Technique, Seele gains Stealth for 20 seconds. While Stealth is active, Seele cannot be detected by enemies. And when entering battle by attacking enemies, Seele will immediately enter the buffed state.

Seele also has three traces that she can unlock after ascending. Each Trace unlocks at different levels of ascension.

Nightshade (A2): When the current HP percentage is 50 percent or lower, reduces the chance of being attacked by enemies.

When the current HP percentage is 50 percent or lower, reduces the chance of being attacked by enemies. Rippling Waves (A4): While Seele is in the buffed state, her Quantum RES PEN increases by 20 percent.

While Seele is in the buffed state, her Quantum RES PEN increases by 20 percent. Lacerate (A6): After using a Basic ATK, Seele’s next action will be Advanced Forward by 20 percent.

Seele’s best build in Honkai: Star Rail

Light Cones

The best weapon for Seele is her signature light cone called In the Night, but you’ll only notice the real damage it can make after upgrading Seele to a higher level. if you can’t afford to get it, there are other options, such as Swordplay and Darting Arrow.

In general, try to use a light cone that focuses on critical damage to maximize her damage per attack. A great free-to-play weapon to use, for example, is the Cruising in the Stellar Sea.

In the Night

Rarity: Five stars

Five stars Path: The Hunt

The Hunt Ability: Increases the wearer’s CRIT Rate by 18 percent. While the wearer is in battle, for every 10 SPD that exceeds 100, the DMG of the wearer’s Basic ATK and Skill is increased by six percent and the CRIT DMG of their Ultimate is increased by 12 percent. This effect can stack up to six times.

Cruising in the Stellar Sea

Rarity: Five stars

Five stars Path: The Hunt

The Hunt Ability: Increases the wearer’s CRIT rate by eight percent, and increases their CRIT rate against enemies with HP less than or equal to 50 percent by an extra eight percent. When the wearer defeats an enemy, their ATK is increased by 20 percent for 2 turns.

Swordplay

Rarity: Four stars

Four stars Path: The Hunt

The Hunt Ability: For each time the wearer hits the same target, DMG dealt increases by eight percent, stacking up to five times. The stack effect will be reset when the wearer changes targets.

Darting Arrow

Rarity: Three Stars

Three Stars Path: The Hunt

The Hunt Ability: When the wearer defeats an enemy, increases ATK by 24 percent for 3 turn(s).

Relics

There are four Relic set possibilities that work great with Seele: Genius of Brilliant Stars, Musketeer of Whild Wheat, the Space Sealing Station, and Celestial Differentiator.

We recommend you use the four-piece set of Genius of Brilliant Stars, but you can combine two pieces from different sets.

Genius of Brilliant Stars

Rarity: Five stars

Five stars Two-Piece Effect: Quantum DMG plus 10 percent

Quantum DMG plus 10 percent Four-Piece Effect : When the wearer attacks enemies with Quantum Weakness, ignores 25 percent DEF.

When the wearer attacks enemies with Quantum Weakness, ignores 25 percent DEF. Location: Cloudford, The Xianzhou Loufu

Musketeer of Whild Wheat

Rarity: Five Stars

Five Stars Two-Piece Effect: ATK increases by 12 percent.

ATK increases by 12 percent. Four-Piece Effect : The wearer’s SPD increases by 6 percent and Basic ATK DMG increases by 10 percent.

The wearer’s SPD increases by 6 percent and Basic ATK DMG increases by 10 percent. Location: Corridor of Fading Echoes, Jarilo-VI

Space Sealing Station

Rarity: Five stars

Five stars Two-Piece Effect: ATK plus 12 percent. When the wearer’s SPD reaches 120 or higher, ATK plus 12 percent.

ATK plus 12 percent. When the wearer’s SPD reaches 120 or higher, ATK plus 12 percent. Location: Herta’s Office, Herta Space Station

Celestial Differentiator